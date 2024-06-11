Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent earnings continued a streak of meaningful beats and raises, while putting to rest many of the market's concerns about ordering pauses and the demand outlook. If there's any company in the entire market running on all cylinders with high-octane fuel, it's Nvidia. Its performance provides the confidence I need to consider the company a long-term winner. After all, it meets my criteria for excellent management, excellent business, and excellent industry trends.

But I'm not expecting the stock to continue its run at the rate we've seen. After all, even if I throw out the technical chart picture, the fundamentals have caught up with the valuation, and, at best, Nvidia is fairly valued.

Writing articles like this can be challenging sometimes because I want to convey two seemingly opposing points to reach a conclusion that's not only actionable, but accurate. You might often not see (or appreciate) the two-pronged approach I take in my investment analysis. You might come to my article thinking stocks move on fundamentals alone, but that's not how I view things. In fact, my approach weighs fundamentals and technical chart analysis (read: sentiment) on a case-by-case basis to provide the right amount of weighting between the two.

Today, I'm going to provide just that by looking at Nvidia's very bullish fundamentals versus its less-so valuation versus its even much less-so chart.

The Fundamental Case Hasn't Been Dinged

Starting with the business and financial side, bears haven't been able to hold on to anything over the past 12 months. Over the last year, all I've heard is competition, compressing gross margins, and, more recently, pauses in ordering (as customers wait for the better, next-gen product, mind you). But none of the bear thesis has borne fruit to this point, and it doesn't look like it'll change this year.

Competition, Or Is There?

For one, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) hasn't been the competition Nvidia bears (and/or AMD bulls) have expected. While Nvidia has raised guidance considerably every quarter for a year and is set to do well over $98B in Data Center revenue in fiscal 2025, AMD is guiding for $4B in 2024 AI accelerator revenue. That $4B from AMD management came up from $3.5B in the prior quarter, and has now fallen well short of even the more conservative analyst estimates of $6B for the year.

Clearly, AMD isn't getting the traction even at the fraction of Nvidia's numbers analysts had expected.

This is because AI is a behemoth of a problem to tackle. It requires hardware, but it's more dependent on software. And while everyone tries to downplay CUDA and Nvidia's supporting stack of software as replicable, the solution to AI is mainly a software one. Nvidia has always been the leader here and now has a measurable lead. Without getting too down the rabbit hole, Nvidia is a software engineering company that happens to produce hardware for its software to run on. At the same time, AMD is a hardware company that happens to work on software. In AMD's defense, it's not a financial company that happens to produce chips like Intel (INTC).

Nvidia's margins have not been hit at all and have only continued higher. Last quarter's guidance for the just-reported quarter was for flat gross margins quarter-over-quarter, but the company wound up 220 basis points higher sequentially for non-GAAP and 240 basis points for GAAP. For the upcoming quarter, the company guided down 340 basis points on a non-GAAP basis due to component costs coming back in line from temporarily low-cost levels. Even still, I expect the company to outperform a bit and perhaps report only down 100 basis points sequentially.

Data by YCharts

Either way, Nvidia bears might want to figure out AMD's plan for its margins before thinking Nvidia's margins are about to be dented by competition. Nvidia's CFO believes it has visibility for all of fiscal 2025 with mid-70s percent.

...we have visibility into a mid-70s gross margin for the rest of the fiscal year, taking us back to where we were before this Q4 and Q1 peak that we've had here. So we're really looking at just a balance of our mix. Mix is always going to be our largest driver of what we will be shipping for the rest of the year. - Colette Kress, CFO, Nvidia's FQ4 '24 Earnings Call Q&A.

Overall, Nvidia has a continued grip on the industry, and nothing has changed in terms of competitiveness, except AMD isn't meeting expectations. Meanwhile, Nvidia keeps upping them.

What Was That About A Pause In Customer Orders?

Next, as shared with my paid subscribers ahead of Nvidia's earnings, the next-generation cadence rollouts and transition will prolong supply meeting demand. Here's what I said on May 15th:

Notice in this analysis I haven't expected demand to have dropped off but rather shifted to other products coming online. Buyers cannot wait for the next generation as the current generation products are enough to get a lot of businesses off and running, especially GH200 and similar systems. There's no time to wait to start and expand AI capabilities, but there will be time to replace and refresh later on - aka a year from now.

Some have immediately concluded this is not the case, as Amazon (AMZN) has paused purchases of Hopper configurations to wait for Blackwell configurations. But what people don't realize is pausing a current configuration doesn't mean the company isn't still taking possession of Hopper orders today, meaning Nvidia is realizing revenue today. Considering lead times, orders from several months ago may just now be shipping, and any new orders may be paused. The gap between these two periods is insignificant and may only be two months or less from the final Hopper deliveries to the first Blackwell deliveries. Considering Blackwell is in full production, a second-half delivery time frame of even August would fit both the guided timeframe and my two-month window.

But more to my point, Amazon isn't a rule for the industry, as there's no ability to wait to set up AI infrastructure. CEO Jensen Huang pointed this out when an analyst asked specifically about potential "pauses" of current generation products.

We see increasing demand of Hopper through this quarter. And we expect to be -- we expect demand to outstrip supply for some time as we now transition to H200, as we transition to Blackwell. Everybody is anxious to get their infrastructure online. And the reason for that is because they're saving money and making money, and they would like to do that as soon as possible. - Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia's FQ1 '25 Earnings Call Q&A (emphasis added).

This is precisely what I said ahead of earnings. Therefore, the transition from a product coming into greater supply to a product where supply is constrained (due to HBM3e) continues the streak of demand exceeding supply. So much so, the CFO says visibility pushes well into 2025.

Demand for H200 and Blackwell is well ahead of supply and we expect demand may exceed supply well into next year. - Colette Kress, CFO, Nvidia's FQ1 '25 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Pauses or no pauses, demand continues to increase, and growth remains unaffected. The bottom line is, any signs of a crack in the armor or letup off the gas pedal just don't exist. Thus far, there has been much ado about nothing, but it's "a-nothing" of no divergence from excellent business conditions. The status quo is beating and raising expectations.

Valuation Is A Bit More Full Today

The question becomes, what do you pay for this?

But I first ask where else have you seen nearly every technology company, and most companies not in technology, use a single type of computing power to advance products, services, and software to a level never before seen? It hasn't happened before, not to the level 2024 can provide in dollar terms. But should you wait to pay less for it? To me, this is always prudent.

So I then ask, has Nvidia's valuation changed meaningfully enough you could get bitten here over the next year by buying up here?

It appears it's about as risky as it has ever been over the last year, as the valuation, even forward, is now caught up to the 300% share return from the beginning of last May to now.

Data by YCharts

As the estimates continue to increase, we're now looking at January 2026's fiscal year with around 30% EPS growth.

Seeking Alpha

Now, I fully expect Nvidia to keep beating and raising, but FY26 growth over FY25 may not be far off current estimates as FY25 continues to impress, making FY26 a continually harder comparison. Thus, a 30-35% EPS growth for FY26 seems fair. This aligns with a nearly 34 forward P/E ratio, making Nvidia fairly valued at these levels as the growth rate is relatively under the valuation ratio, otherwise resembling a PEG ratio above 1 at 1.13.

Again, this fiscal year's expected outperformance makes the comparison tougher in FY26, so the assessment holds even with FY25 outperformance still in the back pocket.

Chart Is Top Heavy

The final factor is the chart and how it has now stretched into a complete or nearly complete five-wave Elliot Wave pattern in the current degree. After tracking this leg of the rally since January, the stock has fulfilled the targets needed to have considered this third wave within a third wave complete.

With the $1,200 level attained, the stock has either topped already or may have one more push further in this final fifth wave to the next Fib level at 261.8%, near $1,400. However, depending on how I count the wave [5] of (5), there are enough waves to consider it complete.

Author's chart, wavebasis.com

The bottom line is, the upside potential is still there, but it is far less than it was just a few weeks ago. For that reason, I am not buying up here. After trimming and taking serious returns off the table (my cost basis was $40 pre-split) just last week, I'll hold here and see how it plays out on this pullback. Depending on what degree we've topped out, the stock can pull back to $850, with the potential for lower. But I can't be sure to what level until a top is confirmed, and some price action is put into place after that top.

Fundamentally Sound But Prudent To Shift Gears

While the company continues to perform excellently and hit its stride, the valuation has caught up, while the chart has seen its pattern in the near and medium term play out. While I know there are quite a few out there who think Nvidia will continue straight up as it has in 2024, I don't expect this. Moreover, while Nvidia may be much higher in two or three years, in the near future, there will likely be better opportunities to get in. For those who hold long-term and never or rarely sell, this may not be for you. For those who want to secure profits from much, much lower (like myself), this is an excellent spot to do so, waiting for a better entry to build the Nvidia Corporation position back up.