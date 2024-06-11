Nvidia: Great Outlook Remains, But Stock Has Had Enough For Now (Rating Downgrade)

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • There's no question that Nvidia Corporation is firing on all cylinders as it continues to dominate in the AI accelerator sector.
  • The bear thesis has not proven fruitful, with competition from Advanced Micro Devices falling short and margins continuing to rise.
  • Demand for Nvidia's products is expected to exceed supply well into next year, indicating sustained growth. However, the stock's valuation is now fairly valued.
  • Moreover, the technical chart picture shows it has or will top around here, and thus, with these factors in mind, I move to a hold.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Tech Cache. Learn More »

Nvidia Holds Its GTC: Artificial Intelligence Conference

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent earnings continued a streak of meaningful beats and raises, while putting to rest many of the market's concerns about ordering pauses and the demand outlook. If there's any company in the entire

Join The Top AI And Tech Investing Group

Don't miss out on furthering your tech portfolio. First, click the 'Follow' button below next to my name. Then sign up to be a free member of my investing group Tech Cache. You'll get more free content from me, no paywall, and no credit card. If you want the trading strategy and technical chart analysis of the article you just read, step up to being a paid subscriber with a two-week free trial and read it immediately.

This article was written by

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
15.86K Followers

Joe Albano is a tech insider with a background and education in electrical and software engineering. He has a unique understanding of current technology and innovation trends as well as what companies are best positioned for future growth across all areas of tech, including AI, as he has called it accurately over the last several years.

Joe leads the investing group

Tech Cache

where he delivers industry insider expertise to those looking for the best long-term picks, trades, and technical analysis of tech and growth stocks. Features of the group include: access to Joe’s personal portfolio, 2-3 weekly investment ideas, a weekly summary and preview newsletter, watchlist stocks, an automated stock rating system, and live chat.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News