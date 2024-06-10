FTEC: Tech ETF Matches Up Well Against Bigger ETFs, But Risk/Reward An Issue Currently

krystiannawrocki

As it currently stands, many indicators point towards a positive future for the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC), however, several looming factors are creating risk for the fund’s performance in the short term.

The fund is managed by Fidelity Investments and serves as a representation of the technology sector. It has grown substantially since its inception in 2013, becoming one of the largest tech ETFs. A good portion of its top holdings are made up of some of the largest tech companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Nvidia (NVDA), all of which make up almost half of the fund’s assets. Below are the fund's top 10 holdings and how they are weighted:

FTEC Top 10 Holdings (Yahoo Finance)

The fund is relatively concentrated in its top holdings compared to some other tech ETFs, however, all of these top holdings have very strong fundamentals and have been performing very well. Nvidia is especially popular considering it appears in the top holdings of numerous tech ETFs. The fund has a total of $10.11 billion worth of assets under management and is also relatively inexpensive with an expense ratio of 0.08%.

Profitability and Growth Are Strong, But Valuations Are A Concern

While FTEC’s top holdings are overvalued currently, they are very strong in other categories such as growth, profitability, and momentum. By looking at Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings we see that almost all of the top 10 holdings have profitability grades of A+ with the only exception being AMD, which has still been very strong in terms of profitability and is currently sitting at a B+. Growth is a little more scattered, with Apple and Qualcomm struggling. With both companies being especially reliant on the smartphone industry, one likely contributor is that overall smartphone sales saw a decline in 2023, continuing the downward trend seen in 2022.

Seeking Alpha

With this in mind, there is a level of risk that should not be overlooked. If we were to see an economic slowdown, we could see poor performance from FTEC and the tech sector as a whole. One likely factor for the strong performance of the fund is the fact that most if not all of the fund’s top holdings are heavily invested in AI. The resultant innovations made in the realm of AI have caused significant growth for the sector as a whole. However, there is also risk presented by the current infatuation that almost all tech companies seem to have with AI. But, there is the potential of the AI boom starting to slow down and causing a decline in growth for the companies who have invested so heavily into it. In the case of the tech sector, almost every major company has invested significantly with both money and resources.

Peer Comparison

Where FTEC especially stands out is compared to its peers. Compared to peers such as the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX® Fund (FXL), the SPDR® NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK), and the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM), FTEC is very strong. FTEC stands out when looking at certain categories, one of the best examples is its expense ratio, where there is a significant gap between FTEC’s 0.08% and the aforementioned peers with XNTK at 0.35%, IGM at 0.41%, and FXL at 0.62%. The dividend yield of FTEC and its peers are fairly unremarkable, while FTEC’s is the highest, all of the mentioned funds have a dividend yield below 1%, making them fairly insignificant for income investors.

When looking at Seeking Alpha’s ETF Grades for FTEC compared to other tech sector ETFs, it proves to be a strong performer. Using these grades for momentum, expenses, dividends, risk, and liquidity, FTEC has the highest or is tied for the highest grade in four out of five of those categories, further exemplifying its remarkable performance.

Seeking Alpha

Even among much larger peers such as the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT), the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW), and the Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund (XLK), FTEC compares well with these ETFs despite them being much larger in terms of AUM, with all of them being at least $7 billion over FTEC’s AUM of $10.11 billion. FTEC also continues to prove itself as very inexpensive relative to its peers by once again having the lowest expense ratio, with the second lowest being XLK at 0.09%.

When looking at the weightings of these ETFs, a notable detail is that all four of the larger funds have the same top three holdings. One thing that jumps out is that NVDA is a major contributor for all of them except XLK, which has a much higher weighting in AAPL and MSFT. Therefore, if the strong performance of NVDA which we have seen over the past few years begins to falter, it is at far less risk compared to the other funds. Conversely, thanks to FTEC being fairly evenly distributed among its top three, it is less exposed to the risk of a single stock underperforming.

FTEC XLK VGT IYW MSFT 16.54 22.47 17.30 17.37 AAPL 15.51 21.26 15.29 15.69 NVDA 15.23 5.85 11.91 16.00 Total % made up by top three 47.28 49.58 44.5 49.06 Click to enlarge

Data taken from Yahoo Finance

Once again looking at the categories previously mentioned, FTEC either has the highest or is tied for the highest grade in four out of five of the categories, with the only category where it falls short being liquidity, which can be attributed to its smaller amount of assets and consequently smaller trading volume. FTEC’s fundamentals make it extremely appealing when compared with other tech ETFs both big and small.

Seeking Alpha

Strong Upward Trend For Last Year And A Half

With all of these factors in mind, it’s hard to argue against a positive outlook for the fund and its future. However, when focusing on the technical side of things, as it currently stands, FTEC is sitting very high in the shown trend channel, which makes me doubt its ability to sustain such performance in the short term. I would feel much more comfortable recommending it if it were to drop to the middle or low end of the trend channel.

Stockcharts

As you can see, the fund is near the upper rail of its channel and well above the mid-point of the channel. The weekly stochastic indicators are in overbought territory and the 10-week RSI is close to overbought. The top-3 holdings show similar overbought levels on their weekly charts and since those holdings make up such a significant weighting for the fund, it is worth monitoring their charts as well.

Conclusion

My outlook on FTEC is positive, and I believe it has a bright future ahead. However, there are also several risks that I cannot ignore when making a recommendation for this fund. There are several events this year that will likely have an effect on the performance of FTEC such as Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in the coming week and Microsoft Ignite in November. I would especially keep an eye on the AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit since Microsoft and AMD will both be attending.

I think that although there are some risks present in the short-term outlook for FTEC, the strong fundamentals suggest a favorable long-term outlook. The tech sector is one where both positive and negative shifts can occur fairly regularly due to the ever-changing attitude of consumers, as well as the potential risk of the excitement around AI slowing down. Investor sentiment can change rapidly, and the tech sector tends to move sharply in both directions when investors change their opinion.