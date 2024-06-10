Hims & Hers: Ready For Takeoff

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.01K Followers

Summary

  • Hims & Hers has rallied substantially this year as it started to show its profitability chops.
  • Despite guiding for a >$1 billion annualized revenue scale in 2024, the company is still expected to grow revenue north of 40%+ and have 80%+ pro forma gross margins.
  • The company believes it can expand its adjusted EBITDA margins to a steady rate of 20-30% (versus low teens today).
  • Its personalization capabilities allow people to take fewer pills for multiple conditions, and creates the moat for the company's subscription base.
  • The stock is still trading at a relatively modest ~3.5x current-year revenue.

Pills

Daniel Grizelj

With a good chunk of this year's rally being driven by tech stocks, and in particular AI, it's often necessary for us to dig into other sectors for growth.

Another key trend that has dominated the healthcare space

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.01K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HIMS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HIMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIMS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News