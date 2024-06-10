Tomsmith585

In no real surprise, the EV charging space continues to struggle due to business models that don't work. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has been the poster child for the failures of this space. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the stock on signs of a bottom below $2, though expectations for huge upside won't occur with the current business model.

Another Weak Quarter

At the end of last week, ChargePoint reported FQ1 '25 results as follows:

The EV charging station company beat estimates, but ChargePoint again reported revenues slipped and guided to weak FQ2 numbers. The whole problem with the business model all along was the requirement to keep selling massive amounts of products with limited margins while obtaining limited software contracts with only slightly better margins.

ChargePoint was highly subsidizing the build out of EV charging station networks without any guarantee lucrative usage would follow. The company actually needed massive amounts of additional customers to generate a profit in the future.

The opposite has occurred. Network charging system sales have slipped and ChargePoint is left still reporting large losses despite growth in the key Subscriptions service.

The key Subscription revenues were just $33 million, though up 27% from $26 million last FQ1. Even worse, Networked charging systems revenue slumped to only $65 million and the limited gross profits actually dipped from over $17 million last FQ1 to only $4 million last quarter.

In essence, ChargePoint isn't making any progress by cutting costs due to the weaker flow through reductions in revenues and gross profits. The company cut GAAP operating expenses by ~$20 million YoY, but the amount is still an insanely high $91 million.

The problem all along was a cost structure built on large product sales, not the small subscription business or even just the gross profits of the business. After excluding $22 million in stock-based compensation and $3 million in amortization charges, the cash opex costs were around $65 million for a company with just $24 million in gross profits.

The Subscriptions business just isn't growing fast enough to warrant ChargePoint continuing down this business model. The company produced just $16 million in Subscription gross profits while spending an incredible $20 million on general and administrative costs alone. Even sales and marketing expenses top the Subscription revenues due to a likely incentive structure rewarding product sales.

Weak Guidance

ChargePoint guided to FQ2 revenues of only $108 to $118 million, compared to consensus estimates of nearly $123 million. The company continues to project reaching the goal of being adjusted EBITDA profitable in FQ4 ending January 31, but management is expecting a big jump in 2H sales and past results aren't supportive of this scenario.

The company produced an EBITDA loss of $37 million for FQ1, and the guidance doesn't really add up. Consensus analyst estimates had ChargePoint reaching $159 million in FQ4 sales, but the company can't even hit FQ2 guidance.

The company highlighted several points providing indications of higher demand in the future: commercial utilization outpacing new charger installation by 20% and 20 EVs on the road per public charging point versus only 7 EVs back in 2016.

Either way, ChargePoint is still only producing $134 million in annualized subscription revenues after all these years. The EV charging demand appears solid, but nothing robust to warrant massive investments

The stock already has a market cap of $750 million, despite the horrible financials and limited revenues. ChargePoint even points to $71 million in grant opportunities from the U.S. NEVI program by customers, which is a drop in the bucket in total revenues. Not to mention, the company clearly points out ChargePoint isn't named as the awardee and the company doesn't actually benefit from installing new charging stations outside limited ancillary software and subscription sales.

As an example, ChargePoint sold $361 million worth of Networked charging systems last FY, as follows:

FQ1'24 - $98 million

FQ2'24 - $115 million

FQ3'24 - $74 million

FQ4'24 - $74 million.

ChargePoint only boosted Subscription quarterly revenues by $7 million in the process. Remember, the company sells and installs the charging stations at limited margins to push the software, warranty and subscription options comprising the Subscriptions service, but the attached rate for new revenues is very low.

The EV charging station company had an annual adjusted EBITDA loss of $273 million in FY24 to boost $7 million in Subscription revenues that produce just 40% gross margins. The company obtains these revenues at too high of a cost.

ChargePoint ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $292 million, down from $358 million last quarter. The company has enough cash to easily make it through this year and naturally would be in a solid financial position with positive adjusted EBITDA starting in FQ4, while the debt levels nearly matches the cash balance.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that ChargePoint still has no functional business model. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. promotes being adjusted EBITDA breakeven by FQ4, but the numbers don't add up. The stock is trading better, suggesting the downside risk is too limited below $2 to warrant a Sell rating, especially considering a positive adjusted EBITDA quarter might lead to a short-term rally.