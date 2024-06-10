Trinity Capital: A 13%+ Yielder With Excellent Portfolio Management

We Are

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) is a well-managed BDC with an attractive dividend yield of more than 13%. However, in recent quarters, I have increasingly been concerned about the risk of deteriorating portfolio quality at TRIN and other BDCs. As of my last analysis during the run-up to the fourth quarter of 2023 earnings report, there was a marked increase in the portion of the portfolio placed on the watch list at TRIN—a sign that these investments might be inching closer to default. Specifically, the watch list expanded from 3.6% of the total portfolio in Q4 2023 to 5.1% by Q1 2024.

Nevertheless, the overall percentage of TRIN’s portfolio that gives rise to concern remains low and speaks to good credit underwriting practices at TRIN. The BDC has also continued to grow its NII and dividend, meaning that there is little reason for investors to head for the exit at this stage. While the credit quality remains something to be monitored, my own earlier concerns may have been somewhat overblown.

The portfolio and risk

Trinity Capital utilizes a comprehensive system for assessing the risk of loans defaulting, examining seven specific factors. Through this evaluation, the portfolio is assigned a risk score between 1 and 5. The evaluation criteria include a range of aspects like liquidity or cash life, actual performance compared to forecasts, the extent of collateral coverage, and the distinctiveness of the product, among other factors. Investments that achieve a rating from 4.0 to 5.0 are categorized as top performers, whereas those with ratings from 1.0 to 1.5 are either in default or undergoing renegotiation. These publicly reported risk scores offer investors early insights into how management views the likelihood of default at any of its portfolio investments.

When I last covered TRIN in the run-up to its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2023, I observed that the percentage of the portfolio placed on the watch list would likely continue to increase and that investors should monitor these developments closely for potential portfolio risks. Trinity places investments with a risk rating between 1.5 and 1.6 on the watch list, with these loans being at a greater risk of default. There was indeed a fairly substantial increase in the percentage of TRIN’s portfolio placed on the watch list in the fourth quarter of 2023 with an increase from 3.6% of its total portfolio to 4.7% in the fourth quarter. This increased again in the first quarter of 2024 to reach 5.1% of TRIN’s overall portfolio.

Author created based on data from company filings

In its most recent earnings report, TRIN reported a significant decline in the percentage of its portfolio with a risk rating between 1.0 – 1.5, i.e. those parts of the portfolio in default or undergoing renegotiation. This was also coupled with a decrease in non-accruals from 3.5% in the fourth quarter to 2.4% in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in non-accruals was primarily driven by a conversion of certain debt into equity. Management observed that –

Quarter-over-quarter, we remain consistent with 5 portfolio companies on nonaccrual. Core Scientific was removed from nonaccrual in Q1 following its emergence from bankruptcy and our election to receive shares of its common stock in lieu of our debt investment. However, one additional credit was added to nonaccrual status.”

The decrease in the percentage of the portfolio on non-accrual status does not accordingly signal any turnaround in the portfolio yet. Nevertheless, the percentage of the overall portfolio on non-accrual status remains very low and speaks to strong underwriting at Trinity, particularly when considering the impact of higher rates on affordability. Interestingly, Trinity also reported a rise in the percentage of its portfolio rated as “very strong performance” with the percentage of its portfolio in this category increasing from 3.3% of the portfolio to 4.7% in the first quarter of 2024. It is also important to note that TRIN has since exited the equity position in Core Scientific and was able to recoup their entire initial investment along with a 17%+ return.

In my view, Trinity’s portfolio does not give rise to substantial concern at the moment and some increase in non-accruals and watch list companies was expected given the persistence of higher rates for longer. It had long been expected that persistently high rates would negatively affect the companies who traditionally borrow from BDCs, as these companies interest expense increased substantially. TRIN has navigated these challenges well and the increase in non-accruals has remained relatively low, even though it will still be important to monitor further portfolio deterioration closely in quarters ahead.

The dividend and earnings

Trinity Capital currently offers a dividend yield of 13.7% which is the highest of the BDCs included in the peer comp chart below. The BDC has been steadily increasing its dividend in recent years with the ordinary dividend increasing from $0.28 in the first quarter of 2021 to its most recent quarterly dividend of $0.51. Trinity Capital has also frequently paid a series of special dividends, as net investment income (NII) continued to come in well above the dividend paid.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

The dividend is also supported by strong NII with the BDCs most recent dividend of $0.51 per share backed by $0.54 per share in NII, giving a NII coverage of around 106%. Trinity’s 1-year average NII coverage ratio, although the lowest of the BDCs considered in the peer comp chart below, is also a respectable 109.69% which makes it highly unlikely that the dividend will be reduced in the near term unless there was a fairly substantial decline in NII.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

The future direction of NII is likely to be impacted by the movement in rates going forward. At the time of my previous coverage, I had expected rates to start moving lower much earlier. It now seems increasingly likely that rates will remain elevated for a longer period of time. This represents something of a double-edged sword for Trinity Capital, who has benefited from higher rates in the form of increased NII given the high percentage of its investment portfolio that consists of floating rate debt. However, the higher for longer rates environment also increases the risk of weakening portfolio quality. Nevertheless, as previously discussed, Trinity Capital has proven adept at handling increased portfolio risks, leading me to believe that higher rates benefits for TRIN outweigh the risk.

Valuation

Trinity Capital is currently trading at a premium to NAV of just under 16% which is right around the middle of the pack of BDCs considered in the peer comp chart below. However, the current premium to NAV is around 11% higher than its 3-year average premium to NAV of around 5%.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

In my view, the slightly elevated premium to NAV on a historical basis does not necessarily mean that the stock is overvalued. The BDCs recent history of strong NII growth, good risk management and robust dividend growth all merit a re-rating of the stock to its current premium to NAV. Therefore, I believe that the stock is trading at fair value at the moment.

Conclusion

Trinity Capital remains a compelling hold within the BDC sector. The BDC has demonstrated robust management of its diverse loan portfolio, with a comprehensive risk assessment system that provides clear insights into potential default risks. While concerns regarding portfolio quality persist due to increased watch list percentages—from 3.6% in Q4 2023 to 5.1% in Q1 2024—these are balanced by significant strengths. The increase in its highest rated portfolio category and the resilience shown in managing higher-risk loans underscore TRIN's effective risk mitigation strategies. Furthermore, Trinity's dividend yield remains attractive at 13.7%, supported by a strong NII coverage ratio.