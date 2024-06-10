Михаил Руденко/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is an aluminum smelter with operations in the United States and in Iceland. It is owned 46% by Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) and marketed 64% of its production to Glencore in 2023. CENX’s business model is to buy raw materials, to smelt aluminum, and to then market it downstream to end users.

Century Aluminum share price soared 89% from $8.39 at the beginning of December 2023 to $15.82 on June 7th, 2024. This price appreciation is likely to be driven by a corresponding spike in LME aluminum prices.

Using a simple DCF model based on the Unlevered Free Cash Flows and an EV-multiple for the terminal value, it appears Century Aluminum is fundamentally overvalued. The model’s assumptions imply a fair share price of $11.76, i.e. ~26% below the current market price.

However, it could continue appreciating while the aluminum spot market does so. Its correlation with aluminum is strong, and with a higher magnitude during major swings - historically.

Last, while the company has diversified its customer base, Glencore remains vital for Century Aluminum. It is not only a key shareholder, but also both a major supplier and customer. Without its support, Century Aluminum's operations could be in jeopardy.

In conclusion, I rate Century Aluminum a sell at the moment.

Market Overview and Competitive Environment

Market Overview

China produces ~38.5m MT (metric tons) of aluminum, out of ~70m MT global annual production, accounting for ~57% of global production. It accounts for roughly the same share of global consumption. Europe and North America, to where Century Aluminum primarily ships, account for a combined ~24% of total global demand. With ~690k MT production in 2023, CENX is also a minor player in the industry.

Broken down by downstream utilization, aluminum is primarily consumed in constructions and automotives, accounting for ~50% of global demand combined. Constructions have slumped with China’s real estate crisis, and the automotive sector does not appear to grow beyond expectations.

CENX vs the Market

A performance comparison of aluminum and Century Aluminum suggests that while both assets are directionally correlated, Century Aluminum's stock seems to react more to changes in the underlying commodity’s price. This relationship is most visible over the course of 2022, at the end of 2023, and now in mid-2024.

CENX vs Aluminum Spot (TradingView)

Competitive Analysis

Century Aluminum competitors include (but are not limited to) Alcoa (AA), Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY), and Constellium SE (CSTM). It is apparent that Century Aluminum not only is the smallest company amongst its peers, but also that its operating metrics underperform. Its gross margins are underperforming its peers between 5-34 percentage points.

Nevertheless, Century Aluminum’s stock price outperformed all its peers YoY. Given its poor financial performance and its minor market share, one can only speculate which idiosyncratic factors caused such outperformance over the past 52-weeks. Also, it can be questioned whether the trend can be sustained.

Century Aluminum currently also outperforms in terms of valuation. It showcases a FWD PE ratio of 38.36x compared to 15.72x sector median, EV/Sales at 0.94x versus the 1.73x sector median, and EV/EBIT of 26.45x against 12.98x, a whopping 99% above the sector median.

CENX’s Operations & Guidance

CENX Operational Model

CENX buys around 50% of its alumina raw materials from Concord Resources limited (10K, page 4). At a production ratio of 2:1 the remainder is supplied by Glencore. Glencore also accounted for 64% of aluminum sales in 2023, down from 75% two years earlier. It is clear that Glencore not only is a major shareholder, but also a critical supplier and a vital customer for Century Aluminum.

Ageing Assets and Decreasing Production

In 2023, CENX produced 690k MT of aluminum, compared to its total capacity of 1m MT. Production was thus at ~69% of total capacity. Many factors may contribute to this figure. However, the company’s ageing assets might hint at one of the main factors behind the falling production levels.

Over the past years, aluminum shipments from CENX have declined consistently. While Iceland's plant production remained stable, the reduction was caused by the United States' plants. In 2019, CENX still shipped ~800k MT of aluminum. By 2023, this number declined to ~690k MT.

CENX 10K 2023

Digging into the reasons for this decline, one quickly notices that the US facilities are considerably older than the ones in Iceland.

CENX 10K 2023

The ageing PPE could impact actual production of the company. A closer look at CENX’s PPE uncovers that accumulated depreciation of the fixed assets now surpasses the estimated useful lifetime value. This underpins the hypothesis that CENX’s operations are ageing, implying significant CAPEX requirements soon.

CENX 10K 2023

Unsurprisingly, management outlined Capex requirements as one of the reasons for Hawesville’s curtailment, and the plant has been offline since August 2022.

In August 2022, we fully curtailed production at the Hawesville facility [...] with the intention of restarting operations when market conditions permit, including energy prices returning to more normalized levels and aluminum prices maintaining levels that can support the on-going costs and capital expenditures necessary to restart and operate the plant. - 10K, page 31

CENX 10K 2023

Management Guidance and Extraordinary Items

Century Aluminum recently acquired Jamalco, a Jamaica-based alumina production facility with an annual capacity of 770k MT. Alumina being the main raw material for aluminum production, Century Aluminum has extended its vertical integration in the value chain – which could benefit the gross margin in the future.

At a lower-than-expected price, Century Aluminum recovered a $246m bargain purchase gain related to this transaction, yielding a strong earnings from continuing operations in Q1-2024.

Management guidance suggests a Q2 EBITDA of $25m-$30m, roughly in line with Q1. Should Century Aluminum follow through with this performance over the course of 2024, the EBITDA figure would align with its 2023 EBITDA results ($107m).

Over the course of the past years, gross margins have been fairly stable. Operating income (EBIT) figures are similar. Yet, the company consistently records extraordinary items, both positive and negative, creating a highly volatile bottom line. In my opinion, it could be reassuring for potential investors to limit extraordinary items going forward.

Valuation

To calculate Century Aluminum’s fair value per share, I will use a 5-year DCF projection. In addition, I will replace a traditional terminal value approach with a terminal value derived from a projected EV/EBIT multiple 5-years from now.

The main assumptions for the income statement projection are as follows:

I will assume a constant gross margin of 4%, which reflects the 2023 value

A growth rate of 5% p.a. is applied to revenues. This is generous under the current conditions, and I assume Century Aluminum has the capacity to increase revenue amidst a structural production slowdown

SG&A and other operating expenses will be assumed as trailing averages of the prior 5 years, as well as interests, other items, and taxes. The main reason behind this methodology is the highly volatile historical performance.

Author's Model Using SA data

The (unlevered) free cashflows are calculated using a similar methodology. Depreciation and amortization are a percentage of revenue.

Author's Model Using SA data

I use a discount rate of 12%, which can be considered conservative for the mining & minerals sector. Net debt is projected as a trailing average and is estimated at $465m in 2028m, down from $475m in 2023.

Being conservative, I will assume an EV/EBIT multiple identical to today’s figure, which is 26.5x. I believe it is unlikely to remain this high; however, the market gets the benefit of doubt.

Using the UFCF projection above, the equity NPV is projected around $1.11Bn, resulting in a fair share value of $11.76 in my view. Given today’s share price of $15.98, this leaves room for ~26% downside relative to the stock’s intrinsic value.

Author's Model Using SA data

Risks & Limitations

In addition to geopolitical, macroeconomic, and general systemic market risks, Century Aluminum’s reports point to three additional idiosyncratic risk factors that need to be accounted for.

Dependency: Century Aluminum is partially owned by 46%, supplied by 50%+, and sells to 64%, to Glencore. This non-negligible relationship implies that Century Aluminum's future performance hinges on Glencore’s aluminum marketing significantly.

Market Volatility: Century Aluminum's stock exhibits a magnified correlation with aluminum prices. Directional changes in aluminum prices may impact Century Aluminum’s stock price, irrespective of its intrinsic value.

Ageing Assets: Century Aluminum's PPE are ageing, and one plant is completely curtailed as of today. With a declining trend over the years, the company operated at ~70% of its production capacity in 2023. Not renewing its plants could negatively impact its sales over a foreseeable period.