Fevertree Drinks: Achievable Revenue Growth And Earnings Expansion Forecast (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Fevertree Drinks' stock price already has some upside going by the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, and its dividends as well as improving market conditions indicate further upside is likely.
  • The company has a reasonable 8% revenue growth projection for 2024, but it expects adjusted EBITDA to double as inflationary pressures calm down.
  • I wouldn't rule out upgrades to projections going by the momentum indicated in its latest trading update, as well as better health in its big UK market.

Bartender Pouring a Cocktail

Marianna Massey/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Since I last wrote about the UK-based mixer drinks manufacturer and brand Fevertree Drinks (OTCPK:FQVTF) (OTCPK:FQVTY) in January, its price is up by over 13%. This increase is particularly interesting considering that

