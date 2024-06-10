Marianna Massey/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Since I last wrote about the UK-based mixer drinks manufacturer and brand Fevertree Drinks (OTCPK:FQVTF) (OTCPK:FQVTY) in January, its price is up by over 13%. This increase is particularly interesting considering that both the company’s trading update released in late January and its full-year 2023 results released in March weren’t encouraging. Yet, the price was up notably on both occasions, by 6.4% and 12.4% respectively. Even after the latest trading update, released last week, in which the company reported positive sales momentum, the stock was up by 1.9%.

Price Chart, YTD (Source: Fevertree Drinks )

It’s not entirely certain that the price can continue to rise though, as there are risks to the company’s outlook for 2024, though there are factors supporting it as well. It’s from this lens that I assess what’s next for the stock here.

Outlook for 2024

The company’s outlook for 2024 isn’t bad at all, with an 8% revenue growth forecast. It also provides a separate revenue projection for the Fever-Tree brand, which is expected to grow faster by 10%. It makes distinct projections because of the acquisition of the German drinks distributor Global Drinks Partnership [GDP] in 2020, under which it sells other brands too. That said, the company’s brand remains dominant in the European market as of 2023 (see table below) and the Fever Tree brand’s European revenues alone account for 26% of the overall revenue for the year.

Source: Fevertree Drinks

The outlook for profits is even better. It expects the gross margin to improve by 6 percentage points to 38%, the highest in three years. The adjusted EBITDA margin is seen coming in at 15%, also a sharp improvement from the 8.4% level seen in 2023.

Past experience encourages caution

However, after the company missed guidance last year, I’d be cautious about putting too much faith in the initial guidance at least. Consider this. Fevertree Drinks expected an 15.5% revenue increase as the midpoint of its guidance range, as per its first forecast. I had expressed doubt on the attainability of these targets even at the time.

Unsurprisingly, along with its interim results release, the guidance was lowered as well. Revenue growth was now expected to be a more realistic 11.8% at the midpoint of the range. The actuals, came in far lower than even that figure, with revenue growth of just 6%.

Similarly, the company missed its adjusted EBITDA guidance as well. From expecting just 1.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in the figure at the midpoint of the guidance range, it went on to see a 23.2% fall in actuals. At least in this case, though, the absolute adjusted EBITDA figure of GBP 30.5 million did just about make it to the forecast range.

While the results were impacted by underwhelming demand conditions, particularly in its big UK market, as well as due to inflationary pressures, the key point is that these challenges were evident even at the start of last year. To that extent, I believe the company’s underperformance compared to outlook is more a sign of overoptimistic projections than anything else.

Revenue forecast achievable…

Fevertree Drinks appears to have learned from last year’s experience, though. Its revenue guidance is far more moderate than the initial outlook last year. At 8%, the company’s projected growth rate is also lower than the compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of ~9% over the past five years.

This is despite the fact that the demand conditions look far more improved, at least in the UK market now. The UK’s food and beverages service GDP, which is relevant to assess the company’s market, has seen an improvement recently. With a growth of 2.4% in March 2024, the segment is actually a key support to consumer-facing services GDP now.

… as does the adjusted EBITDA outlook

On the face of it, the adjusted EBITDA margin projections look a bit more stretched at 15% compared to 8.4% in 2023. Incidentally, the figure is also higher than the 11.8% seen in 2022. Looked at another way, the absolute adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise by a huge 94% to GBP 59 million this year.

To be fair, there’s a basis for this. In the second half of 2023 (H2 2023), the company did see a near doubling in the figure to GBP 20.3 million, from H1 2023. As an extension, the adjusted EBITDA margin also increased to 10.8% in H2 2023 from 5.8% in H1 2023.

Additionally, Fevertree Drinks expects pressures on cost inflation to ease. Specifically, glass price inflation, which shaved off 5.3 percentage points of the gross margin in 2023 (see chart below), is expected to ease off as a new glass supplier has now been contracted. This, alone, can bring the gross margin close to the 38% projected for 2023.

Source: Fevertree Drinks

Further, operating expenses are expected to be at 23% of revenues this year, which is a fair assumption considering that underlying operating expenses were at 23.7% of revenue last year. Deducting this figure from the gross profit projection, results in the forecast pencilled in for the adjusted EBITDA.

The market multiples

Assuming that the ratio of net profits to adjusted EBITDA remains constant at 50% from 2023, the absolute profit figure would come in at GBP 29.8 million (USD 37.9 million). This results in a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 42.3x, which is dramatically lower than the 72.4x the last time I checked. The figure is also far lower than the trailing twelve months [TTM] P/E of 81.5x.

So far, so good. However, it’s not much lower than the five-year average forward P/E of 44.6x, which indicates that further upside might be limited. Still, there’s more to consider here, namely, the dividends. The forward dividend yield still isn’t particularly high, at 1.87%, but it does add to the returns on the stock, especially after the company upped the payout by 2% in 2023.

There is the risk to dividends from the dividend payout ratio for 2023, though, which was at a huge 126.3%. This can improve, though. If the company’s forecasts are on point, even with another dividend increase by 2%, the payout ratio would drop to a far more acceptable 66.5%.

What next?

Overall, I think there are still likely gains to be made from the Fevertree Drinks’ stock. The price upside and dividends right now already indicate the same, though in a limited way. I believe the stock can also get a fillip from an improvement in the UK economy, with the company’s earnings prospects already improved due to lower expected inflation. I also like that it has a moderate revenue forecast for this year, that’s more likely to see an upgrade compared to the disappointments witnessed last year.

Even otherwise, the company’s strong position as a mixer drinks provider indicates that it can continue to see growth over the longer term. It would be a good time to start accumulating the stock, particularly as and when it dips. I’m upgrading Fever Tree Drinks to Buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.