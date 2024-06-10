BlackJack3D

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) is one of a number of companies using AI to try and address the low returns on drug discovery investments. While this could create enormous value, there are still questions around AI's overall impact on R&D efficiency, the ability of AI to develop truly novel therapies and the sustainability of any advantage provided by this approach. Exscientia hasn't benefited from AI hype to the same extent as companies like Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) though, and hence could generate strong returns for shareholders if its approach begins to yield results or the company simply manages to gain investor mindshare.

Drug Discovery

Drug discovery generally involves a trial-and-error search process to find a molecule that will safely induce the desired biological effect in humans. Given the complexity of the human body and the enormous molecular search space, this is a slow and expensive process with high failure rates. For example, there is an estimated 10^60 possible molecular combinations with drug-like characteristics, making exploring even a tiny fraction of this space completely infeasible. A typical drug discovery project only has the budget and time to synthesize and assay fewer than 10,000 molecules.

Due to the limitations of current approaches to drug discovery, and the fact that much of the low-hanging fruit has already been picked, drug discovery efforts have become challenged in recent decades. New drugs have a 96% failure rate from project inception to drug approval, and it costs roughly $1.8 billion and over 10 years to bring a new drug to market. As a result, the projected ROI in R&D for the top 12 global pharmaceutical companies has fallen to 1.8% and the risk-adjusted NPV of an asset is only around $10 million. This situation has contributed to only a trickle of new drugs reaching the market each year, with the FDA approving 42 drugs in 2019.

Despite significant technological improvements, drug discovery is slower and more expensive than ever before. Some of the proposed reasons for drug discovery becoming more expensive include:

New drugs must offer an incremental benefit over existing drugs.

Regulatory bodies appear to have less risk appetite.

Cost inflation.

Reliance on brute force methods.

Low-hanging fruit has already been picked.

As a result, biotech and pharma companies are being forced to explore new methodologies. Exscientia believes that drug discovery must address several key issues, including:

Drug design is a complex multi-dimensional optimization problem.

Translational models do not represent the complexity of human disease.

Dose-limiting effects (safety issues, or for pharmacodynamic or pharmacokinetic reasons) can limit clinical efficacy.

Improved laboratory tools and AI are now potentially making it feasible to meaningfully improve drug R&D outcomes. For example, there are now techniques available that reduce the difficulty of synthesizing and screening new chemicals, and computational tools which aid the design and testing of new drugs.

Exscientia initially chose to focus on small molecules, although it is now expanding its platform to encompass other types of therapies. Small molecules represented the majority of approved therapeutic drugs in 2019 and accounted for 75% of the 1.2 trillion USD in drug sales. Exscientia has suggested that its choice was driven by the fact that small molecules are capable of performing biological functions, such as intracellular activation or inhibition, that are not possible with other modalities and can be distributed easily into the brain.

AI

AI is a broadly applicable technology and as such can be used to aid drug discovery and development in a number of areas, including:

Improving understanding of disease biology.

Identifying drug targets.

Design of molecules.

Molecule optimization.

Exscientia is taking a fairly comprehensive approach to AI-driven drug discovery, utilizing AI to identify targets, design drug candidates and select patients. It is also used in translational models.

One of the more important uses for AI is enabling the efficient exploration of chemical space. This is important as the chemical search space is massive, making a brute-force approach futile. AI can be used to generate novel molecules which may have improved properties compared to known molecules. While this approach has benefits, it is not perfect. Computer-generated compounds can be difficult to manufacture and may contain reactive groups that could cause safety issues. AI is also dependent on training data, which raises questions about its ability to extrapolate beyond the training data and generate truly novel molecules.

In silico screening can be performed using molecular-docking algorithms, an approach that requires crystal structures and struggles with proteins in motion. AI can be used for phenotypic drug screening, which avoids modeling targets, structures, receptors, and binding. Drug discovery is conducted in a mechanism-agnostic fashion by identifying molecules that alter the phenotype of a cell in a desired manner. Again, machine learning is dependent on training data, with models generally performing poorly when encountering novel molecules. Interactions and side effects can also be hard to predict.

Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven drug discovery company that was founded in 2012. The company wants to modernize drug discovery to improve speed to market, reduce development costs and improve the probability of clinical success. Exscientia has initially chosen to prioritize developing small molecules for protein drug targets.

Exscientia's process involves:

Precision Target - AI is used to prioritize projects.

Precision Design - AI is used to design drugs.

Precision Experiment - tech-enabled experimentation to generate better data.

Precision Medicine - integrated analysis of patient data to ensure clinical relevance.

Exscientia's platform is data agnostic, leveraging a range of structural and biochemical data, along with a variety of algorithms (evolutionary, reinforcement learning, deep learning, active learning). AI design is tied to high-throughput screening to help train models and guide active learning.

Exscientia is also using its platform for biomarker discovery and patient stratification. This is a point on which Exscientia is differentiated relative to most other companies operating in the same space.

Figure 1: Exscientia's Drug Development Process (Source: Exscientia)

Exscientia believes that its approach offers the following advantages:

Patient relevance - The use of patient cells may help pre-clinical research translate into clinical success. It can also be used to help select patients.

Single-cell resolution - Can help to distinguish on-target from off-target response, helping to identify effective and non-toxic drugs.

Versatility - Exscientia's assays are compatible with a broad range of cancers and tissue types.

Scalability - Exscientia leverages automation and high-throughput lab equipment to enable a relatively large numbers of drugs to be analyzed in parallel.

Speed - Turnaround times per assay can be as low as five days, which is faster than typical timelines for assays of organoid or animal models.

Reproducibility - Highly reproducible results, both within and between assay runs.

Exscientia believes it has already demonstrated the ability to create novel optimized drug candidates on a faster timeline than the industry average. Optimized drug candidate refers to a molecule that has been nominated to progress to toxicology profiling and preclinical testing. Exscientia is averaging one year from the AI generation of a first novel molecule to the design of a development candidate, compared to an industry average of around 4.5 years.

Figure 3: Time from Target to Candidate for Exscientia (Source: Exscientia)

Exscientia also generally synthesizes fewer than a tenth of the number of compounds compared to conventional approaches.

Figure 4: Number of Novel Compounds Synthesized to Deliver a Candidate (Source: Exscientia)

In addition, Exscientia's process is resource light. The company has been able to concurrently advance around 30 programs, despite its relatively limited resources.

Target Selection

Selecting the best molecular or cellular target to treat a disease is a key step in drug discovery. Exscientia achieves this with its Centaur Biologist target analysis platform. Literature analysis can help highlight genes of emerging scientific importance and help predict unpublished links between genes and diseases. This data is combined with other data (genomics, transcript profiling and pathway databases) in a knowledge graph to help generate novel gene-disease target hypotheses.

Figure 5: Trendy Genes Workflow for Assessing Existing Literature (Source: Exscientia)

Drugability is assessed using Exscientia's protein mapping technologies to prioritize targets based on tractability. Experimental data obtained from samples is then used to actively test hypotheses and to ensure that targets have the potential to deliver an effective drug response.

Exscientia is also integrating personalized genomic sequencing and patient data from its precision medicine platform. Exscientia utilizes the platform in early target identification activities by capturing insights from drug action on patient cells.

Drug Design

Exscientia believes that it can improve R&D outcomes by designing all molecules with AI. The molecular structure of a compound determines its potency, selectivity, safety, absorption, dose requirements, manufacturability, etc. By anticipating the characteristics a drug will need, Exscientia's platform is designed to find a desirable balance of properties which increase the probability of success. Data is important in this process, as Exscientia considers drug discovery a learning problem rather than a screening one, with its models designed to learn as novel chemical space is explored.

Figure 8: Exscientia Design Process (Source: Exscientia)

Centaur Chemist is the core drug design component of Exscientia's platform. It combines AI with models to enable Exscientia to optimize drug candidates across a range of design objectives. Centaur Chemist leverages a range of data, including 3D protein structures, high content images and pharmacology data. The goal of the platform is to generate synthetically tractable and drug-like molecules with desirable properties.

Figure 6: Centaur Chemist Workflow (Source: Exscientia)

Exscientia is able to utilize 3D protein structures with molecular dynamics and physics-based prediction models, but structures are not required. Exscientia's Hotspot creates a detailed map of the surface of a protein which describes the shape of any pockets and the location of features that determine ligand binding. The resulting map helps to describe the size, shape and composition of ligands that are likely to bind to these pockets. Exscientia's generative design algorithms are then able to generate molecules based on the Hotspot analysis.

Figure 7: Exscientia's Molecule Generation Workflow (Source: Exscientia)

Exscientia has developed a suite of AI-design algorithms that generate novel chemical structures, allowing the company to explore the design space efficiently. Exscientia optimizes across multiple objectives including potency, therapeutic index, bioavailability and solubility. From the molecules generated by AI, active learning is used to prioritize 10-20 molecules that are then synthesized and tested, with lab data fed back into Exscientia's models to improve their accuracy.

The company believes that its approach can be used to design small molecules that address some of the same problems as large molecules. For example, Exscientia has designed multiple highly selective bispecific small molecules. This is a design category where biologics are typically used because a design process would be almost impossible using conventional small molecule drug discovery techniques. Bispecific small molecules pursue two targets simultaneously, which is efficacious in some diseases.

Exscientia also believes that its approach can be applied in other areas, expanding its addressable market. The company is expanding its platform into biologics, starting with antibodies. This will significantly expand the scope of Exscientia's business, as an estimated 10% of proteins expressed by the genome are druggable with small molecules, while an additional 10% of proteins are accessible to antibodies.

Data Acquisition

Exscientia's approach to drug discovery is dependent on access to a large quantity of high-quality and high-dimensionality data. The company has invested significantly in lab capabilities to generate screening data (high content, biophysical, pharmacological and biochemical) and structural biology data.

This includes a 22,000 square foot laboratory with the following capabilities:

Translational assays using high content imaging of patient tissues.

Patient-tissue biobank for translational models.

Molecular and cellular pharmacology to develop primary project assays.

Biosensor fragment screening.

Structural biology (crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy, or cryo-EM).

Exscientia also has another 6,000 square foot facility that provides synthesis, purification and screening capabilities.

Figure 9: Exscientia Screening (Source: Exscientia)

Data from screening can be irrelevant or misleading if the cell types screened do not accurately represent actual patient biology though. Currently available model systems such as cell lines, organoids or mouse models are heavily transformed and do not represent the complexity of human disease. Exscientia believes that the use of cell lines as translational models has contributed to high clinical failure rates, at least some of which are likely due to a lack of diversity in cell lines.

Exscientia uses a number of technologies to try and ensure that lab results translate to in vivo success and believes that it can add value in this area through its understanding of disease biology and population heterogeneity.

EXALT-1 Clinical Study

Exscientia's platform is designed to predict the effectiveness of potential cancer treatments using AI and patient samples. This was assessed in the EXALT-1 clinical study, where tissue samples from cancer patients were exposed to more than 100 clinically approved third-party oncology drugs. Treatment recommendations were based on the reaction of samples to the anticancer drugs. Patients treated using the AI-recommended therapy achieved a 55% overall response rate and a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival over prior therapies. While this is a potentially valuable application of the company's platform, Exscientia does not currently have plans to use AI to treat patients in a clinical setting.

Programs

Exscientia has several avenues for monetizing its platform:

Wholly owned projects in oncology, immunology and anti-virals.

50/50 joint ventures where Exscientia provides end-to-end drug discovery capabilities.

Large pharma partnerships where Exscientia receives upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties in exchange for drug-discovery capabilities.

Exscientia already has molecules that have progressed into clinical trials, although it is still early days for the company, as none of its molecules have received regulatory approval yet. The ability of AI to improve clinical success rates is still largely unknown at this stage, and this is one reason to question Exscientia's valuation, particularly given that early data from clinical trials is rather mixed.

Figure 10: Exscientia Pipeline (Source: Exscientia)

EXS21546 is an A2A receptor antagonist which Exscientia chose to discontinue as the company felt it would be difficult for the drug to reach a suitable therapeutic index. EXS21546 had been in a phase 1/2 trial in solid tumors.

Exscientia partnered with Sumitomo to develop a number of therapies, three of which have entered clinical trials. Sumitomo Pharma holds all commercial and economic rights to these compounds:

DSP-2342 is a bispecific small molecule designed to treat psychiatric diseases.

DSP-1181 is a serotonin receptor agonist that was being investigated as a treatment for OCD. Sumitomo was leading the Phase I study but in January 2022 announced that it had abandoned the drug as it had failed to meet the study's criteria.

DSP-0038 is a bispecific small molecule that is being assessed for antipsychotic effects associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis.

Bristol Myers Squibb has initiated a first-in-human study of EXS4318, a selective PKC-theta inhibitor. Exscientia is eligible for pre-commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties on net product sales.

Exscientia is enrolling patients in a Phase I/II study of GTAEXS617 for advanced solid tumors, including head and neck, breast, non-small cell lung and other cancers. GTAEXS617 is co-owned by GT Apeiron.

Exscientia has also initiated IND-enabling programs for EXS74539, an LSD1 inhibitor and EXS73565, a MALT-1 protease inhibitor.

Valuation

Based on data from its first seven development candidates, Exscientia believes that its platform increases the NPV of its projects by 4x compared the industry average. Exscientia's analysis suggests that the majority of this gain is driven by improved success rates, along with time savings. Exscientia also believes that it could be possible to increase the success rate to around 40%, which would further increase asset NPVs. Early clinical data suggests that the company is a long way from this though. It is probably too early to draw any definitive conclusions but if this is borne out over time, Exscientia is currently deeply undervalued.

Figure 11: Potential Economic Impact of Exscientia's Development Approach (Source: Exscientia)

In addition to the value of its proprietary programs, Exscientia has entered a number of partnerships with pharma companies that provide upfront cash to help cover R&D costs, along with potential milestones and royalties. In late 2021, the company was eligible to receive approximately $150 million per partner program on average. Exscientia has a $5.2 billion collaboration with Sanofi that provided a $100 million upfront payment. The company also has partnerships with BMS and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Across 20-30 proprietary programs with a NPV of $40 million, downstream value from collaborations and the value from partnerships, it is not hard to argue that Exscientia's intrinsic value is well in excess of $1 billion. This figure is heavily dependent on the assumed benefits of its platform though.

Risks

While early data from AI-enabled drug discovery efforts is promising, there is still insufficient data to know its overall impact on drug discovery and development. So far, it appears that AI can reduce costs, accelerate timelines and improve success rates prior to clinical trials. It remains to be seen whether drug candidates produced with the assistance of AI have higher success rates in clinical trials though. If AI doesn't have a meaningful impact on failure rates during clinical trials, it will likely be considered a disappointment, even if it still provides a tangible benefit.

In addition, there is the question of what AI is actually doing during the discovery process. It has been suggested that many molecules produced with the assistance of AI are similar to existing molecules and that AI platforms could be considered systems for navigating patents rather than designing novel drugs. While exact structures have not been disclosed, based on information in patents it has been suggested that Exscientia's molecules lack structural diversity and are often similar to existing FDA-approved drugs. This is important as structurally novel molecules are significantly more likely to be the source of promising new therapies.

Companies can create drugs using known structural cores, resulting in molecules with structural similarity to existing drugs, or they can create new structural cores, resulting in structurally novel molecules. Structurally novel small molecule drugs are 2.5x more likely to be given breakthrough therapy designation and the majority of recently approved small-molecule drugs are structurally novel.

Conclusion

Exscientia is taking a fairly integrated approach to AI-enabled drug discovery. The company is also utilizing diversity of biology in both drug discovery and patient selection. Exscientia lacks Recursion's scale, and this could be driving much of the valuation discrepancy between the two companies. Ultimately, I believe that value creation in AI-enabled drug discovery will be dominated by companies that have access to the most proprietary data and are able to leverage it in an integrated manner across the entire drug discovery process.

Exscientia hasn't benefitted from AI hype like Recursion has, leaving it with a relatively small enterprise value. This is probably as much the result of NVIDIA's involvement with Recursion as it is anything specific to Exscientia's platform or pipeline.

The company has been impacted by negative news though, including the firing of its CEO for cause, negative clinical data and layoffs. There is also the issue of runway, particularly as Exscientia scales up its discovery efforts and advances drugs into clinical trials. While partnerships are generating revenue and potentially provide downstream value, cash burn is a concern. Interest rates also continue to weigh on biopharma companies that are not currently cash flow positive.

There are also questions around how much AI can assist drug discovery. While early data suggests that AI can improve pre-clinical success rates, lower costs and accelerate timelines, its overall impact on drug development is unknown. Given the limitations of current AI, it is also reasonable to question whether AI is able to extrapolate beyond training data and develop truly novel drugs. If AI is more of a tool to search compressed data in a high-dimensionality space, its value in drug discovery is likely to be somewhat limited. AI could also make biopharma less defensible by providing companies with a way of navigating existing patents and bringing similar drugs to market with relatively low cost and risk.

Despite the risks, I think that sentiment towards Exscientia is overly negative at the moment. As a result, lower interest rates or positive clinical data would likely see the company's stock move significantly higher.