Global Trade Expansion Driven By Emerging Markets Growth

Summary

  • The seasonally adjusted Global PMI New Export Orders Index posted 50.6 in May, unchanged from April.
  • The service sector continued to register a stronger rate of export business expansion compared with manufacturing according to May PMI data.
  • Although the rate at which emerging market export business expanded eased to a three-month low, it remained among the strongest observed in the past three years and was supported by rising export orders in both the manufacturing and service sectors.

The following is an excerpt from the monthly S&P Global Monthly Global Trade Monitor, produced with GTAS Forecasting. Read the latest on Connect™ by S&P Global.

The worldwide Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys compiled by S&P Global

