Jeremy Poland

June 10th was a pretty big day for shareholders of both Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Shares of the former rose by roughly 5.4% while shares of the latter jumped 10.3%. These moves higher were driven by the announcement that Noble Corporation will be acquiring Diamond Offshore Drilling in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of just over $2 billion. In addition to growing Noble Corporation into an even larger player in the offshore drilling space, this maneuver opens up the door for rather large operating synergies. Whether the deal makes sense will ultimately depend on whether those synergies are realized. But given the market’s reaction, it seems the probability of that is viewed as high.

While there always is some probability that a deal could fall through, and such a scenario would cause shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling to fall, in any scenario outside of that, this seems to create a good opportunity for investors looking for some upside. This is especially true for those who like Noble Corporation as it stands. If you believe that the company will ultimately achieve the synergies in question, it could lead to some nice upside. But in that case, the best outcome would be by acquiring shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling because of the discount currently offered and the implied upside that could be had should the deal go through.

An interesting purchase

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Before I get into my thoughts about the attractiveness of this transaction, it would be helpful to discuss its structure. At the end of the day, it's not the simplest structure for a purchase like this. But it's pretty close. Assuming all goes according to plan, when the deal is completed sometime in the first quarter of 2025, shareholders of Diamond Offshore Drilling will receive 0.2316 of a share of Noble Corporation for each share of Diamond Offshore Drilling that they hold. They will also receive $5.65 per share in cash. Given the closing price of each company on June 7th of this year, this would translate to a price of $15.52 per share for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s investors. This is a premium of roughly 11.4% compared to where shares of the company closed on that day.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Upon closing, shareholders of Diamond Offshore Drilling will own about 14.5% of the stock in the combined company. As for which shares investors should buy, my argument would be that Diamond Offshore Drilling is more attractive if you believe the deal will ultimately go through. In the chart above, you can see how much upside or downside shares of each company should experience at different price points for Noble Corporation. Assuming that you owned Diamond Offshore Drilling before the announcement, any price comfortably below $50 per share for Noble Corporation would translate to more upside and less potential downside by acquiring Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Of course, now that the deal has been announced, the math changes somewhat. Using midday pricing on June 10th, I was able to create the subsequent chart below. As long as you are not convinced that Noble Corporation will see its share price exceed around $50, it still makes more sense to acquire Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This transaction is not only about the financial side of things. Conceptually, it makes a lot of sense as well. As a combined entity, Noble Corporation will own and operate a fleet of 41 rigs. This includes 28 floaters and 13 jackups. The rigs that Noble Corporation will be getting because of this transaction come with some significant backlog. At the end of the first quarter of 2024, Noble Corporation had a backlog of $4.48 billion. This was up from $3.74 billion just one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

By comparison, Diamond Offshore Drilling had about $1.88 billion worth of backlog. That's an increase over the $1.60 billion reported for the first quarter of 2023. Combined, the company will have around $6.5 billion worth of backlog. This is based on not only how things ended for the first quarter of this year, but also additional contract awards granted after the end of the quarter.

Noble Corporation

This larger size brings with it the opportunity for some significant synergies. The management team at Noble Corporation believes that it can cut around $100 million of annual run rate costs following the completion of the transaction. An estimated 75% of these cuts can be expected to occur in the first year alone. Generally speaking, I don't like to assume that planned synergies will come to fruition. Companies often fall short on promises like this. But from what I can see, there is reason to believe that Noble Corporation can make good on this promise.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see the adjusted operating cash flow and EBITDA margins for the companies for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years. You can also see the same thing for the first quarter of 2024 relative to the same time last year. Overwhelmingly, Noble Corporation has achieved more robust margins than what Diamond Offshore Drilling has. As an example of how this might work, if we use data from 2023, matching the margins that Noble Corporation achieved would result in additional EBITDA of $173.2 million. Even if we use data from the most recent quarter for each firm and compare that to the revenue achieved last year, that would still result in an extra $57 million worth of annualized cost savings. Between these figures, $100 million does not seem unattainable. The management team at Noble Corporation is so confident in this being possible that they increased their distribution by 25% to $0.50 per share on a quarterly basis.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

*Noble Corporation

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

*Diamond Offshore Drilling.

It's not just from a margin perspective. The fact of the matter is that Noble Corporation has a more impressive operating history than Diamond Offshore Drilling does. From 2022 to 2023, revenue for Noble Corporation jumped 83.1%, climbing from $1.41 billion to $2.59 billion. The increase achieved by Diamond Offshore Drilling was a much more modest 25.5%. Admittedly, Diamond Offshore Drilling has seen much more impressive improvements on the bottom line. But considering that the company was coming from incredibly low margins to just modest margins, with some metrics from 2022 even being negative, that's not the flex that some might say it is.

As for whether this transaction will work well for investors of Noble Corporation, I think the answer will ultimately boil down to whether synergies are realized. In the chart below, you can see how shares of Noble Corporation are priced based on where shares ended up closing on June 7th of this year. You can also see the trading multiple for Diamond Offshore Drilling based on the price that Noble Corporation is paying for the company using closing prices as of June 7th. That chart also shows the same thing, but under the assumption that synergies are realized.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To be clear, the price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple for Diamond Offshore Drilling under the synergies achieved scenario implies a 21% effective tax rate. Taxes for companies like this are incredibly volatile. Last year, for instance, Noble Corporation had an effective tax rate that was less than 12%. So this particular trading multiple is the one I would have the least confidence in. But when we look at the EV to EBITDA multiple, and assume that synergies will be achieved, then Noble Corporation is picking up Diamond Offshore Drilling discounted to what its own stock is trading for.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There are other ways to value these companies. One such way is to see the price being paid for the backlog that each one brings to the table. In essence, you can view this as the price of all future revenue that is practically guaranteed. With the enterprise value as the numerator in this, we get a multiple for Noble Corporation of 1.44. Meanwhile, when it comes to Diamond Offshore Drilling, using the implied buyout price as of June 7th, the multiple was substantially lower at only 1.07. Clearly, Noble Corporation is getting a substantial discount on this future revenue.

One thing that investors in this space should be aware of is the extreme volatility that the market can cause. During the shale bust that occurred several years ago, the offshore drilling space was decimated. Some of the companies survived during that time, only to face further hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, both of the companies highlighted in this article declared bankruptcy back in 2020, ultimately restructuring in 2021. So investors who are aware of these firms probably already know just how volatile and dangerous this space can be. Add on top of these concerns about oil prices moving forward as OPEC+ plans to start curtailing its production cuts, and I can understand the hesitation that investors might have.

Transocean

The good news is that the combination of these two companies should create a larger firm that has greater runway from a revenue perspective. This industry is known for requiring long-term investments, that means that even a crash in the space should result in some window of time during which the combined firm will be operationally fine. In addition to this, though, the demand for rigs on a global scale is expected to rise at about a 6% rate per annum between now and the end of 2028. That is according to rival firm Transocean (RIG).

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that this is an interesting maneuver by both firms. Clearly, shareholders of Diamond Offshore Drilling will benefit the most. But just because upside has already been captured does not mean further upside does not exist. Based on the current spread between the price at which Diamond Offshore Drilling is trading and the buyout price, there is additional upside of 4.4%.

In addition to this, while this does not hold true once shares of Noble Corporation go much north of $50, Diamond Offshore Drilling seems to offer a better return profile than its suitor so long as we assume that the transaction will go through. I do view this move as being potentially beneficial for Noble Corporation, but it is undeniably assuming all the risks associated with the transaction. If it can achieve the aforementioned synergies, which, I think, is probable, then it should also benefit from this.