BGR Almost Hit Net Zero ....In Returns Over Last Decade Shutthiphong Chandaeng/iStock via Getty Images

It is always nice to get quality assets at a discount. If you can get a good yield on top of that, you should be golden. But it does not always work out like that. We will go over one example today of a fund, that should have done quite well on paper, but reality had other ideas. We will then give our take on where this one stands today.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust ( NYSE: BGR

According to their website,

BGR's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy to enhance dividend yield.

Source: BGR

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) has a number of closed end funds and one of the best features that they bring to the table is that most use no leverage. This has been our sticking point with getting behind many closed end funds. Leverage is a double-edged sword, and investors will find out just how painful that can be in the next bear market. But BGR is about as clean as a whistle there. Total leverage is a rounding error.

CEF Connect

The top holdings also do not include any speculative plays. They boast familiar names like Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), BP PLC (BP) and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ).

CEF Connect

The fund is a global one, and like most global funds, about two-thirds of the assets are from US of A.

CEF Connect

The total number of holdings shows some big differences in what you see at CEF Connect vs the fund's website. CEF Connect has this as a concentrated fund with just 33 holdings.

CEF Connect

The fund website lists this number as more than five times higher.

CEF Connect

We believe the difference comes from counting what they consider as a "holding". In the picture above, we believe BGR is counting all derivatives (read as covered calls here) on the securities as different holdings. Interestingly, in their fact sheet, they seem to go the other way.

BGR

Performance

So we have a relatively concentrated fund in large cap energy and resource area. How has it done over the years? Rather poorly. Total return has been close to 0.5% annually on NAV and price for the last decade. That of course includes your distributions.

CEF Connect

That performance is pretty poor, and we will give our rationale as to why that has happened a little later. But we do want to state that CEF Connect's Sector Equity is a poor way to draw comparisons. This sector equity includes all funds that focus on one sector, whether that is energy, finance, banking, insurance or real estate. To benchmark that vs BGR makes no sense. Nonetheless, that is little solace to an investor that made less than what 3-month treasuries delivered over that timeframe. Of course, you might get retorts from the "I am collecting my income" crowd. But even that has been fairly dodgy. Distributions have dropped about 50% over the last 10 years. Note that the payments were quarterly at one point and then changed to monthly.

CEF Connect

At the trough (post COVID-19) distributions were about 50% lower than where they stand today. So the fund suffered a 75% drop in distributions at one point and came away with a 0.5% total return over the last decade. That's rough.

Outlook & Verdict

Blind covered call selling is a rather poor way to generate returns. Most ETFs sell calls mechanically and fall under that "blind" category. Closed end funds have more discretion. You would think that would work out to generate better income and some outperformance, especially in a sector that has been so bad over the last decade. But BGR's total return, of about 5%, is really poor relative to what the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) delivered over the same timeframe.

Data by YCharts

You can also see the same over even longer timeframes. Here we use a ratio chart from Stock Charts. For those that might not be aware, entering the symbol in Stock Charts pulls up total returns inclusive of dividends/distributions. If you want price only returns, you need to add an underscore before the symbol. The total return ratio chart shows how XLE has done better than BGR.

Stock Charts

Of course, there is always the hope that BGR might do better than XLE from here on. We don't think it will happen out here, though. If you look at the ratio chart above, there are distinct phases where BGR has done better than XLE. Those phases have been where the discount to NAV has rapidly contracted for BGR. XLE being an ETF trades fairly close to NAV, so that has never been a driver. But BGR's discount changes make a big difference.

CEF Connect

So that is the only trading reason to own BGR.

At present, the Z-scores look really bad to bet on such an outcome.

CEF Connect

All the Z-scores show that the fund is relatively expensive compared to its own history. We would stay out of the fund until the relative risk-reward improves.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.