SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

When Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) went public in the second half of April, I concluded that I saw no need to buy the "I-bought-a-" play. The company had seen a very successful public offering, as it allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to consumers through a single network, with unparalleled customizable and measurement solutions.

After some initial enthusiasm around its IPO, shares have given up some ground, certainly following the release of a softer second quarter earnings outlook. Not only is sales growth expected to slow down, margins are seen under pressure as well. Given all this, I am leaning cautious here, not seeing a reason to buy the dip yet.

Make Every Purchase Rewarding

The paragraph header is the mission of the business, as the company allows CPG brands to deliver on digital promotions to millions of consumers, all through a single network. The company attracted over 2,000 consumer packaging brands to some 800 clients.

At the time of the offering, the company claimed that it had returned nearly $2 billion in cash to some 200 million customers since the inception of the business, although most of these savings were redeemed by a smaller basis of active redeemers.

The idea behind the company and its founder Bryan Leach was that consumer loyalty should be rewarded, as he recognized the opportunity for technology to transform the delivery of both promotions and advertisements, away from traditional coupons.

The potential savings are huge, especially at a time when consumers are strapped for cash as they are today. After all, grocery shopping in the U.S. is a $1.2 trillion market alone, with every saving counting for cash strapped consumers. Since the app was launched in 2012, consumers can obtain cash back when they buy goods from retailers such as Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General, among others.

The vast amount of data from these brands, over 80 retailers and millions of consumers, makes that Ibotta can perfectly match and distribute the right offerings, to the right consumer, at the right time. In many respects, that is the ultimate form of personalized advertising, with consumers reaping real benefits.

This personalization is just a part of the benefit of this form of loyalty coupons. Contrary to more traditional coupons, other advantages include lower costs, fewer frictions in the redemptions experience, all coming on top of the benefit of being able to offer personalized offerings.

Valuation & IPO Discussions

At the midpoint of the preliminary offering range, Ibotta was set to go public at $80 per share, as the final offering price was set at $88 per share. With over 30 million shares outstanding, the company was valued at nearly $2.7 billion, although that this dropped to $2.4 billion if we factor in the pro forma net cash position.

This valuation was applied to a business which grew 2023 sales by 52% to $320 million, aided by the roll-out of these services at Walmart. Operating profits showed a spectacular improvement, as a substantial loss in 2022 turned into an operating profit of $56 million. With no interest expenses due and applying regular tax rates, I pegged pro forma earnings power around $1.40 per share.

Of the revenue base, some $244 million in sales were generated from redemption revenues, with advertising and other revenues up in a modest fashion to $76 million. This means that for three quarters of the sales, the company relies on consumers redeeming their coupons. This segment was split up as well between a D2C segment and third-party publisher redeemers.

The company posted preliminary first quarter sales of around $81 million, up some 40% on an annual basis. Operating profits were seen around $15 million, looking quite solid, but all ahead of the official release of these results after the public offering.

As shares rose to the $104 mark immediately post the offering, I saw the enterprise valuation come in around $2.9 billion. Pegging sales at $400-$450 million in 2024, I believe that earnings power might come in around $2.50 per share. Factoring in net cash holdings at around $8 per share, the company traded around 40 times forward estimated earnings. All this looked quite reasonable given the rapid growth, yet I had some concerns about the strength of the business model.

After all, publishers have to be (and remain) willing to use these services, integrate them into their services, and frankly pay a relative steep cut for these services. While not public, this cut seems quite high if we compare the reported revenues to savings passed onto the users.

In fact, the focus on the mix and algorithms could even turn the business into some AI play as well, yet I refrained from getting involved. This comes in part because stock-based compensation expenses tend to become quite high for a technology company, certainly after the public offering, all making that I took a wait-and-see approach.

Q1 Earnings

In the near two months period since the public offering, shares of Ibotta have temporarily traded at a high of $117 per share on the opening day of trading, but they fell to a current low of $76 per share.

Late in May, Ibotta reported a 43% increase in first quarter sales to $82.3 million ahead of the midpoint of the sales guidance, while posting net earnings of $9.3 million. Growth was driven by a 63% increase in redemption revenues to $68 million.

The number of redeemers rose by 167% to 12.5 million redeemers, as the much more rapid pace of the growth in this number comes because of the roll-out at Walmart. Because of the third-party publisher agreements, this results in much lower revenues because they are less active as well.

The second quarter guidance was rather weak, or perhaps conservative. Second quarter sales are seen at a midpoint of $85 million, plus or minus one and a half million. This suggests that revenue growth is seen at just 25% on an annual basis, marking a dramatic slowdown in the pace of growth. Adjusted EBITDA is seen at a midpoint of $21 million, which compares to a first quarter adjusted EBITDA number of $22.7 million.

All this is highly disappointing from an earnings point of view. After all, earnings are set to fall compared to the first quarter, all while growth slows down dramatically, as stock-based compensation will likely depress GAAP earnings as well.

With operating asset valuations now down to about $2.0 billion, valuations have come down quite a bit, although by now my previous estimate of full-year revenues of $400-450 million looks quite upbeat. Based on the first quarter earnings numbers, earnings just top $1 per share, far below my $2 and change estimate seen at the time of the public offering. Moreover, there is the issue of the softer (earnings) guidance for the second quarter.

What Now?

Ibotta, Inc. shares have fallen quite a bit since the public offering and valuations have come down quite a bit, certainly if we consider a substantial net cash position. The issue is that the combination of much slower growth and margin pressure does not automatically make Ibotta, Inc. shares more attractive, after they became nominally cheaper.

With management being new to being a public company, and investors having to learn more about its management, the real question is if there really is a growth slowdown set to happen, or if management is simply conservative.

Unknowing of this, I am leaning cautious about Ibotta, Inc. shares here, and I am awaiting the second quarter results before potentially considering a more constructive stance.