Trex (NYSE:TREX) is the leader in composite decking and railing products for consumers, a growing area with many advantages over traditional pressure treated wood. This area has strong long term growth potential, with a large portion of conventional wood decking expected to move to composite within 10 years. TREX is the leader in market share for the space, giving it the advantage of strong margins and scale for profitability. However, the stock does trade at a premium valuation due to leadership and market potential. At 2% of wood converting to composite decking per year, TREX has long-term tailwinds to its growth. Whether you feel TREX is a buy or not is mostly how you think about valuation - whether you are willing to pay for very significant future growth in this uncertain consumer market. The sector is one I like with a product displacing a legacy product with something that is improved for the average consumer. However, currently the stock is a hold as new money would be best deployed elsewhere where valuations are less of a concern until interest rates fall.

Q1 - Revenue momentum returns

The upper middle-class consumer continues to show resiliency, and TREX is certainly a company that benefits greatly. Homeowners continue to stay in place due to high-interest rates, but are able to make upgrades, such as the composite decking TREX offers. This situation is likely to be a tailwind for the next few years until interest rates come down more sustainably and housing sale velocity picks up again. People continue to upgrade their current home rather than making a bigger move. The composite industry is in a secular growth period as customers pick the durability and low maintenance of composite more often. Q1 revenue returned to strong growth to start the year at a 54% increase to $374m. $75 million was part of early purchases to replenish inventory at channel partners. 6700 locations means a significant inventory build required before the busy season with growth in suppliers as well. This is just a normalization of inventory in the channel, not additional sales growth, so it's important to back that out when thinking of growth due to the lumpiness of this space. This is why the full-year guidance for growth of low double digits makes the stock less appealing than first blush. On the plus side, gross margins have continued to tick up to 45% which is quite high for a consumer product company. This will be the high for the year, but the long-term trend is to the upside for margins - essential for a growth stock. They are one of two giant players in the composite decking space with AZEK, and it allows strong pricing power. Management points out that 50% of the 50 to 60 million older decks in the United States will need replacement in the next 5 years. Margins should continue to tick up over time with the benefit of scale and factory efficiency improving into the future with mid 40% range over the long term. This means strong operating margins in the high 20% range. The additions of new, more expensive premium product like TREX signature should further improve margins going forward.

TREX Composite deck lines (Trex IR )

The $3.3B railing market is a strong addition to the core decking business, and the company is able to sell efficiently there as well. Longer term, adding significant product in more adjacencies such as furniture or fencing will be essential to building their TAM and creating value. TREX continues to focus on expansion through international as well through distributors and direct sales teams. The company has a small but growing footprint in countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany. This is a large greenfield space in the long term, as the company is predominantly in North America right now. The consumer continues to weaken in some areas, although they tend to be at the lower end of the market. TREX is focused on wealthy homeowners, who should be more insulated from weakness in the economy than other consumer discretionary stocks. Management calls out how wealthy consumers are looking at bigger projects even, showing the K shaped recovery of the economy in their results. Still, I would wait for additional market weakness before I became more constructive on the shares, as they are still significantly more expensive than in the recent past in 2022 and 2023.

The big question for TREX becomes what earnings multiple and sales multiple makes sense when growth has slowed so much compared to prior years? As you can see above, TREX currently trades at 36x trailing earnings and 7.4x sales. At the peak in January of 2022 it traded at 75x earnings and 15x sales while growing revenue 30+%. Now TREX is guiding for growth of just 12% for 2024 with some modest margin expansion of 75 basis points compared to 2023. At a low double-digit revenue growth rate, it is more difficult to justify paying a hefty premium compared to the wider market. EPS is expected to increase 17% over 2023 and just match 2021 earnings of near $2.16. At today's price, that is a 2024E multiple of 39x, which is a bit rich even for a high-quality secular grower like TREX. The metrics do show strong potential though on a long-term basis, and you can see why some may be willing to pay a large premium for a high margin grower in this space. As the middle income consumer continues to weaken in the next 12 months, it is difficult to recommend purchasing TREX shares due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Conclusion - Waiting game

TREX is a company that has traditionally been very volatile against the market, with a beta of 1.61. If this expensive market gets a pullback, TREX will be a name that pulls back more and gives a better entry point for long term investors. Technical analysis shows recent support in the $75 dollar range, where the stock peaked in August 2023 before breaking out in December. The stock has pulled back, with the wider market now sitting just above the $80 level. Above the $75 level, I would want to see an improvement in growth or margins before moving the shares to buy rated. Ideally, starting a position would be between the $55 and $75 per share levels, under 30x earnings. At this time, I have TREX as a hold, due to strong secular growth and long term opportunity hurt by the current valuation.