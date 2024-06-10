ryasick

JPMorgan has been a beast with their exchange-traded fund, or ETF, offerings, and one of the more popular ones designed for investors wanting low volatility income is the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST). This actively managed exchange-traded fund strives to deliver income while maintaining a low volatility of principal, with an attractive yield consistent with most taxable-bond funds. It is an especially useful tool for investors focused on income, such as retirees, who seek stability to help mitigate the impact of market gyrations on their portfolio withdrawals.

JPST does this with limited sensitivity to changes in interest rates by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of short-term, investment-grade corporate and structured debt securities. The fund is overseen by a team of portfolio managers on the Global Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities team at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The fund’s emphasis on short-term securities means that the effects on the portfolio of interest rate changes will be minimized.

A Look At The Holdings

JPST’s portfolio is very diversified, investing in several types of different fixed-income instruments.

jpmorgan.com

The majority are investment grade corporate bonds. These are debt securities issued by corporations with a high credit rating, lowering the probability of default. These investment-grade corporate bonds, generally pay a higher rate of interest than government bonds while maintaining lower overall risk.

jpmorgan.com

The Asset-Backed Securities in the fund are a form of fixed-income security backed by a pool of underlying assets, including a collection of auto loans, credit card receivables or student loans. They have roughly the same weight as the Commercial Paper allocation at 12.8%. Commercial paper includes short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by corporations to fund their short-term liquidity needs. The only other major allocation is good old-fashioned Certificates of Deposits, which are a form of time deposit that a bank or credit union will issue, which pays a predetermined fixed rate of return over a fixed period of time.

The 690+ holdings are all high quality with minimal risk, resulting in a portfolio that has a duration of just 0.51.

jpmorgan.com

Peer Comparison

Though JPST’s pitch is difficult to resist, other contenders in the ultra-short-term income category deserve a look. One worth comparing it against is the SPDR® Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL). This ETF only buys US Treasury bills, so it technically has less risk than JPST (which is negligible). When we look at the price ratio of the two, we find that JPST has outperformed, particularly in November and December of last year. I prefer JPST just given the slightly higher yield profile against a nice diversified mix.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the plus side? JPST is easy to understand and has provided decent returns. It’s cheap for a fund at just 0.18%, and is a great cash alternative without too much at risk. The short-term focus helps insulate the fund from interest rate movements. That, combined with the active management, helps mitigate risk if, for example, the portfolio managers feel there’s a need to tactically shift based on changing market conditions.

On the downside? If you’re looking for knockout returns, you won’t get it with a fund like this. It also does have some credit risk, though it’s clearly minimal. And while the short-duration is a positive, if the Fed does cut rates, this would not meaningfully benefit.

Conclusion

Overall, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF looks like a great fund. It clearly has gotten a ton of attention among allocators with over $23 billion in assets under management, and a strong yield 30-Day SEC Yield at 5.37%. Does it stand out, though, among plenty of other funds playing in the same space? I'm not so sure. The performance metrics are all there, and it's a part of the fixed income space that is easiest to capture through a fund like this, but there are also plenty of other short-duration bond funds out there with similar yield. Overall, though, if you’re a conservative investor or just have extra cash and don’t know what to do with it, JPST is worth considering.