Super Micro Computer Inc. (Supermicro) (NASDAQ:SMCI) specializes in manufacturing servers and storage solutions. The company has shown remarkable revenue growth over the past three years, particularly in 2023E, with a growth rate of 109.7%. Additionally, its share price has surged by 213.5% YTD. Analysts' consensus forecasts an impressive 58.4% revenue growth for FY2025, with expected stabilization. In light of these events, we analyzed the company's overall business models, revenue growth drivers, and competitive advantages that could support continued high revenue growth. Based on our findings, we projected the company's revenue growth and assessed whether Supermicro deserves a higher valuation.

Revenue Growth Drivers

In the first section, we analyzed the company’s revenue growth over the years and identified the growth drivers for servers.

Revenue Analysis

Revenue Breakdown by Product Type (FY Ending June) ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023E 5Y Average Server and Storage Systems 2,621 2,790 4,464 6,570 14,093 Growth (%) -8.3% 6.5% 60.0% 47.2% 114.5% 44.0% Breakdown (%) 78.5% 78.4% 85.9% 92.2% 94.4% Subsystems and accessories 719 767 732 554 842 Growth (%) 12.0% 6.8% -4.5% -24.4% 52.0% 8.4% Breakdown (%) 21.5% 21.6% 14.1% 7.8% 5.6% Total Revenue 3,339 3,557 5,196 7,123 14,935 Growth (%) -4.6% 6.5% 46.1% 37.1% 109.7% 38.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, Supermicro’s revenue was predominantly driven by the Server and Storage Systems segment as it accounted for 94.4% of total revenue in 2023. The segment showed an average growth rate of 44.0% over the past 5 years. As the company's financial year ends in June, we estimated its FY2023 revenue based on its 9-month results and management guidance for the last quarter. The revenue growth in Server and Storage Systems in 2023E surged to 114.5%.

ITCandor, Khaveen Investments

Examining the Servers' vendor market share by revenue, Supermicro’s market share increased significantly in the past 3 years from 3.5% to 7.5%, becoming the third largest vendor behind Dell (DELL) and HPE (HPE). IBM’s (IBM) market share saw an increase of 0.7% during the same period, but it was still lower than the increase in share of Supermicro. We believe Supermicro and IBM have been gaining share from other leading vendors such as Dell (lost 0.9% share), HPE (lost 2.3% share), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) (lost 1.3% share), and Inspur (lost 0.5% share). This indicates the company’s potential competitiveness in the server market, which we will discuss in the third section.

AI Servers

In our previous analysis of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), we highlighted the important role of AI in enhancing data center operations by optimizing servers’ capabilities. Additionally, our previous analysis of Dell highlighted how AI GPUs accelerate the performance and capabilities of certain servers, such as 8x NVIDIA’s H100 helped Dell and HPE servers outperform other competitors’ servers without accelerators by more than 30x times. TrendForce forecasted the AI server shipments to continue to outperform traditional servers with a 38% growth rate in 2024, despite a low total server shipment growth of 2.1%.

Forbes reported that NVIDIA and Supermicro have a long-standing partnership of over 30 years, and we identified that NVIDIA (NVDA) is one of the main vendors of the company, supplying its most advanced AI GPUs such as “H200, B100, B200, GH200, and GB200”. Furthermore, Supermicro recently launched SuperCluster solutions using NVIDIA’s GPUs and Enterprise software for LLM infrastructures. Besides, the company also uses Intel’s Gaudi 2 and Gaudi 3 GPUs and AMD’s MI300X and MI300A GPUs. for their servers. Thus, we believe AI servers are one of the main growth drivers for the company, as management highlighted that its AI GPU platform accounted for 50% of its revenue in Q3 2024.

Cloud Computing

Another driver for servers is the demand for Cloud Computing. In our previous analysis of Microsoft, we determined that servers play an important role in enabling cloud infrastructure.

Servers act as the backbone of computing infrastructure, hosting and executing applications, storing data, and facilitating communication between different components. – Khaveen Investments

Though we identified a slowdown in the cloud market in 2023 due to “cloud optimization and slowing price increase by top cloud providers”, we expected the cloud optimization to moderate, which could lead to an improvement in the cloud market. Based on our forecast of a 5-year average growth of 23%, we believe cloud computing and cloud infrastructure remain one of the drivers for servers’ demand.

Data Volume

Furthermore, we believe that servers are driven by the increasing amount of data creation, which has increased by an average of 30.2% annually over the past 10 years. In particular, there was around 0.33ZB (~354 mln TB) created daily in 2023, adding up to 120ZB. Given this high growth, we believe there is a need for servers to help store, process, and manage data and files. Our updated forward 4-year average data volume growth was 23.0% during 2024F-2027F.

IDC, Khaveen Investments

Outlook

Overall, the company saw impressive growth in 2023, mainly driven by the growth in the servers and storage systems segment, improving its position in the servers and storage market. We anticipate that revenue will continue to increase, driven by the double-digit CAGR in AI servers, cloud computing, and data volume.

We forecasted 2024F revenue based on the 5-year average growth of each segment, given its strong revenue growth in recent years. From 2025 onwards, we based our forecast on the 10-year average growth from 2014-2023 and tapered down by 2% each year from 2026F for the Server and Storage Systems segment.

Revenue Projection 2023E 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F Server and Storage Systems 14,093 20,289 28,075 38,288 51,451 68,110 Growth (%) 114.5% 44.0% 38.4% 36.4% 34.4% 32.4% Subsystems and accessories 842 912 941 970 1,000 1,031 Growth (%) 52.0% 8.4% 3.1% 3.1% 3.1% 3.1% Total 14,935 21,201 29,016 39,258 52,452 69,142 Growth (%) 109.7% 42.0% 36.9% 35.3% 33.6% 31.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

In addition, we forecasted the company's market share in the server vendor market for the calendar year 2024 based on its Q1 2024 results and Q2 guidance (corresponding to Q3 and Q4 of the 2024 fiscal year). This forecast also took into account our year-over-year growth estimate of 44% for Q3 and Q4 2024, based on the revenue figures from Q3 and Q4 2023 calendar year. As a result, we expect Supermicro's server market share to grow by 91.5%, outperforming the Server market CAGR of 5.81% and increasing its market share to 13.6% in CY2024. This would help the company overtake HPE and claim the second position in the server market.

ITCandor, Khaveen Investments

Source: ITCandor, Khaveen Investments

Margins Analysis

In the second section, we examined the company’s margins to understand its overall business operation.

COGS

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

From the chart above, despite strong revenue growth, the company’s gross margin is relatively low, averaging 15.17% over the past 10 years. Even though operating in the same sector, Dell’s average gross margin is 22.5%, while IBM’s is even higher at 51.6%. Thus, we examined which factor contributed to this high COGS margin, resulting in a low gross margin for the company by breaking down the components’ average cost.

Components of a Server GPU / CPU Purchased from chipmakers Product Purchased from Ablecom and Compuware Other Components Bought by the Company Total Cost Average Cost ($) 96,250 7,983 16,717 120,950 Production Capacity 2022 48,000 48,000 48,000 48,000 Total Cost 2022 ($ mln) 4,620 383.2 802.4 5,806 % of COGS 2022 (%) 79.6% 6.6% 13.8% 100.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Tom’s Hardware, HPCwire, ServeTheHome, Khaveen Investments

According to FS, one of the main components of a server is GPU, which we believe the company purchases from chipmakers like NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel. We calculated the average cost of each latest GPU from these companies ($17,500) and multiplied it by the average number of GPUs in a server (5.5), which summed up an average cost of $96,250 per server.

In the Q4 2023 Earning Briefing, management highlighted that the company was able to manufacture 4,000 racks of servers, which we calculated to be 48,000 a year. We identified that the GPU has already accounted for almost 80% of the company’s total cost in 2022. We believe this is reasonable, given that GPUs are considered key components, together with CPUs, memory, and SSDs, in a server, as highlighted in the company’s annual report.

SMCI

Additionally, the company’s annual report disclosed that 6.6% of total cost in FY2022 was attributable to products purchased from Ablecom and Compuware, two contract designers and manufacturers of chassis, and several other components. Thus, we assumed the remaining 13.8% came from the components brought by the company. Overall, we calculated the total average cost for one product to be around $120,000, which we believe is reasonable, given that the company’s server using Intel’s GPUs already cost $90,000. We identified that Intel’s (INTC) GPUs have lower prices (~$10k) than AMD's (~10-15k) or NVIDIA’s GPUs (~$30k), thus servers using NVIDIA chips might be more expensive.

Capex

Capex Analysis 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM Average Capex ($ mln) -44.3 -58.0 -45.2 -36.8 -118.5 Growth (%) 30.9% -22.1% -18.6% 222.0% 53.1% Revenue ($ mln) 3,339 3,557 5,196 7,124 11,820 Growth (%) 6.5% 46.1% 37.1% 65.9% 38.9% Fixed Assets ($ mln) 325.8 374.7 398.8 495.3 798.9 Growth (%) 15.0% 6.4% 24.2% 61.3% 26.7% CapEx/Revenue (%) 1.3% 1.6% 0.9% 0.5% 1.0% 1.1% CapEx/Fixed Assets (%) 13.6% 15.5% 11.3% 7.4% 14.8% 12.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Furthermore, we examined the company’s Capex as % of Revenue and Fixed Assets (%) to understand its manufacturing process. In the annual report, the company claimed that it “manufacture(s) the majority of our systems” and “use(s) several third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers for materials and sub-assemblies”. However, the table above shows that its Capex/Revenue (%) averaged only 1.1% over the past 5 years.

SMCI

According to FS, the components of a server include a Motherboard, Processor (CPU), Random Access Memory (RAM), Hard Disk Drive (HDD), RAID, Remote Access Card, Power Supply, and GPU. We believe that most of these components are bought from other companies, such as GPU, CPU, RAM, or HDD, and so Supermicro mostly does assemble rather than manufacture. Examining its PPE breakdown, its Machinery and equipment’s 4-year average growth rate was only 14.3%, while its Land saw the highest average growth rate of 21.8%, followed by Buildings at 19.8%. Additionally, the Machinery and Equipment growth rate was three times lower than the average revenue growth of 49.8% during the same period, indicating that the company does not manufacture most of its server and storage products.

Property, Plant, and Equipment ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM TTM Land 75.3 76.4 84.6 86.6 149.4 Growth (%) 1.6% 10.7% 2.4% 72.4% 21.8% Buildings 86.9 86.9 143.5 143.5 163.5 Growth (%) 0.0% 65.1% 0.0% 13.9% 19.8% Machinery and Equipment 85.4 97.7 113.7 130.2 145.5 Growth (%) 14.4% 16.4% 14.5% 11.8% 14.3% Others 113.0 159.5 111.9 129.3 136.0 Growth (%) 41.2% -29.8% 15.5% 5.1% 8.0% Total PPE 360.5 420.5 453.7 489.6 594.4 Growth (%) 16.6% 7.9% 7.9% 21.4% 13.5% Total PPE as % of revenue 10.8% 11.8% 8.7% 6.9% 5.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Operating Margins

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Excluding the high COGS margin, other margins such as D&A, R&D, and SG&A were all lower than 7% over the past 10 years, prompting us to identify the reasons for these low margins. We believe that the low D&A margin is due to low PPE as % of revenue as discussed above.

Number of Employees 2019 2020 2021 2022 Average Research & Development 1,708 1,858 2,089 2,448 Growth (%) 8.8% 12.4% 17.2% 12.8% Sales and Marketing 462 460 525 585 Growth (%) -0.4% 14.1% 11.4% 8.4% General and Administrative 400 425 456 465 Growth (%) 6.3% 7.3% 2.0% 5.2% Manufacturing 1,417 1,412 1,537 1,628 Growth (%) -0.4% 8.9% 5.9% 4.8% Total Employees 3,987 4,155 4,607 5,126 Growth (%) 4.2% 10.9% 11.3% 8.8% Revenue Growth (%) 6.5% 46.1% 37.1% 29.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

We compiled the breakdown of the total number of employees by departments in 20219-2022. From the table above, employees in R&D departments increased the most with an average growth of 12.8%, while employees in manufacturing departments showed the lowest average growth of 4.8%. Overall, total employee growth was only 8.8%, significantly lower than the revenue growth of 29.9% during the same period. Thus, we believe that even though there were increases in the number of employees over the years, the growth was still lower than revenue growth, resulting in declining R&D and SG&A as % of revenue from 2019 onwards, as shown in the chart above. We believe this further supports our discussion that the company does not manufacture much, leading to low Capex and low operating expenses.

Working Capital Management

Lastly, we examined the underlying reasons for the company’s negative Free Cash Flow margin in TTM.

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

From the chart, the FCF margin fluctuated from positive to negative and vice versa almost every other year, creating a zigzag pattern. We believe this was mainly due to the fluctuation in the operating cash flow, thus we compiled management highlights of it from the earnings briefings.

Positive Operating Cash Flow Reason 2015 Strong operational cash flow in the first two quarters and a decrease in accounts payable in the first and fourth quarters, offsetting increased inventory and receivables in the third quarters 2017 Decrease in accounts receivable, net income 2018 NM 2020 Improved working capital 2022 Lower inventory

Higher accounts receivable Negative Operating Cash Flow Reason 2016 Increase in inventory and receivables 2019 Rebuild inventory

Increase in receivables due to increased sales 2021 Building inventory, reducing accounts payable

Higher accounts receivable and CapEx. TTM Higher Capex

Significant increase in inventory and accounts receivable Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table, the main factors contributing to the fluctuation were mostly accounts receivable, inventory, and accounts payable. For the fiscal year that had positive operating cash flow, there was a mixture of increase/decrease of these components offsetting each other. The surge in operating cash flow in 2022 was due to higher net income and lower changes in working capital. In contrast, for the fiscal year with negative operating cash flow, higher inventory and receivables due to higher sales were the main factors. Especially in TTM, inventory surged by 4x compared to its level in 2022, and management highlighted the reason for increasing inventory was to prepare for Q4 and next Q1 orders.

So, we had to prepare enough safety inventory for liquid cooling demand for June quarter and September quarter as well. – Charles Liang, President and CEO

Working Capital Management 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM Average Changes in Working Capital ($ mln) 134.2 55 832.2 92.4 2,865 795.82 Days Sales Outstanding (days) 44 45 46 51 43 44 Days Payables Outstanding (days) 51 63 53 45 34 51 Days Inventory Outstanding (days) 100 115 108 94 103 100 Cash conversion Cycle (days) 92 97 101 100 111 92 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Despite fluctuations in working capital changes, we believe Supermicro has effectively managed its business growth while controlling working capital. The company has maintained consistent debtor days while reducing creditor days over the years. Additionally, its days inventory outstanding has been relatively stable over the past five years, averaging 100 days. Consequently, its cash conversion cycle, although showing a slight increasing trend, remains in a reasonable range with an average of 92 days.

Outlook

Overall, we determined that Supermicro operates with very little in-house manufacturing which results from low Capex due to the lack of equipment and manufacturing sites needed, as well as low expense growth due to the lack of need to grow employee headcount in other functions aside from R&D. This is as the company primarily assembles the components needed to create servers or storage devices rather than primarily manufacturing them as mentioned in its annual report. This is due to the company not having the capability to manufacture advanced chips like GPUs or CPUs, which are parts of the server. Additionally, it outsources most of its production to contract manufacturers like Ablecom or Compuware. Lastly, we believe the company has been able to manage its working capital to achieve a relatively stable cash conversion cycle, by controlling its payment terms with suppliers, creditors, and customers and managing its inventory levels by pre-ordering and stocking up based on forward demand estimates.

We anticipate that Supermicro can sustain its stable margins given its business model and effective working capital management over the past decade. Based on current trends and the company’s ability to clear out its existing inventory levels, we expect its FCF margin to be positive in FY2024.

Competitiveness

In the third section, we examined the company’s competitive advantages to determine if it could remain competitive in the servers and storage markets.

Product Combination

Supermicro offers a rack-scale AI solution powered by GPU servers. The solution includes application-optimized servers and additional storage integrated into the cluster to help “Optimize Server, Storage, and Switch Placement”. Thus, we believe that companies that sell both servers and storage would be able to develop this solution and assess the companies based on the market share data.

Product Combination Servers Storage Dell Yes Yes HPE Yes Yes Lenovo Yes Yes Inspur Yes Yes IBM Yes Yes Huawei Yes Yes Supermicro Yes Yes NetApp (NTAP) No Yes Seagate (STX) No Yes Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) No Yes Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

From the table, we identified 7 companies that have this product combination capability, including Supermicro. Moreover, they are also the leading companies in both servers and storage markets. As Supermicro is not the only company with this advantage, we subsequently assessed the product breadth advantage of these companies.

Product Breadth

Product Comparison Number of Servers Number of Storage Total Dell 47 51 98 HPE 41 44 85 Lenovo 41 29 70 Inspur 124 26 150 IBM 34 20 54 Huawei 10 33 43 Supermicro 449 90 539 NetApp 0 8 8 Seagate 0 14 14 Hitachi 0 17 17 Total 746 332 1,078 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Our compilation of the total number of servers and storage showed that Supermicro has the most products overall with 539 products. Not only that, but the company also stands first in the individual server market and storage market in terms of product breadth with 449 and 90 products, respectively. This was rather surprising, as though Dell is the current leader in both markets followed by HPE, Supermicro has 5x times more products than each company has. Therefore, we believe that with a vast product portfolio of Supermicro, the company could continue to gain market share in both servers and storage market.

Direct Liquid Cooling Server

In the latest earnings briefing, management provided some information on the company’s latest technology, Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) Server, and highlighted its heavy investment in this technology, given the rising demand.

We have long recognized that AI is accelerating the need for liquid cooling, and we have invested heavily into high quality, optimized direct liquid cooling, DLC, solutions for high-end CSPs and NCPs. – Charles Liang, President & CEO

According to Supermicro, DLC technology could save up to 40% on electricity costs compared to air-cooled systems, and one of the key metrics is the Cooling Capacity. DLC servers could provide cooling beyond 100kW per rack compared to air-cooled system cooling of 20-30kW per rack, resulting in improved computing performance for data centers.

SMCI

Product Comparison Cooling Capacity Dell NA HPE 70kW Lenovo 100kW Supermicro 100kW Click to enlarge

Source: S&P Global, Company Data, Khaveen Investments

According to S&P Global, Dell, HPE, and Lenovo are the companies that offer DLC servers, apart from Supermicro. While we could not determine the cooling capacity for Dell’s DLC servers, we found that HPE has a lower cooling capacity (70kW) than Lenovo or Supermicro (100kW). Despite that, we believe this is not a competitive advantage for the company, as Lenovo and its cooling capacity are similar.

Outlook

Based on our analysis, we determined that while Supermicro lacks competitiveness in product combination and DLC server, it edges out other companies in terms of product breadth with its vast number of servers and storage products. Additionally, combining servers and storage market, Supermicro ranks 7th with 4.2% in 2022. However, we believe with the surge in revenue in 2023 and 2024, its market share could even be higher, potentially ranking 3rd in the server and storage market, below Dell and HPE.

ITCandor, Statista Market Insights, Khaveen Investments

Risk: Margin Contraction

As we identified, the company has a high COGS expense margin of 83.71%, with an estimated 79.6% of the costs coming from the purchase of chips (GPUs / CPUs), which are critical components of the servers the company sells. With the logic semiconductor market being highly competitive and dominated by a few players (Nvidia, Intel, AMD) in the production of CPUs and GPUs, we believe the company's suppliers could squeeze Supermicro's margins should they increase their prices.

Verdict

All in all, we observed strong growth for Supermicro in 2023, primarily driven by the company’s servers and storage systems segment as it strengthened its market position. We expect revenue to continue increasing, fueled by the robust CAGR in AI servers, cloud computing, and data volume. We expect Supermicro's server market share to rise to 13.6% in 2024, surpassing HPE and securing the second position in the server market. We believe its business model with low Capex and effective working capital management, should sustain stable margins and positive FCF margin in FY2024. Despite some product combination limitations, we believe the company’s extensive product range positions it to potentially rank in third place in the server and storage market behind Dell and HPE.

SeekingAlpha, Khaveen Investments

We use 3-year average assumptions for the projections of the company's COGS, R&D, and SG&A expenses to arrive at the company's EBITDA, based on the revenue growth projections we calculated in the first section. We believe this is appropriate given the company's margins over the past 3 years held fairly stable. However, as mentioned, we believe the company's margins could come under pressure by chipmakers should they choose to increase their prices in the future. This would be something we look out for in upcoming earnings releases in addition to the company meeting the revenue targets of our projections.

Due to the company's fluctuating free cash flow (FCF), we believe it is more appropriate to use a comparable valuation method. We analyzed the 5-year average EV/EBITDA ratios of Supermicro and its competitors, arriving at an industry average of 11.4x. Applying this ratio to the projected 2028 EBITDA, we calculated the company's enterprise value.

Valuation 2023E 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F EBITDA ($ mln) 1,500 1,938 2,653 3,589 4,796 6,322 EV/EBITDA 32.15x 26.99x 21.43x 17.19x 13.93x 11.40x Enterprise Value ($ mln) 48,224 52,309 56,847 61,686 66,787 72,085 Cash ($ mln) 3,124 3,213 3,206 3,286 3,523 4,020 Debt ($ mln) (2,464) (2,464) (2,464) (2,464) (2,464) (2,464) Equity Value ($ mln) 48,883 53,058 57,589 62,508 67,846 73,640 Share Outstanding ($ mln) 58.6 58.6 58.6 58.6 58.6 58.6 Target Price ($) 834.8 906.1 983.5 1,067.5 1,158.6 1,257.6 Upside/Downside 8.54% 8.54% 8.54% 8.54% 8.54% 8.54% Click to enlarge

Source: SeekingAlpha, Company Data, Khaveen Investments

By adding cash and subtracting debt, we then determined the equity value. With 58.6 mln shares outstanding, we derived a target price of $1,257.6 for 2028F. Given Supermicro’s current share price, this represents an annual upside of 8.54% until 2028. Consequently, we estimate the target price for FY2024 to be $906.10 and rate the company as a Hold.