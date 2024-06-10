URA: Uranium Glut Should Return By 2025 Unless Geopolitical Crisis Grows

Jun. 10, 2024 8:52 PM ETGlobal X Uranium ETF (URA)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.52K Followers

Summary

  • Uranium miners face an elastic supply curve, with North American output likely to rise significantly as uranium nears $90/lb.
  • Following Cameco's renewed production and restarted US mines, I expect uranium supply will rise above demand by year-end.
  • Since building nuclear power plants takes over a decade, global uranium demand is unlikely to rise faster than 1% annually for the coming decade or two.
  • I would avoid the ETF URA today, as most miners will earn no profits with uranium below $100/lb, but could face losses by ramping up production into another glut.
  • URA may become a buying opportunity should Kazakhstan's uranium imports become threatened, likely resulting from its military ties to Russia.

uranium ore in mine, mineral radiation concept, radioactive energy

RHJ

Uranium stocks are unique within the energy industry because they face economic fundamentals that are vastly different from others. Further, the North American uranium mining industry is prone to immense speculation from retail investors, as the sector is generally unprofitable (particularly in

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.52K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About URA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on URA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News