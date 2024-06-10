Melrose Shares Don't Reflect The Value Of Growing Profitable Aftermarket Opportunities

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.58K Followers

Summary

  • Melrose PLC has been a more modest performer compared to its peers in the aerospace industry despite good margin progression and strong trends in the Engines segment.
  • Ongoing slippage in new aircraft deliveries should benefit Melrose, as it leads to more maintenance cycles for existing fleets and high-margin aftermarket revenues for Melrose.
  • Melrose's recent trading update shows positive revenue growth, particularly in the engine segment, and there should be additional margin improvement in 1H'24 results in August.
  • As a beneficiary of increasing fleet age and maintenance activities, Melrose shares look more interesting after this period of modest underperformance.

Jet Aircraft Inflight

pixelenthusiast/iStock via Getty Images

Writing about Melrose PLC (OTCPK:MLSPF) (MRO.L) late in 2023, one of my main concerns about this relatively new aerospace pureplay was the risk that the Street had more or less priced in the emergent commercial

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.58K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MLSPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MLSPF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MLSPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News