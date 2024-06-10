Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 10, 2024 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrik Jonsson - Executive Vice President, President of Lilly Diabetes and Obesity and Lilly USA

Conference Call Participants

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Chris Shibutani

Okay, let's get underway here for the Lilly session. One of the most and highly anticipated and we're so appreciative of the entire Lilly team that's here. Lauren Zierki from Investor Relations is always a stalwart and manages so much with the schedule here. My name is Chris Shibutani, I'm a member of the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Research Team that cover the large pharmaceuticals. Super pleased to have Patrick Jonsson here with us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Shibutani

Patrick, perhaps a little bit less of -- not quite the household name that he will be after this talk, Head of the Diabetes, the Obesity business, very much President of the USA Pharma aspect of things, tell us a little bit about yourselves first so that we can make sure that we have the right lens to interpret carefully every eye twitch, word, nuance, adjective, et cetera, who are you?

Patrik Jonsson

Thank you very much, Chris. Swed by origin having served Eli Lilly and Company for more than three decades. Most of my time spent outside the US, led our business in Scandinavia, Italy, Eastern Europe, and prior to coming to the US, our Japan business, which is the second-biggest affiliate in the world for us outside the US. Having been here for the last five years, I've led our Biomedicine business, our Immunology business, and now since late last year, our Business in Diabetes and Obesity and also the Lilly USA over the last 3.5 years, so that's short about me.

Chris Shibutani

