I’ve covered quite a few leveraged ETPs or exchange-traded products during my brief time writing for Seeking Alpha, but what immediately caught my eye about MicroSectors™ FANG+™ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) was the 5Y return of +830% against the market’s TOTAL return of 102%. It’s not often you see an ETP outperform the market by such a wide margin. 7x market returns are unheard of until very recently. The reason, as you may have guessed, is the sheer momentum provided by the world’s largest tech companies. Say what you will about the AI hype, but if a simple exchange-traded product like this can give you the kind of return you’d expect to see from an Nvidia (NVDA) type of hypergrowth stock, it’s definitely worth a second look. To be clear, I’m rating this a Hold due to inherent risks, but I’m generally bullish on this particular ETN and the concept of concentrated exposure when the market itself is highly concentrated.

The Keys to Understanding FNGO

Any ETP is only as good as a) the strategy it follows, b) the benchmark it tracks, and c) the underlying holdings. In the case of FNGO, let’s begin with the strategy.

The Strategy

Rather than being launched as an ETF, the fund’s sponsors have structured this as an ETN or exchange-traded note. There are several important differences between ETFs and ETNs that investors should be aware of, because not only are the risk profiles different, but their eventual real-world performance is largely driven by different factors.

The first difference is that ETNs are essentially senior debt. While that brings into play the associated credit risks, the issuer in this case, Bank of Montreal (BMO), has excellent credentials and stability, and its senior debt is rated no lower than what you see in the image below, which is taken from BMO’s latest investor presentation.

BMO Investor Presentation

So, at least as of now, the credit risk is minimal even though that’s one of the downsides of ETNs. For ETFs, there’s no credit risk but, instead, there’s the tracking error, which shows the fund’s performance deviation from the underlying benchmark index.

Another important difference is the tax treatment, but this can get a little confusing in this particular context.

ETFs typically pay out periodic distributions, which are subject to short-term capital gains depending on what type of account you’re trading with, and you’re probably aware that the tax man isn’t as nice about taxing short-term capital gains as he is on taxing long-term capital gains.

Although ETNs are often compared to bonds in the way they’re structured, the difference is that FNGO doesn’t pay you any interest, so you won’t be subject to short-term gains, per se. The problem, however, is that this is a leveraged ETN that aims to provide investors with 2x the return of the underlying index, so that’s a complete set of risks on its own. This is designed as a daily play on the underlying, and it resets every single trading day. That means it’s not a good idea to hold on to FNGO for more than a few days - at the absolute most. That translates into short-term capital gains, unfortunately. If you’re using a tax-advantaged account, you can mitigate that risk to a great extent.

Traditional ETNs offer more flexibility in that you can hold them to maturity or buy and sell at will, as you prefer. However, FNGO poses a conundrum here because it is leveraged, and holding onto it for prolonged periods of time could result in beta slippage and other problems. Due to the effect of compounding, the daily resets, and several other factors, you could very easily lose a major chunk of your funds as you chase these phenomenal returns. If you’re risk-averse, then this is definitely not for you. The SEC and FINRA have issued several warnings to retail investors about leveraged ETFs, and those risks are equally attributable to ETNs. Strange time to find a close similarity between the two - go figure!

Thankfully, now for the good news!

The Underlying Benchmark Index

The note is benchmarked to the FANG+ index that comprises 10 equal-weighted securities that are highly concentrated in tech and digital media. When you see what the index is composed of, it’ll suddenly dawn on you why the return on this ETN is so high.

ICE - NYSE® FANG+® Index

You’ll immediately notice that the Mag 7 play a prominent role, essentially making up 70% of the index due to their equal weights. I’m not bullish on Apple (AAPL) or Tesla (TSLA) right now, but when 80% of an index’s holdings are exhibiting strong fundamentals, it’s easy to see why such a composition of securities will handily beat the market - and then some.

That brings us to the fund’s own composition.

Fund Holdings

Since the fund is also equally weighted to these 10 tech and media giants, there’s no weighting impact on the fund. Some investors might see that as undesirable, but it does offer a little more stability when the market swings wildly. Moreover, since the fund is rebalanced daily, any outsized gains or losses from a particular security are muted; again, good for some investors and not so good for others.

The problem that’s common to products that are NOT equal-weighted is that while they afford the benefit of diversification and the ability to better track the performance of the underlying assets, they’re also more volatile. What equal-weighting does is to mute both the upside and the downside potential. That’s the reason a lot of risk-tolerant investors prefer cap-weighted funds. You can see clearly from the graph below how returns in an equal-weighted ETF like the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is being dragged down by its equal-weighted nature against the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY).

SA

In the end, it’s a trade-off between full exposure and volatility on one side, and partial exposure and muted returns on the other. Neither is better than the other; it simply depends on the type of investor you are.

Would I Recommend FNGO?

Knowing what we know now about this ETN, is it worth considering as an investment vehicle to outperform the broad market? I would say yes, but that affirmative comes with a load of caveats.

The primary caveat would be that this is a leveraged product, which means your daily losses can’t be recouped on the following day - it may get even worse.

Second, it’s ill-advised to hold these products for longer than a day. At the most, and only when the majority of these stocks are in rally mode, you can hold the security for more than a day. My outer limit would be three days.

The reason I’m not assigning this a Buy despite being bullish on the product is the risk involved in holding it long-term. I don’t want any reader to get the idea that this can be any part of a buy and hold strategy. What it CAN do is help offset the down days on your larger tech portfolio without you having to harvest your tax losses at the end of the year. In a sense, this is like a portfolio hedge; in another, it’s a booster shot. When the going’s good, it’ll maximize your portfolio’s average return, and when the market is down, it can help offset some losses, if not all. When you average that out over a year or more, you’ll find that it helps more than it hurts, with that same caveat applying.

The third caveat - and this is more of a tip than a warning - is that leveraged products typically tend to do what they’re designed to do when the underlying assets’ momentum is going in the same direction as your trade. I’ve discussed this at length in my other articles on leveraged ETFs, so I urge you to peruse those for more information on what technical indicators can be used to give you signals to buy or sell.

SA

With that, my official rating for FNGO is a Hold, but with AI now at the center of the world’s attention and companies investing heavily to try and translate AI-based technologies into revenue-generating products and services for the long term, there’s a very long runway ahead for this type of product.