We first wrote up Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) in April 2022 for some background on the company. While the stock is only up marginally from our recommendation, earnings per share has jumped from $13.21 in 2021 to a guided figure of $19.00 in 2024 (13% annual growth on average). It would have been much higher had the company not seen interest rate pressures (as management failed to hedge rate exposure).

We consider CPAY way too cheap at 13.6x forward earnings. 2024 guidance implies 12% EPS growth. That is inline with the S&P, and we continue to view an appropriate multiple for Corpay to be in the 15-20x range given quality and growth metrics. This is a fantastic, capital-light business with very high margins.

Here is our modeled 10-year chart of earnings.

Author Spreadsheet; Company Financials

First Quarter Results

Corpay reported an inline quarter, by and large. EPS was $4.10, up 8% year over year. Excluding their Russian divestitures, EPS growth was 14%. EPS beat estimates by a penny.

Revenue grew to $935 million in the quarter, a slight miss. Proforma for Russia, organic revenue growth was 6% with overall revenue growth of 7.5%.

The bad news was that the company cut guidance for 2024 from $19.40 in EPS to $19.00 (plus or minus 20c). The difference, only 2%, is related to higher interest rates and foreign currency weakness.

Their Lodging business was also mentioned as weaker than expected in Q1. The company converted to a new IT system in this segment, and while the March quarter was weak, management said that April was back on track. At 14% of total company revenue, it is not hugely important to the business. And despite some weakness, in the March quarter, Lodging still grew revenue by 16% YoY, just below expectations.

Still, these three items were enough to bring down guidance a bit. Revenue guidance was cut from $4.08 billion to $4.00 billion, with a $40 million hit from Lodging and a $40 million hit from lower FX.

Management also discussed their 3-year goals in the quarter. CPAY aims to grow revenue by 10% per year organically, with 15% or higher EPS growth. As mentioned, despite rate pressures, CPAY has been able to grow EPS by 13% over the past three years.

Company Investor Relations

And worth mentioning is that despite the EPS cut, proforma EPS is expected to grow by 15-17% in 2024. Not bad.

The stock, of course, has taken an outsized hit, falling by 18% since April on a mere 2% guidance change.

We updated our model out to 2026 and came up with the following (our estimates are lower than Street estimates).

Author Spreadsheet; Company Financials

We took a more conservative approach to EPS growth in 2025, keeping margins flat and growing revenue by 9%. In 2026, we came up with EPS of $25 give or take, and growth that year of 15.6%. We admittedly are just guessing that far out, but note how nicely EPS has grown from 2014 to 2023.

As for hitting the company’s 10% organic revenue growth target, we point out that organic revenue growth has averaged 8.1% over the past 9 years. That includes a tough Covid year (down 8%).

Excluding that, organic revenue growth averaged 10.1% a year. It looks pretty reasonable to us, but we do worry that gas prices can impact growth.

Corpay continues to pivot into Corporate Payments, acquiring Zapay and Paymerang in the quarter. That segment grew 17% topline YoY and is now 26% of total revenue. The TAM here looks huge, and CPAY is now the largest B2B issuer of MasterCard's globally.

The company has changed how it reports its segments. Now it looks like this:

Company Investor Relations

The Vehicle Payments segment grew only 4% organically in the quarter and remains a concern. At 53% of revenue, this segment continues to add EV fleets to its customer base. The lower growth today is owing to CPAY deciding to flush their micro customer base (40,000 customers were dumped); they were just not that profitable and caused a few receivable problems. Corpay continues to service 80,000 customers in Vehicle Payments, and retention rates were high and stable in the quarter.

The balance sheet remains solid (2.4x debt/EBITDA) with an $800 million stock buyback plan in place. That is about 4% of the float. There is no dividend.

In general, we value the Vehicle and Lodging segments at roughly 12-14x earnings given EV potential headwinds (but also an opportunity, as CPAY claims customer per vehicle margins are similar). Payments should be worth 20x+, for a blended multiple of 14.1-15.6x.

That gives us a range of the following. Our bull case is 17x as Corpay likely grows a lot faster than the average S&P 500 stock (which as an index trades at 21x forward now and is growing 12%).

But overall, owning CPAY at 14.9x forward earnings with 15% growth (a 1 PEG ratio) should continue to work out well for investors.

Author Spreadsheet; Company Financials

That puts a range of roughly $220-480 on the stock. We consider the stock a buy at these levels.