Morgan Stanley: The Current Stock Price Is Balancing On A Tight Rope

Jun. 10, 2024 11:32 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS) Stock
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.98K Followers

Summary

  • New estimates suggest a fair price of $77.38 and a future price of $113.29 for Morgan Stanley's stock.
  • MS stock missed Q4 2023 EPS estimates but exceeded them in Q1 2024, along with beating revenue expectations.
  • The firm aims to expand its wealth management business to manage $10 trillion in assets. Currently, it ranks fourth in market share among peers.
  • The company is overvalued and likely to decline if earnings estimates are not met. Despite potential short-term gains, I rate the stock as a sell due to significant downside risk.

Morgan Stanley

hapabapa

Thesis

In my previous article about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), I assigned a "hold rating on the stock. This was because the results from both models were very far apart. The first was grounded on the available average estimates, which yielded a

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.98K Followers
I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News