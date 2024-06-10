ugurhan

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) reported another strong quarter in terms of production, continuing a trend of outperformance from its newer wells. This gives me confidence that Vital should be able to deliver above the midpoint of its full-year production guidance.

Vital also issued $1 billion in 7.875% unsecured notes due 2032, helping to fully redeem its 10.125% unsecured notes due 2028 and around 40% of its 9.75% unsecured notes due 2030. This reduces Vital's interest costs and pushes back its next note maturity to 2029.

Vital is dealing with some elevated costs related to its acquired Delaware Basin assets, though. This resulted in its lease operating expenses (per BOE) ending up 11% higher than expected in Q1 2024. Vital expects significant reductions in LOE by 2H 2024, but I am trimming my estimate of Vital's value to $63 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas scenario.

This is around $2 less than when I looked at Vital in March, as I had already modeled continued production outperformance by Vital and assumed that it could meet its Q1 2024 guidance around lease operating expenses.

Q1 2024 Results

Vital reported approximately 124,700 BOEPD in total production during Q1 2024, including 58,500 barrels per day of oil production. Both were roughly 4% higher than the midpoint of Vital's guidance for the quarter, while its $217.9 million in Q1 2024 capex was a bit lower than its guidance range of $225 million to $250 million.

Vital's Q1 2024 production performance was strong, and it indicated that its new wells have continued to outperform expectations. However, it is also dealing with lower than expected prices for its non-oil production (which reduced its Q1 2024 revenue by around $8 million).

The weak prices for non-oil production is expected to carry over into at least Q2 2024 (and worsen), with Vital now expecting to realize 16% of WTI for its NGLs and -3% of Henry Hub for its natural gas.

Vital also saw its lease operating expense jump from $8.33 per BOE in Q4 2023 to $9.32 per BOE in Q1 2024. This was also well above its guidance for $8.40 per BOE in Q1 2024 lease operating expenses.

Vital attributed this increase to its new Delaware Basin assets. It mentioned that it found inefficiencies in chemical usage and elevated water production that resulted in "higher operating costs in a limited area" of its acquired assets.

Vital is temporarily shutting in some wells (with 400 barrels per day of oil production) as it attempts to implement more permanent solutions to reduce lease operating costs in 2H 2024.

Overall, Vital reported $301 million in Q1 2024 EBITDAX along with $43 million in adjusted free cash flow. Due to changes in working capital items, Vital's debt increased during the quarter, though. Vital's spending on investing activities (mostly capex) exceeded its cash provided by operating activities by $47 million during the quarter due to those working capital changes.

Debt Transactions

Vital ended up issuing $1 billion in 7.875% unsecured notes due 2032. It initially issued $800 million of those notes at 100% of par, and then issued $200 million more of those notes at 100.75% of par. This resulted in $983.5 million in net proceeds.

Vital used those proceeds to redeem all $700.3 million of its outstanding 10.125% unsecured notes due 2028 and $197.6 million of its outstanding 9.75% unsecured notes due 2030. This cost Vital approximately $952.2 million in cash (including the early tender and redemption premiums), leaving Vital with around $31 million in remaining cash from its 2032 note offerings to put toward its credit facility debt.

I now estimate that Vital will have approximately $1.74 billion in net debt pro forma for these various transactions and otherwise based on the end of Q1 2024.

Pro forma Long-Term Debt At End Of Q1 2024 $ Million 7.75% Unsecured Notes due 2029 $298.2 9.75% Unsecured Notes due 2030 $302.4 7.875% Unsecured Notes due 2032 $1,000.0 Credit Facility (Net of Cash) $141.6 Total Net Debt $1,742.2 Click to enlarge

Updated 2024 Outlook

I am continuing to model Vital's 2024 production at around 3% above the midpoint of its full-year guidance. Vital has been consistently performing well in terms of production recently, and delivered Q1 2024 production that was around 4% above its guidance for that quarter.

Vital is also temporarily shutting in some high-cost wells while it works to reduce operating costs, but those wells only account for 0.7% of Vital's oil production and will only be shut-in for part of the year.

The current strip is now around $77 to $78 for WTI oil and around $2.60 for Henry Hub natural gas. At those commodity prices, Vital is projected to generate $1.917 billion in oil and gas revenues, while its 2024 hedges have negative $9 million in estimated value.

Vital's 2H 2024 hedges are currently expected to have modestly positive value. The swap prices on its second half oil hedges are $2 to $3 higher than its first half oil hedges, while oil strip prices are around $3 lower in the second half compared to the first half of the year.

Vital should be able to achieve better prices for its natural gas in the second half of 2024 as well due to a combination of higher benchmark prices and narrower Waha differentials.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 21,352,500 $78.00 $1,665 NGLs 11,362,450 $15.00 $170 Natural Gas 70,890,300 $1.15 $82 Hedge Value -$9 Total Revenue $1,908 Click to enlarge

Vital expects its lease operating expense to average $8.85 per BOE during 2024 now, with a reduction to $8.50 per BOE in 2H 2024 due to improved chemical management and increased use of a company-owned water system.

This is a bit higher than what I had previously modeled given that Vital's Q4 2023 lease operating expense was $8.33 per BOE, and it initially guided for $8.40 per BOE in Q1 2024.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $394 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $121 Marketing and Transportation $56 Cash G&A $96 Net Interest $150 Capital Expenditures $800 Total Expenses $1,617 Click to enlarge

Vital is now projected to generate $291 million in free cash flow during 2024. It generated $43 million in adjusted free cash flow in Q1 2024, so this would leave $248 million in free cash flow to be generated during the last three quarters of 2024.

Vital's free cash flow is expected to be higher in the second half of the year since its capex is weighted to the first half of the year, while natural gas strip prices are much better in the second half of the year.

Notes On Valuation

Vital's production exceeded its expectations in Q1 2024, but I had already factored in strong production performance in my earlier modeling.

Vital's projected free cash flow for 2024 was affected by the increased lease operating costs. Although Vital expects a noticeable reduction in lease operating costs in 2H 2024, its full-year lease operating expense is still expected to be around $20 million higher than what I had modeled.

As well, even with the second-half reduction, Vital's lease operating costs are still a little bit higher than previously expected.

This results in Vital's estimated value being reduced by $2 to a new estimate of $63 per share at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas.

Conclusion

Vital Energy's production results have continued to be strong, and thus it should be able to exceed its guidance midpoint for the full-year. It also managed to reduce its interest costs and extend its note maturities.

I had already largely accounted for those items before though, while Vital is dealing with some elevated operating costs (with its acquired assets) that are reducing its 2024 free cash flow a bit.

Most of the elevated operating costs should be ameliorated by the second half of 2024, but this still reduces my estimate of Vital's value slightly to $63 per share.