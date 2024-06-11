imaginima

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is a diversified midstream energy partnership. Back in January, I discussed the utilization of cash secured puts and the purchase of preferred units as two income alternatives to the outright purchase of common units. Since that article, several preferred units have been redeemed, the common units have rallied, and the options market has priced puts less attractive than in January. With the recent pullback, Energy Transfer is offering a good entry point for income investors.

Yahoo Finance

Energy Transfer First Quarter Financial Results

The partnership had a very good first quarter. Revenues rose by more than $2.5 billion, led by large increases in crude and NGL sales. Refined products were up marginally. The cost of goods did rise, but by less than $2 billion, which allowed for a greater than $300 million increase in operating income. Interest expenses rose by more than $100 million to $728 million, but that was not enough to stop the partnership from achieving year-over-year net income growth of 10% at $1.24 billion.

SEC 10-Q

On the balance sheet side, the partnership saw a healthy buildup of cash from $161 million to just under $2 billion in the first quarter. A significant amount of Energy Transfer’s assets is tied up in tangible assets such as property, plant, and equipment. The absence of a large amount of intangible assets is good for the earnings side (less amortization) and for unitholder equity (book value is more tangible). On the debt side, the partnership does have $53 billion of long-term debt (including current maturities) which is up by $1 billion. Total equity in the partnership dropped slightly to $43.8 billion in the quarter.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Distribution Sustainability- Cash Flow is King

The cash flow statement demonstrates the ability of the partnership to pay distributions to the unitholders. First quarter cash flow from operations increased by more than $400 million to $3.77 billion. After capital expenditures, free cash flow stood at $3 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in the same period a year ago. These levels of free cash flow are sufficient to support the $1.1 billion in distributions to unitholders. In fact, Energy Transfer generated such strong cash flows that it was able to redeem over $900 million in preferred equity, distribute $421 million to noncontrolling interests, and cover a one-time $749 cash distribution converted to government securities for USAC without the need to borrow.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

The partnership did engage in net borrowing of $1.9 billion in the first quarter, but practically all those proceeds were cash at the end of the quarter. The reason for the new borrowing was to redeem $1.25 billion worth of notes that were due in April and $450 million of 8% coupon notes that were due in April of 2029. While some of the debt issued in the first quarter was at slightly higher rates than the debt redeemed, the increase in interest expenses should not threaten the sustainability of the distribution. While some fixed income investors may show interest in the new fixed to floating 8% notes maturing in 2054, they should note that the coupon rate is still below the existing distribution yield and is subject to decline in a lower rate environment.

SEC 10-Q

Recent Events Worth Mentioning

Less than two weeks ago, Energy Transfer announced it was purchasing WTG Midstream in a cash and stock deal (mostly cash) valued at $3.25 billion. The release mentioned a $.07 per unit increase in distributable cash flow by 2025, which is over $200 million, providing approximately 7% return on a cash flow basis. Income investors should also be mindful of a mixed shelf that was recently filed. It gives the partnership the authority to sell additional securities that could come in the form of units, preferred units, or fixed income debt. The mixed shelf is not an obligation to sell any new securities, but income investors may receive a new opportunity to participate in preferred units in the future.

Risks to Energy Transfer

As is the case with any energy entity in the United States, the risks to Energy Transfer include litigation and regulatory/political risks. Due to the controversial nature of its business, the partnership is tied up in litigation across the country. While the 10-Q mentions each case in detail, an article was recently published regarding two cases the partnership just lost. On the political side, Energy Transfer can find itself on the wrong end of new regulations at any moment. While the partnership will have time to conform or fight such changes, copious amounts of capital may need to be expended and place the distribution at risk.

Conclusion

Nevertheless, Energy Transfer is a cash flow generating machine that easily covers its distribution. The partnership used its massive amounts of free cash flow wisely in the first quarter, especially when it came to the redemption of high yielding preferred units. Investors should be mindful of the regulatory risks, but until those materialize, the 8.2% yielding distribution is one of the strongest covered in the markets.