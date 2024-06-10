Regenxbio: Transforming Gene Therapy With Innovative AAV Treatments, Strong Buy

anyaivanova/iStock via Getty Images

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) is a biotech company developing AAV therapies for common and rare diseases. Its proprietary NAV platform creates one-dose AAV treatments that offer lasting therapeutic effects by targeting the root cause of diseases. AAV vectors deliver gene therapies to specific cells, maximizing efficacy and avoiding adverse immune responses. RGNX's pipeline includes promising candidates such as ABBV-RGX-314 for age-related AMD and DR, RGX-202 for DMD, and RGX-121 for Hunter syndrome. RGXN's strategic collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV) develops ABBV-RGX-314. Despite the embedded biotech risks, I think RGNX's IP potential, TAM, and promising clinical trial data support a "strong-buy" rating for investors aware of the inherent risks.

A Gem In Biotech: Business Overview

REGENXBIO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus [AAV] gene therapies for common and rare diseases. RGNX was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. It has generated a proprietary Nucleic Acid Vector [NAV] Technology Platform for generating one-dose AAV therapeutics that treat diseases with lasting healing effects. AAVs are viral vectors that deliver gene therapy to target cells, maximizing efficacy and minimizing unwanted side effects such as adverse immune responses. Interestingly, AAVs cannot reproduce, so they don't cause diseases. RGNX's NAV platform creates product candidates, and selected NAV vectors are licensed to other biotechnology firms.

Source: Corporate Presentation. April 2024.

RGNX's pipeline includes programs for retinal, neuromuscular, and neurodegenerative diseases. The retinal research has ABBV-RGX-314 for wet age-related macular degeneration [AMD] and diabetic retinopathy [DR]. This is a one-time treatment for wet AMD and DR, using the NAV AAV8 vector to deliver the gene that encodes a monoclonal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor [anti-VEGF] antibody fragment to retinal cells.

VEGF is a protein that, in those diseases, stimulates abnormal blood vessel growth under the retina, leading to sight loss. Thus, ABBV-RGX-314 encodes the antibody fragment that inhibits VEGF, avoiding the proliferation of these abnormal vessels. This therapy is studied in phases 2 and 3 for wet AMD, with regulatory submissions planned for late 2025 and early 2026. This drug candidate's research for DR is in phase 2.

Source: Corporate Presentation. April 2024.

Moreover, RGNX's neuromuscular program has RGX-202, a gene therapy in phase 2 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy [DMD]. RGX-202 uses an AAV8 vector that delivers a transgene to repair DMD-related genetic alterations. Mutations in this gene result from faulty encoding of dystrophin, a protein necessary for muscle fiber. Thus, RGX-202 is a therapeutic transgene that encodes a shortened but active dystrophin protein called microdystrophin that can restore muscle cells' functionality. The therapy supplies a one-dose treatment addressing the disease's root cause and can potentially stop DMD's progression.

Source: Corporate Presentation. April 2024.

Additionally, the company's neurodegenerative disease program has RGX-121, which is in a pivotal study enrolling patients for the phase 1/2/3 CAMPSIITE trial. It uses the AAV9 vector to deliver a functional copy of the gene responsible for producing the lysosomal enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase [IDS]. Deficiency of this enzyme causes Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II [MPS II], also known as Hunter syndrome. IDS is an enzyme that breaks glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) in lysosomes. When there is a shortage of IDS, GAGs accumulate in cells and damage the central nervous system with cognitive regression.

Hence, The IDS gene restores enzyme production and reduces GAG accumulation, preventing cognitive decline and other neurological symptoms of MPS II. This therapy has the following FDA designations: Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric Disease, Fast Track, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy. The company plans to file the Biologics License Application [BLA] for RGX-121 in 2024.

Racing Forward: Market Potential

In March 2024, RGNX and AbbVie published two-year data for ABBV-RGX-314 indicated for wet AMD. The results showed the gene therapy's safety and efficacy as a subretinal injection. The data gathered from 1,200 patients worldwide will contribute to developing a one-time treatment for wet AMD. If successful, ABBV-RGX-314 could become the new standard of care [SoC]. It's worth noting that AbbVie paid $370 million upfront in 2021 for the rights to this drug. The agreement includes up to $1.38 billion in additional development and milestones and an equal profit-sharing from US distribution. AbbVie will manage commercialization outside the US and pay RGNX a revenue percentage as royalties.

Additionally, RGX-202 demonstrated efficacy in DMD for pediatric and older patients with a reasonable safety profile. Safety considerations are key because Pfizer recently had tragic effects on a young boy who had a cardiac arrest after a year of receiving a micro-dystrophin gene to treat DMD. This was a DMD gene therapy clinical trial as well. Nevertheless, RGNX is confident that RGX-202's safety profile will support trial progression. So far, management has noted that RGX-202 shows positive safety signals with no SAEs, which is key in differentiating among DMD gene therapies. The trial focusing on RGX-202's safety profile started in early 2023, and its completion is expected by late 2025.

Source: Corporate Presentation. April 2024.

Moreover, RGNX's earnings call highlighted its progression toward pivotal trials. For instance, ABBV-RGX-314's global market potential in the next five years is approximately $17.0 billion. The US anti-VEGF market is estimated at $4.5 billion annually, with 800.0 thousand wet AMD patients receiving treatment every 4 to 16 weeks. The US retinal disease market is forecasted to reach $11.5 billion, $4.5 billion in the EU, and $1 billion in Japan. Similarly, 20 million US, EU, and Japanese patients suffer from DR. Likewise, the global market for DMD is estimated at $7.0, and MPSII is around $1.0. Thus, RGNX will tap into a huge TAM if its drug candidates are successfully developed and commercialized.

Promising and Undervalued: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, RGNX trades at a $693.5 million market cap, making it a medium-sized pre-product biotech company. However, despite the absence of product revenues for the foreseeable future, RGNX's royalty revenues from Zolgensma should persist. Plus, there's a potential upcoming $200.0 million payment from AbbVie upon dosing the first patient in a pivotal trial for suprachoroidal delivery. I suspect this is how Seeking Alpha's dashboard projects RGNX will generate about $244.9 million in revenues by 2025. This would price RGNX at a forward P/S ratio of 2.8, which is cheap compared to its sector median forward P/S multiple of 3.7.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Moreover, RGNX's balance sheet holds $113.0 million in cash and equivalents plus $225.7 million in marketable securities. This adds up to $338.7 million in readily accessible liquidity for the company after its $140.0 million equity raise. Additionally, I estimate RGNX's latest quarterly cash burn was $56.1 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This implies a yearly cash burn rate of $224.4 million, suggesting a cash runway of about 1.5 years. This should be enough to finance operations until late 2025, which aligns with the company's cash runway estimate lasting into 2026.

The $200.0 million milestone payment is related to RGNX for DR. (Source: RGNX's latest 10-Q.)

So overall, the company appears in solid financial condition, particularly after the recent dilutive raise. Its research programs are progressing well along their regulatory pathways. Indeed, ABBV-RGX-314, RGX-202, and RGX-121 are RGNX's most promising candidates. The first one has ABBV's notable backing. This, coupled with steady royalty payments from Zolgensma and the potential upcoming $200.0 million milestone from ABBV, corroborate RGNX's long-term viability. Lastly, its low P/S ratio relative to peers suggests it's undervalued, even though it has plenty of catalysts in 2024 and 2025. Hence, I think a "strong-buy" rating makes sense for RGNX.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Nevertheless, it's important to remember that a sizeable portion of the forecasted 2025 revenues is highly contingent on RGX-314's successful research progress. This appears safe, but its safety data remains somewhat speculative until it completes its phase 2 and 3 trials. If there are any significant setbacks, it could push back or invalidate such a $200.0 million milestone payment, which is a key assumption in my "strong-buy" rating.

The recent pullback could prove a compelling entry price for new investors. (Source: TradingView.)

I also assume that Zolgensma's revenues will remain relatively steady going forward, supporting its current cash runway. However, this is not guaranteed, and if these revenues decline significantly, it could force RGNX's hand into another equity offering in 2025. After all, RGNX's cash burn of $244.9 million is considerable, meaning it's heavily betting on its research progressing without setbacks. Still, while I recognize these risks, I think they're acceptable in light of RGNX's IP potential and clear progression along its regulatory pathway.

Strong Buy: Conclusion

Overall, RGNX is a great biotech company with a diverse product pipeline. It has a steady royalty revenue stream and a potentially big milestone payout in 2025. Moreover, after the recent capital raise, RGNX's balance sheet supports its high investment rate in its late-stage R&D. While I accept there are risks embedded in the equation, I think RGNX's significant IP potential, TAM, and promising clinical trial data support a "strong-buy" rating for investors aware of the inherent biotech risks.