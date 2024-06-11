Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) continues to perform somewhat weakly on a combination of political and economic factors. Moreover, new listing requirements and some recent accounting scandals should put investors on notice about hazarding money in the Thai market. While the economy is doing alright thanks to tourism, something that we noted in our previous coverage, 15x overall PE for the ETF gives us scant margin over the high risk-free rates possible in developed markets today, so it's a pass.

THD Breakdown

We can begin with the sectoral exposures:

Sectors (iShares.com)

Energy constitutes mostly the major Thai oil and gas company, PTT, which also includes some other businesses and infrastructure. Performance hasn't been bad with some run cuts in the refinery business but higher volumes elsewhere in petrochem, and high stock values allowing for strong margin performance with meaningful EBITDA growth.

Outside of that, there is exposure to general Thai private consumption and also tourism through the stocks for the Thai airports. Then come the financials, which have been doing solidly on higher rates. But this is where the macro concerns begin.

While tourism and private consumption have been doing pretty well, even without helicopter money which seems to have gotten gummed up in the courts, there are political concerns, with the return of a self-exiled mega-wealthy politician who'd been influencing politics from abroad for years, and young Thai political movements threatening elements of the status quo, including a still influential monarchy and military which has repeatedly staged coups in the country. Certain parties have been excluded from power on somewhat tenuous legal grounds, and a coalition is forming with other parties that are also threatening the status quo. The situation is complex, and is also coupled with a scramble to take control of the central banks, which struggle to be independent, and try to stage some rate decreases, despite having little space down to go. The baht has therefore fallen.

To make matters worse, 2023 saw major elements of the Thai market have seen substantial declines in their prices on account of audits, defaults and related accounting irregularities, as well as an inability for major elements of the stock exchange to answer questions about their own listing's trading dynamics - meaning there are stocks on the market which can be easily manipulated. With a couple of the darlings of the markets taking hits, this has thrown Thai markets to the fringe of the considered capital allocation universe, with major outflows throughout the year and below average Asian market performance. This has also led to the bourse to consider new listing requirements, which creates another avenue of concern for foreign investors around potential delisting risks. These market reforms are not stabilising.

Bottom Line

A weakening baht creates total return risks for foreign investors. It also reflects fundamental risks to the financial exposures, which depend on the rate spread for their NIIs. It does support tourism and local consumption, but there is also the export market to worry about, of which China is an important part. The slowdown there has not helped the general economy and led to tepid growth rates. Finally, the positive surprises in the economy are likely to continue to be muted by ongoing stock market reform and political turmoil that could dominate headlines and trading activity. We'd rather avoid markets that have not reached a level where regular accounting in the larger caps cannot be guaranteed. At a 15x PE, which offers an earnings yield at something around 7% in an at-risk currency, we think we'd rather take a safer bet with the 4-6% yield you can get at low or zero risk in EUR and USD denominated markets. Even getting selective with industries that would benefit from baht declines like the Airport stocks won't pay off, as the attractive businesses are rightfully driving the market's higher valuation despite the issues and outstanding concerns.