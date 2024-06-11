Inflation Spooks Public

Jun. 11, 2024 12:16 AM ET
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.39K Followers

Summary

  • The American public is struggling with inflation, although not everyone is having the same experience.
  • The wealthy seem to be doing OK with the less wealthy appear to be having problems in specific sectors of the economy that are clouding their outlook.
  • Some segments of the economy, like health care, housing, and insurance are presenting many Americans with the problems of rising costs, and they are complaining.
  • It appears that current monetary policy is continuing to add to this situation as the less well-off are having to deal with these micro-problems while the better-off seem to be doing OK.

Asian woman stares at the check for dinner at the restaurant, her eyes bulging. The concept of inflation and devaluation of money and reduction of purchasing power of the population.

frantic00

The American public is really having difficulty in dealing with inflation.

In April 2024, the Fed's preferred measure of consumer prices was up by 2.7 percent from a year earlier.

According to Justin Lahart, writing in the Wall

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.39K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News