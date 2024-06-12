Freeport-McMoRan: Upside Mostly Baked In, Downgrade To Hold

Jun. 12, 2024 9:00 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock3 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.93K Followers

Summary

  • FCX has enjoyed great gains over the past few months, thanks to the Panama mine closure and higher copper spot prices.
  • Combined with Indonesia operation's increased output and rich gross margins, the miner has reported higher top/ bottom lines with things likely to remain promising through 2025.
  • However, based on historical trend, FCX is unlikely to offer higher dividends with most of its spot-price-linked capital appreciation already baked in.
  • While some market analysts already project spot prices of up to $6.75 per pounds in 2025, potentially triggering another +50% upside, this development remains highly speculative.
  • Based on FCX stock's established trading pattern between $35 and $43, investors may want to size their portfolios according to their risk appetite and investing style.
Penny Graph

mstahlphoto/E+ via Getty Images

The Copper Investment Thesis Remains Promising Ahead

We previously discussed Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:NYSE:FCX) in March 2024, discussing why we had rated the stock as a Buy attributed to the long-term electrification trend, with the miner likely to report higher top/ bottom lines

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.93K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FCX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FCX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News