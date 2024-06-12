mstahlphoto/E+ via Getty Images

The Copper Investment Thesis Remains Promising Ahead

We previously discussed Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:NYSE:FCX) in March 2024, discussing why we had rated the stock as a Buy attributed to the long-term electrification trend, with the miner likely to report higher top/ bottom lines as the copper spot prices rose.

Combined with the projected climb in the copper spot prices over the next few years, we believed that the miner might deliver both capital appreciation and higher variable dividend payouts, further sustaining its investment thesis despite the recent rally.

Since then, FCX has recorded another +11.3% rally, well outperforming the wider market at +3.2%.

Much of the tailwinds are attributed to the Panama mine closure, which has translated to the perceived supply tightness and the miner's higher realized copper price per pound at $3.94 (+3.4% QoQ/ -4.1% YoY/ +45% from 2019 price of $2.73) in FQ1'24.

This is significantly aided by FCX Indonesia operation's increased output to 491M of copper recoverable pounds (inline QoQ/ +49.2% YoY). This is an important factor indeed, since the miner's operations in the country carries an extremely rich gross profit of $2.00 per pound (-2.9% QoQ/ -29.8% YoY).

This is compared to the North American segment's gross profits at $0.48 per pound (-35.1% QoQ/ -55.9% YoY) and South American at $0.86 per pound (+38.7% QoQ/ -43.4% YoY).

This is why FCX has been able to report double beat FQ1'24 earning call, with revenues of $6.32B (+7.1% QoQ/ +17.4% YoY) and adj EBITDA of $2.22B (-3.4% QoQ/ +11.5% YoY).

With spot prices hitting $4.50 at the time of writing (+14.2% YoY/ +73% from 2019 average of $2.60), we believe that the miner is looking at another excellent quarter in FQ2'24, since the commodity comprises $4.35B or the equivalent 68.8% of its top lines in FQ1'24.

Copper Futures Contract/ Spot Price

Market Watch/ Trading Economics

At the same time, based on the copper future contracts through February 2025, with higher prices of between $4.4985 and $4.5250 per pound, it appears that prices may remain higher for longer, triggering further tailwinds to FCX's prospects over the next three quarters, if not four.

Copper Prices & FCX's Top/ Bottom Line Projections

FCX

The same has been highlighted by the FCX management, with the elevated spot prices of $4.50 per pound triggering the higher adj EBITDA generation of over $13B and operating cash flow of $9B in FY2024, mirroring the positive sentiments reported by Teck Resources (TECK).

This may be further aided by FCX's incremental copper volume sales through 2026, implying its ability to capitalize on the elevated spot prices.

We believe that the global demand for copper may remain elevated as well, based on the ongoing electrification trend observed in the automotive (EVs and PHEVs) and renewable energies (solar, wind, energy storage).

With the generative AI boom being here to stay as more hyperscalers expand their data center capacities, it is unsurprising that energy availability/ stability is even more critical, with this sector likely to be a growth driver moving forward.

This is especially since the "demand for copper in the transport sector alone is forecasted to surge by 11x by 2050," along with "global electricity grid by 4.8x by 2050," compared to levels observed in 2022.

This further underscores why market analysts have projected "copper supply deficit by nearly 10 million tonnes by 2030," with the commodity spot prices likely to be well supported at current levels.

Story Of Two Tales - The Higher Spot Prices May Be Attributed To Smelter Expansion As Well

Correlation Between Copper Spot Prices & Inventory Build Up

Macro Micro/ Trading Economics

For context, the copper spot prices have hit $5.1 per pound by May 21, 2024, before retracing by -11.7% at the time of writing.

Part of the tailwind may be attributed to the surge in Shanghai Futures Exchange's inventory levels to 336,964 tonnes by June 07, 2024 (+340.6% YoY), the highest level it has ever been over the past three years.

This build up is worrying indeed, since it is uncertain if copper prices may stay as high as it has thus far, with historical trends in 2016/ 2020 implying a potential pullback ahead.

The Weekly Copper Concentrate TC Index

Fast Markets

While copper miners clearly face production challenges, attributed to the "Panama mine closure, lower ore grades, and weak production outputs," some market analysts already highlight the immense expansion in global smelter capacities triggering intense competition for concentrate supply, with "certain industry sources not believing there would be enough concentrate to supply the expanded capacity."

This may have triggered the unnaturally negative copper concentrates treatment and refining charges index by the end of May 2024, as observed above, potentially contributing to the higher copper spot prices thus far.

As a result, interested investors may want to observe these two metrics closely, with the unbalanced supply and demand situation possibly triggering moderate volatility in the near term.

So, Is FCX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

FCX 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, the FCX stock has already rallied by +34.3% since the February 2024 bottom and +48.2% since the October 2023 bottom, hitting the March 2022 tops, with most of the capital appreciation linked to spot prices likely already baked in.

The recent rally also triggers the stock's moderating forward dividend yields of 0.61%, compared to its 4Y average yields of 1.04% and the US Treasury Yields of between 4.59% and 5.39%.

FCX's Dividend Metrics

FCX

While FCX's dividend policy features a performance based payout framework of 50% FCF in shareholder returns, we are not certain if we may see incremental payouts ahead.

This is because the miner only pays out $0.075 per share in fixed quarterly dividends and another $0.075 per share in variable quarterly dividends during the heights of 2022 and 2023.

Based on these observations, we believe that FCX may continue a similar framework ahead, while only paying a relatively underwhelming annualized dividend of $0.30 per share.

As a result of the uncertain dividend yields, we prefer to downgrade our previous Buy rating to a Hold instead.

Author's Rating

Seeking Alpha

At the same time, if readers have followed our historical FCX Buy ratings over the past two articles, we believe they have also unlocked great total gains of +31.8% and +11.4% since then, respectively.

Those with higher risk tolerance and low dollar cost averages may continue holding on for a chance of further upside, assuming that the aggressive projections of $6.75 per pound in copper spot prices materialize in 2025.

This is on top of the potential changes in its performance based payout framework, allowing the miner to pay out higher variable dividends.

Even so, we maintain our conclusion that the commodity sector is mostly a trading vehicle given their interlinked nature to the volatile spot prices, with it unlikely to be a candidate to buy and hold forever stocks.

As a result, investors may want to size their portfolios according to their risk appetite and investing style.