Albemarle Stock's Underwhelming Performance

To say that I've not been disappointed with Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) stock's performance over the past five months is an understatement. ALB has continued to hover close to its March 2024 lows, even as the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) surged to a new high recently. Therefore, ALB's relative underperformance has also resulted in a portfolio drag, emphasizing the importance of being well-diversified (thankfully, I am!). I highlighted my confidence that ALB's bullish thesis was just getting started in my previous article in March. However, the underwhelming lithium market dynamics have persisted, leading to ALB's underperformance.

Notwithstanding the near-term weakness, my portfolio diversification allows me to be patient with my bullish thesis on Albemarle. It also aligns my conviction with ALB's assertion on unsustainably low lithium prices. However, the EV growth headwinds have been so severe that Tesla (TSLA) stock's underperformance has also impacted EV investors. Given the criticality of Albemarle's energy storage business in driving revenue and profitability growth, the impact on ALB shouldn't have surprised investors.

Albemarle Investors Need Higher Lithium Prices

Lithium price trend (2Y) (Daily metal prices)

Hence, investors buying into ALB's growth inflection must be patient in riding out the near-term challenges in the lithium market. As seen above, the boom and bust in lithium prices have likely stunned bullish ALB investors into submission. The dramatic drawdown underscores the highly unpredictable nature of the EV and lithium market. Such a scenario would have been unthinkable in 2021-22 when investors went gaga over the incredible surge in lithium pricing.

Notwithstanding the assessed volatility and uncertainties afflicting lithium and EV investors, the bust in lithium prices has also leveled off since the start of 2024. As seen above, lithium prices have remained close to the $14K per kg level, suggesting potential buying support at the current levels.

Albemarle Is Confident Of A Stronger Second-Half

Albemarle's Q1 earnings commentary highlights management's confidence in the assessed bottom. Albemarle anticipates improved volume growth in the second half, given its confidence in China's robust EV growth momentum. Albemarle reminds investors that paying attention to the world's largest EV market (China) is paramount to ALB's recovery thesis, as China "represents over 60% of the global EV market." In addition, Albemarle emphasized its belief that the industry could experience a "2.5x lithium demand growth from 2024 to 2030." As a result, Albemarle projects "more than 300,000 metric tons of new lithium capacity annually to satisfy growth."

Based on Albemarle's recent commentary, the company highlighted that it could lower CapEx commitments if the lithium market recovery were slower than expected. However, Albemarle must still invest $1B annually to maintain meaningful operations. Therefore, I assess that Albemarle has significant flexibility to navigate near-term headwinds. Coupled with Albemarle's assurance that it has sufficient capital to support its growth requirements, it should help mitigate further potential downside risks related to dilution fears.

Recent EV deliveries performance in China has also lent credence to Albemarle's optimism. Accordingly, China's CPCA estimates China's EV deliveries "rebounded in May, as the overall market improved." The CPCA's forecast suggests 790K NEV deliveries in May 2024, surpassing its previous estimates of 770K. As a result, it represents a YoY increase of 36% and a MoM rise of 17%.

NIO's (NIO) recent earnings release also indicates a potentially more robust NIO performance in Q2. Therefore, it seems increasingly likely that improved downstream restocking could spur the recovery from lithium's cyclical lows, benefiting ALB's battered thesis.

ALB Stock's Valuation Deteriorated

ALB Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

However, as analysts have lowered Albemarle's estimates, ALB's valuation seems less attractive, highlighting the possibility of a long-drawn recovery. Therefore, ALB's "D-" valuation grade could impede a further valuation re-rating unless we observe much more robust guidance in the second half.

As a commodity price taker, I assess that Albemarle's low-cost lithium mining market leadership could help it more effectively navigate the near-term cost headwinds. However, for investors to buy into its recovery thesis, Albemarle needs lithium prices to recover sustainably and help improve operating leverage.

Therefore, ALB investors must remain patient on a more robust recovery as the consolidation phase in the underlying lithium market continues to unfold.

Is ALB Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

There's little doubt that my bullish thesis on ALB stock hasn't panned out according to my expectations. I had anticipated a more robust recovery in 2024. However, the underlying lithium market has remained surprisingly weak.

Therefore, China's continued NEV adoption growth hasn't led to a stronger recovery in lithium prices, suggesting downstream players have remained cautious. Given the commoditized nature of ALB's market, investors must not expect a quick resolution on ALB's bearish momentum ("D-" momentum grade) in the near term.

Despite that, I assess that while ALB's relative underperformance could persist in the near term, the worst is likely over as long as the low $100 levels hold. Based on my assessment, those levels have consistently attracted buying optimism, albeit not enough to spur a faster rally, given the tepid momentum observed through the lithium prices.

With a view to ALB's anticipated recovery over the next 18 to 24 months, I assess that my bullish thesis on ALB is intact.

Rating: Maintain Strong Buy.

