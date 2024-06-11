VCR: Fueled By Amazon, But Weighed Down By Tesla

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
385 Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is a hold due to key risk factors, including competition dragging down Tesla and potential declines in consumer spending during recessions.
  • VCR is a passively managed ETF with 303 holdings and $6.06B in AUM, focusing on broadline retail companies, automobile manufacturers, and restaurants.
  • VCR has seen slightly lower returns compared to the S&P 500, has a low expense ratio, and average dividend yield.

The payment was rejected. Payment by card at the terminal. I ran out of money on my credit card. The debit card bank account is blocked. Concept. Credit card swiping failed.

Diy13

Investment Thesis

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is a hold due to multiple key risk factors impacting its return potential. While Amazon (AMZN) is a dominant holding for the fund that has defended its market

This article was written by

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
385 Followers
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VDC, MSFT, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is exclusive to Seeking Alpha. No duplication or reproduction of this article is allowed without consent of Seeking Alpha and the author. This article should not be misconstrued as individual financial advice. Always conduct your own due diligence prior to investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VCR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VCR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VCR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News