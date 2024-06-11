XYLD: All The Risk With Little Reward In The Form Of Income

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
6.36K Followers

Summary

  • Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has generated strong returns from option premium income, but recent changes in implied volatility and market conditions make it a risky investment.
  • Collapsing implied volatility has significantly reduced the potential income returns of the XYLD, with past low volatility periods resulting in income returns of just 5-6%.
  • Extreme valuations and declining market breadth also increase the risk of steep market declines, and the XYLD may not even outperform the S&P 500 during a bear market.

Rollercoaster Train

DNY59

I last covered the XYLD in January last year, when I argued that high levels of implied volatility would allow the ETF to generate strong option income, which would likely outweigh the impact of any capital gains in the S&P

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
6.36K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XYLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XYLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XYLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News