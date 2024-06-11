Embraer: Ready To Fly Even Higher

Jun. 11, 2024 1:47 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ) Stock
Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
272 Followers

Summary

  • Embraer is an excellent option to capture the improvement in the aviation sector in 2024.
  • The company's reliance on exports mitigates risk from the Brazilian economy.
  • Embraer has good financial indicators and a favorable valuation, making it an attractive investment option with a potential 9.6% upside.

Embraer Legacy 500 at Bishop Airport (KBIH) Bishop, California, USA

sierrarat/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares. With strong momentum, Embraer is an excellent option for exposure to the aviation sector, which is expected to fully recover in 2024.

The company has more than

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
272 Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ERJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ERJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ERJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News