sierrarat/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares. With strong momentum, Embraer is an excellent option for exposure to the aviation sector, which is expected to fully recover in 2024.

The company has more than 90% of its revenues from exports, therefore, it is an excellent thesis for a Brazilian company that is not at risk from the domestic economy. Finally, the company trades with an 8.8% discount on the EV/EBITDA multiple to the peer average, offering an excellent risk-return ratio.

Introduction

The aviation sector was one of the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and has not yet recovered completely in 2024, but this should change. According to the Director General of the Asia-Pacific Airlines Association, the sector's recovery will be complete in 2024.

A metric called global revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), an indicator that shows passenger demand, is expected to increase to 9.8% in 2024, surpassing the 4.5% reported in 2019 before the pandemic.

Embraer holds a prominent position in the global aircraft market. The company is a leader, for example, in the segment of commercial jets with up to 150 seats. In my opinion, this solidity together with the innovation to develop its eVTOL corroborates my thesis of buying the company's shares.

History And Business Model

Embraer was founded in 1969, the company designs, manufactures and sells aircraft for the commercial, executive and defense segments. Recently, the company also announced the development of its "flying car" or eVTOL, which has already received more than 3,000 orders.

The company has 19,000 employees, has more than 60 armed forces as customers, 170 airlines, and 1800 jets delivered. In its backlog, the commercial aviation segment accounts for 53% of the total.

Revenue, EBIT and Backlog (IR Company)

But what catches my attention as an analyst is the degree of internationalization that the company has achieved. I say this because Brazil has a cyclical economy and is extremely cheap, as I was able to describe in my ETF EWZ (NYSE:EWZ) report.

However, due to the deterioration of the fiscal scenario and uncertainties about economic policy and government intervention, the ETF that represents the Brazilian market had the worst performance in the world at the beginning of the year.

Embraer's internationalization ends up mitigating the risk of exposure to the Brazilian economy and corroborates my bullish thesis for the shares. Now, let's carry out a financial analysis of the company against its competitors around the world.

Embraer Fundamentals

In the following, I will use Seeking Alpha and Koyfin to compare Embraer with its peers in the world, like The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Saab (OTCPK:SAABF), Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), Textron (NYSE:TXT) and RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX).

Name Embraer Boeing Saab Bombardier GD Textron RTX Market Cap $5.3B $116B $13.7B $6.3B $82B $16.3B $143B Revenue $5.35B $76B $5B $7.9B $43B $13.8B $71B Revenue Growth 3 Year [CAGR] 8% 10% 14% 7% 4% 5% 5% EBITDA Margin 8% 3.5% 10.7% 11.8% 11.1% 12.2% 13% Net Income $258M -$2B $320M $253M $3.38B $931M $3.5B Net Income Margin 4.8% -2.8% 6.3% 3.2% 7.85% 6.7% 4.9% ROE 9% - 11% - 16.7% 13.3% 5.3% Net Debt / EBITDA 2.9x 12.9x - 5.1x 1.9x 1.4x 3.9x Click to enlarge

When carrying out Embraer's financial analysis against its competitors, we do not see any specific highlights, but several indicators that the company has good numbers, such as revenue growth in the last 3 years, a good EBITDA margin, net margin, ROE, and leverage healthy given the nature of the sector.

But I confess that given the difficulties imposed by the pandemic and the disarray of production chains after the pandemic, a number that draws attention is that in the last 3 years Embraer has been the third fastest-growing revenue among the 6 competitors. This encourages me to analyze further the case, so we will see the valuation.

Valuation Is Favorable

The company operates in the capital goods sector, and as financial results tend to be relevant to net income due to the company's leverage, we will use the comparative evaluation method using the company's EV/EBITDA multiple compared to its peers.

EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

In my comparative assessment, I disregarded Boeing's multiple, as it would distort the analysis. This way, I added the competitors' multiples and divided them by 6, arriving at an average peer multiple of 17.15x EBITDA.

This seems like a great opportunity to me, given that Embraer trades at 15.64x, a significant upside of 9.6% to expose me to a sector with solid recovery through a company with a long history and great numbers in financial analysis.

Therefore, my recommendation is to buy Embraer shares, considering the potential appreciation of 9.6%, the company's shares have a fair price of $31.86. Now, let's look at Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating and Factor Grades tools.

Quant Rating And Factor Grades

As we can see, Embraer has excellent ratings for reviews, valuation and strong momentum:

Quant Rating and Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As a result, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating tool points to a recommendation to buy the shares, corroborating my thesis and leaving me very confident about the recommendation.

Latest Earning Results

Embraer reported mixed results, with good trends in 1Q24. The company's revenue reached $887 million (-55% q/t and +20% y/y), where the big highlight was executive aviation, which grew 175% y/y and indicates good growth trends for Embraer.

Executive Aviation (IR Company)

As Embraer's business is order deliveries, the company recorded an Ebitda margin of 2.8%, below the EBITDA margin from the previous quarter (12%) but better in the annual comparison, when the EBITDA margin was -0.8%.

This same business characteristic resulted in the company recording a net income of $28.5 million, below the $194 million in the previous quarter but better than the loss of $72 million in the previous year.

As a perspective, Embraer has a backlog of $21 billion, the highest in seven years (confirming my thesis of improvement in the sector). The backlog gives the investor good predictability of the activity as the company invests in the development of the promising eVTOL.

Based on the backlog, I believe the company will have revenue of $6.3 billion. in 2024 and $7.4 billion. in 2024. The prospects for the business make me very optimistic, but it is important that investors know the risks to the thesis.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

I have three major risks to highlight for Embraer's thesis. The first is operational in nature and concerns the eVTOL project. Delays in the program could compromise the company's results, as in 1Q24, where investments affected cash flow, which was -$346 million, while net debt increased to $1 billion.

The second and third risk concerns Brazil. This is because, although revenues are mostly generated by exports, most of the assets (factories) are in Brazil. Furthermore, the Government accounts for a relevant share of the defense segment, in addition to the golden share and a stake of approximately 5% in the company.

The Bottom Line

Embraer occupies a prominent position in its industry, being the world leader in the production of jets with up to 150 seats. Holding more than 90% of revenues from exports, it is a good investment option for a Brazilian company uncorrelated with the Brazilian economy.

Additionally, the company has good financial indicators and a discounted valuation compared to its peers when we analyze the EV/EBITDA multiple in a comparative way. Also, the industry should finally recover 2019 levels in 2024.

Based on this analysis, I recommend buying Embraer shares. In my view, investors should stick to the company's strengths, positive outlook and discounted valuation. The risk/return ratio seems very attractive.