PAVE: AI Luster Loses Steam Among U.S. Infrastructure Plays (Rating Downgrade)

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.2K Followers

Summary

  • Global growth estimates for 2024 are increasing, but election risk is causing volatility in some markets, with infrastructure firms showing some weakness.
  • The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has seen a surge in assets under management, but its valuation and momentum are concerning after the big rally since Q4 2023.
  • PAVE has high exposure to cyclical sectors and has endured relative weakness recently, but bullish seasonal trends may support near-term price action.
  • I highlight key price levels to watch as momentum wanes on PAVE.
Engineer And Manager Walking And Talking In Warehouse

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Global growth estimates for 2024 continue to be ratcheted up. Is it going to be a ‘soft landing,’ ‘hard landing,’ or even ‘no landing?’ Does it even matter at this point? The new volatility catalyst appears to be election risk. We’ve seen equity markets move in Mexico, India, and now

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.2K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PAVE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PAVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAVE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News