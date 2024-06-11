Moat Stocks Await Rebound Following May Headwinds

tadamichi

The Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index faced challenges in May due to its equal-weighting, value stock bias and lack of mega-cap tech exposure. History may provide context for what comes next.

US equities re-initiated their upward trend in May, with markets ending the month higher, but not without some volatility. To start the month, the three major US stock indices rallied from prior month declines and not only fully recovered from April drawdowns but went on to set new all-time highs by mid-May.

Helping move markets higher was positive inflation data and quarterly earnings results. However, ending the month was a divergence in performance between AI-tangential tech and nearly everything else. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid over 4% from its new high water mark, giving up much of its gains to end the month up slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished May up a noteworthy 5% and 7%, respectively.

Once again it was the narrow leadership of mega-cap tech supporting the market with Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META) accounting for 60% of the S&P 500’s return in May.

Notably though, signs of doubt appeared in big tech on the final trading day of the month, with the Nasdaq falling nearly 2% intraday before mounting a late day rally to close flat.

The Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index (the “Moat Index”) experienced a challenging performance in May, lagging the S&P 500 by more than 300 basis points. This was largely due to its equal-weighting scheme, bias toward value stocks, and the simple absence of Nvidia and other mega-cap technology names among its holdings.

These are the same headwinds that have challenged the Index for much of the year, leading to a frustrating 2024, so far, for moat investing patrons. However, with a track record spanning more than 15 years, the Moat Index has experienced similar periods before. More importantly, these difficult periods have historically been followed by periods with some of the strongest outperformance. More on this later.

Smaller US companies also rebounded in May, following steep April declines, with the small- and mid-cap broad benchmarks keeping pace with the S&P 500 during the month.

The rally moved small caps back into positive territory for the year, while mid caps held their notable lead but still lagged large caps. The Morningstar US Small-Mid Cap Moat Focus Index (the “SMID Moat Index”) did not fully participate in the rally due to its stock selection, despite positive sector positioning.

Moat Stocks Faced Strong Headwinds in May | As of 5/31/2024

Source: Morningstar. As of 5/31/2024. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Fund performance current to the most recent month end is available by visiting vaneck.com or by calling 800.826.2333.

History Suggests Better Days Ahead for Moat Stocks

The Moat Index has faced challenging headwinds for much of this year given its equal-weighting approach amidst a market with narrow leadership and record levels of concentration.

While it can be tough to weather periods of underperformance, subscribers of the moat investing philosophy have often been rewarded on the other side of the storm. Historically, the Moat Index has experienced its strongest relative performance following periods of notable underperformance.

During the more than 15 years of live history for the Moat Index, when it has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 2.5% in any six-month period, the Index has gone on to substantially outperform in the following 1- and 3-year periods.

In fact, the Moat Index has outperformed the S&P 500 by an average of 4.28% annually in the three years following six-month periods with greater than -5% relative performance. While history is no guarantee, it can still serve as a useful guide, and the historical context suggests potentially better days ahead for moat stocks.

Outperformance Historically Followed Periods of Underperformance | 2/28/2007-5/31/2024

Source: Morningstar, May 2024. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Effective 6/20/2016, Morningstar implemented several changes to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index construction rules. Among other changes, the index increased its constituent count from 20 stocks to at least 40 stocks and modified its rebalance and reconstitution methodology. These changes may result in more diversified exposure, lower turnover and longer holding periods for index constituents than under the rules in effect prior to this date.

Moat Index Top Contributors and Detractors

While Nvidia does not currently make the cut for the Moat Index, that doesn’t mean the index has no exposure to the semiconductor market. The Moat Index instead includes the perhaps lesser-known semiconductor equipment and materials company Teradyne (TER), which gained over 20% in May, landing it at the top of the list in terms of contributors to performance during the month.

Teradyne is a heavyweight supplier of automated test equipment for semiconductors, boasting market-leading capabilities that run the gamut of chips. It is one of two companies worldwide that can produce testers for the most cutting-edge semiconductors, thanks to robust engineering talent across hardware and software and a structural lead in organic investment.

The firm is a vital partner to chipmakers across the industry and has an impressively strong relationship with Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). Teradyne’s market leadership exhibits itself in industry-leading margins, strong returns on invested capital, and a top market share. Following its rise in May, the stock now trades just about on par with Morningstar’s $135 estimate of fair value.

The largest detractor to performance within the Moat Index during the month was beauty products company Estee Lauder (EL). Estee Lauder fell more than 15% in May following mixed earnings results which showed beats on revenue and earnings per share, but soured investors with lower than expected guidance.

Despite the negative reaction by the market, Morningstar was encouraged by Estee Lauder’s inventory management, agility in product innovation and consumer-facing initiatives which combined to fuel top-line growth and drove gross margin expansion.

Morningstar also sees EL as being poised to benefit from growth opportunities in global markets like Asia, India and Brazil as middle-market consumers upgrade from lower quality mass brands. EL currently trades at a 40% discount to Morningstar’s $210 estimate of fair value.

Top Contributors and Detractors from Moat Index - May 2024

Leading Contributors Company Ticker Sector Avg. Weight (%) Contribution (%) Teradyne Inc. TER Technology 2.83 0.60 International Flavors &Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Materials 2.69 0.37 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Healthcare 2.19 0.30 C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Industrials 1.25 0.27 RTX Corp. (RTX) Industrials 2.86 0.20 Click to enlarge

Leading Detractors Company Ticker Sector Avg. Weight (%) Contribution (%) The Estee LauderCompanies Inc. EL Consumer Staples 2.58 -0.40 Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Health Care 2.40 -0.29 Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Consumer Cyclical 2.27 -0.17 Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Technology 1.24 -0.16 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Health Care 2.04 -0.13 Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar, May 2024. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

SMID Moat Index Top Contributors and Detractors

The smaller-cap SMID Moat Index also benefited from the above-mentioned Teradyne as the mid-cap stock’s May performance led the pack of SMID moat companies as well. Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy (BBY) was also a top contributor following better than expected earnings results late in the month, which sent the shares up nearly 20% in the final days of May.

Morningstar noted Best Buy’s revenue and earnings results were largely in line with their expectations and that the rapid repricing of the stock was likely reflecting the market’s unnecessarily dim top-line expectations before the earnings release. Morningstar maintained their $90 estimate of fair value for Best Buy with shares of the company ending the month trading in the mid-$80 range.

Names that most negatively contributed to the SMID Moat Index performance during the month include payroll and human capital management software solutions company Dayforce (DAY), global payment processing and software solutions company Global Payments (GPN), online food order aggregator and deliverer DoorDash (DASH), and travel services agency Expedia (EXPE), which all declined by double digits in May.

Top Contributors and Detractors from SMID Moat Index - May 2024

Leading Contributors Company Ticker Sector Avg. Weight (%) Contribution (%) Teradyne Inc. TER Technology 1.50 0.32 Best Buy Co Inc. BBY Consumer Cyclical 1.28 0.20 DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Materials 1.32 0.18 Corning Inc. (GLW) Technology 1.38 0.17 Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Communication Services 0.67 0.16 Click to enlarge

Leading Detractors Company Ticker Sector Avg. Weight (%) Contribution (%) Dayforce Inc. DAY Technology 1.29 -0.25 Global Payments Inc GPN Industrials 1.34 -0.23 DoorDash Inc DASH Communication Services 1.51 -0.22 Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Consumer Cyclical 1.30 -0.21 Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Technology 1.35 -0.17 Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar, April 2024. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

Choose Your Moat Strategy

VanEck’s suite of moat investing strategies is powered by Morningstar’s equity research team, which seeks quality companies trading at attractive valuations. The below ETFs offer access to US moat companies:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT): Companies with a wide moat rating, which means Morningstar believes the company is likely to sustain its competitive advantage for at least the next 20 years.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT): Small and mid-cap moat companies.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth ETF (MGRO): Wide moat companies within Morningstar’s growth characteristics.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF (MVAL): Wide moat companies within Morningstar’s value characteristics.

