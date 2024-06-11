Intel Can Win Again

Jun. 11, 2024 2:35 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC) StockNVDA, TSM1 Comment
Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.61K Followers

Summary

  • Intel shares have dropped to around $30 per share, presenting a buying opportunity as expectations for the company are low.
  • Tensions between China and Taiwan could disrupt the chip supply chain, making INTC a more attractive option for customers looking to diversify their sources.
  • The Company's competitive pricing and advanced chip offerings, such as the Gaudi 3, could give it an edge over competitors like Nvidia.

Intel Corporation semiconductor company

tupungato

My last article about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was back in October 2022, and at that time it was trading for about $25 per share. I was bullish on Intel when I wrote that article and in about 13 months, the stock had

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.61K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News