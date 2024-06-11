PEY Gets The Job Done But Has Poor Holdings

J Studios

Overview

There are so many different styles of dividend ETFs out there, and it can be difficult to know which one is best. I recently came across the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) and wanted to analyze what separates its strategy and focus from other popular dividend ETFs. PEY has an inception dating back to 2004, so we have a ton of historical performance here that we can also reference and compare. Over the last ten years, we can see that the fund has delivered price returns of 57%, while the high yielding distributions have boosted the total return to over 136% over the same period.

Data by YCharts

Dividend ETFs can be a great tool that is utilized to gain instant exposure to some of the longest established dividend paying companies in the market. Depending on the ETF, a part of the strategy can also be the prioritization of increasing the dividend amounts over time so that shareholders experience a consistent stream of growing dividend income. PEY's starting dividend yield currently sits around 5% and has maintained ten years of consecutive dividend raises at a solid average growth rate.

PEY's strategy and holdings are based on the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers 50 Index. PEY builds its portfolio by investing at least 90% of their assets into dividend paying companies that are assessed and selected based on yield and consistent growth of the dividend. PEY has about $1.2B in total assets under management while maintaining a reasonable expense ratio of 0.52%, which includes a 0.40% management fee. I would like to also compare PEY's performance against some other dividend ETFs and why I believe PEY has a few weaknesses that make it a less compelling choice.

Holdings & Vulnerabilities

PEY's holdings are quite focused, with exposure to only about 50 different individual companies. These holdings were selected based on a combination of current yield and the consistent growth history of the dividend over time. As a result of this methodology, we get access to a range of high-quality dividend paying companies throughout different industries and sectors. Utilities is the leading sector, making up about 25% of the fund's total assets. This is closely followed by financials which account for nearly 23% and consumer staples making up almost 17%.

Invesco

While diverse across sectors, I believe this holding mix and focus on established payers presents a set of vulnerabilities. For instance, technology exposure only accounts for 1.89% of the total net assets. While tech companies aren't typically known for their strong dividend histories, I believe that the lack of tech exposure will not allow PEY to capture a lot of the price upside that can be experienced within the sector.

As a result, we see how the price of PEY has only grown by approximately 33% since its inception date nearly two decades ago. In fact, the only technology-based company the ETF has exposure to is HP Inc. (HPQ). I think the price performance of PEY would play out a lot better if it included companies like Microsoft (MSFT) or Apple (AAPL) which both have a solid dividend track record of increases and consistency. This limitation of only focusing on consistent payers means that PEY will likely never hold the other dividend paying tech companies like Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), or Alphabet (GOOG).

Data by YCharts

In terms of top holdings, we do see some quality names. However, a lot of these names suffer from the same fundamental problem; growth prospects have plateaued and now pay out large portions of their earnings as dividends, rather than reinvest back into the growth of the business. For example, the largest holdings are both Altria Group (MO) and 3M (MMM), accounting for 4.2% and 2.8% of the total assets, respectively. MO currently has a high dividend yield over 8.3%, but the dividend payout ratio sits at nearly 80%. MMM has increased dividends on a consistent basis for over 65 years, but this continued dividend growth has hampered growth prospects as they continue to go through litigations and lowered sales volume that has impacted its growth. MMM is down over 27% in a five-year time frame, which has likely contributed to PEY's lackluster price performance.

Invesco

This concept is further reinforced by the fact that PEY still has exposure to Walgreens (WBA) which I do not like. Walgreens has suffered from massive price declines due to lowered revenues and operating profits. The price has now reached its lowest levels since 1998. In addition, the dividend of WBA was cut by about 48% at the beginning of the year, and therefore I think it does not deserve a spot within PEY's top ten holdings.

Lastly, the sector breakdown presents some challenges, as utilities tend to be more sensitive to interest rate changes. In general, utility companies often depend on access to cheap debt to fuel the growth of operations, acquisitions, new developments, and other growth initiatives. As interest rates remain at a decade high, a lot of these growth activities have slowed and been delayed until market conditions improve. This is because higher interest rate can directly translate to higher debt payments for utilities as their required interest payments to maintain the debt increases.

Dividend

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.0756 per share, the current yield sits at about 5%. Since the fund has a focus on companies that consistently grow their dividend payouts, it comes as no surprise that PEY has a pretty strong dividend growth record. For instance, PEY has increased dividend payouts for over 10 consecutive years in a row. If we go back over the last ten-year period, the dividend was increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.33%. Even on a smaller time frame of three years, the dividend has increased at an impressive double-digit CAGR of 10.22%, which demonstrates the compounding ability that PEY can provide.

This dividend growth has the ability to provide a substantial dividend income when stuck with over a long period of time. To prove this, I ran a back test using Portfolio Visualizer. This graph assumes an original investment of $10,000 a decade ago and also assumes that a fixed amount of $500 was invested into PEY every single month. Additionally, it also assumes that all dividends received were reinvested back into PEY. In 2015, your dividend income would have only totaled $448 for the year. This would have grown over time to a new dividend income total of $4,852 for the full year of 2023. This is larger than a 10x increase to your dividend income throughout this holding period.

Portfolio Visualizer

With this in mind, PEY absolutely gets the job done from an income perspective. I still believe that you need to make a tradeoff here, though. The consistent dividend income means that you are also opting for a portfolio that may not experience the same amount of capital appreciation as other dividend ETFs with a better set of holdings. So if you are looking to capture the best total return as possible, I believe that there are better alternatives to PEY.

Comparison

Two funds that I will compare PEY against are Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as well as Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV). This is because I believe that these two dividend ETFs offer a similar objective of providing exposure to dividend paying companies, but they approach it in unique ways that result in outperformance. We can see that FDVV and SCHD both outperform PEY in total return by a wide margin of performance.

Data by YCharts

For reference, SCHD has a lower dividend yield at 3.4% and FDVV has an even lower starting yield at 3.1%. Therefore, PEY's higher starting yield above 5% means that it would likely be the most appealing choice if you wanted a higher level of income now, rather than later. Despite the lower yields, these alternative ETFs outperform PEY due to differences in strategy and holdings. For example, FDVV has a majority of exposure to the technology sector and includes all of the tech companies I previously mentioned, such as NVDA, MSFT, and AAPL, which helps it capture more upside appreciation during bull markets.

FDVV Holdings Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

As a result, we can see that FDVV has a greater price performance, despite its shorter history. Similarly, SCHD has a better price performance than PEY despite its holdings breakdown consisting of exposure to primarily financials and healthcare companies.

Data by YCharts

For SCHD, I wanted to specifically compare the dividend growth over time. SCHD has a slightly longer track record, with 12 years of consecutive dividend growth, slightly above PEY's 10 years. SCHD has a slightly higher dividend growth rate, which can translate to a higher level of income despite its start yield being lower. SCHD has increased their dividends at a CAGR of 10.87% over the last ten-year period. Even more impressive, the dividend was increased at a CAGR of 11.8% over a smaller time frame of only five years.

Data by YCharts

A part of SCHD's strategy is to actively prioritize holdings that have the potential for strong dividend growth. Therefore, I believe that the next decade of time will also show that SCHD has increased dividends at a higher rate than PEY. This will translate to SCHD eventually providing a higher level of dividend income over time, despite the yield being lower. PEY's strategy of focusing on well-established payers may aim for a lower probability of dividend cuts, but it also means that a lot of the holdings are within companies with limited growth potential going forward.

Takeaway

In conclusion, PEY is a solid choice for a dividend ETF, but I believe there to be better alternatives if you are looking for either total return through capital appreciation and income, or if you are looking for a stronger dividend growth profile. PEY has certainly got the job done and achieves exactly what it sets out to do: provide a diversified exposure to dividend paying companies while also providing a growing stream of dividend income. However, I believe that the holdings and sector breakdown present some vulnerabilities. As a result, PEY has underperformed both SCHD and FDVV in total return through most time periods.