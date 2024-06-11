J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

OPEC has turned into a party-pooper, throwing a wrench in the bullish oil price thesis, at least for the time being.

As some may have noticed, earlier this month, OEPC+ announced gradual production increases after somewhat aggressive production cuts in the past were used to protect oil prices.

The accord prolongs roughly 2 million barrels a day of cuts, which have played a key role in supporting crude prices above $80 a barrel this year but were set to expire at the end of June. The curbs will continue in full in the third quarter then be gradually phased out over the following 12 months, according to a statement from the Saudi Energy Ministry. - Bloomberg (emphasis added)

As a result, oil prices have declined, with NYMEX WTI trading falling to the mid-$ $70 range.

TradingView (NYMEX WTI)

While ongoing pressure on supply growth is bullish for prices, the decision to phase out cuts and potential economic weakness could pressure prices of global oil benchmarks.

Nonetheless, while this somewhat messes with my bullish view on oil, I'm not worried.

I never had a short-term thesis that relied on OPEC keeping its production subdued. After all, when oil prices rise, it becomes increasingly tough for OEPC+ nations to find support for prolonged production cuts.

Saudi Arabia needs oil prices close to $100 to fund the ambitious spending plans of its Crown Prince, as discussed in the Bloomberg article I quoted above.

OPEC was never an issue for oil prices. U.S. shale output growth was the main driver of elevated supply growth. These growth rates are now subdued, returning pricing power to OPEC. I doubt OPEC will abuse that pricing power.

Although I expect oil output to remain strong in the U.S., the shale revolution is over, as production growth rates (not total output) have come down massively, with the Permian being the only major basin capable of consistent longer-term growth.

Energy Information Administration

Essentially, I believe OPEC is simply protecting market share by adjusting its output. As I see no major threat from international producers, I doubt OPEC will go overboard to protect its market share, as it would erode its income by pressuring prices.

That said, current developments show just how volatile oil prices are (what else is new?).

In general, oil and gas prices are highly driven by geopolitical and macroeconomic headlines, making them volatile assets. The same goes for its stock-listed producers.

That's why I have written in a number of articles that I am a huge fan of combining upstream (producers) and midstream (pipeline owners), as this provides a perfect mix of both pricing power and income stability.

For example, on February 23, I wrote my most recent article on MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), calling it "A Promising High-Yield Play" in the title.

Since then, shares have returned 5.4%, beating the S&P 500's 4.8% return by a slight margin.

In general, the company has turned into a fantastic source for both capital gains and income, as this 8%-yielding stock has returned 125% over the past five years, which includes the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll update my thesis and explain why I believe MPLX is still massively undervalued.

On a side note, please note that MPLX is a Master Limited Partnership. It issues a K-1, which makes it hard for foreign investors like myself to invest. That's the only reason why I do not own it.

Moreover, because it's an MLP, shares are called "units," and dividends are called "distributions."

Now, let's get to it!

MPLX Remains A High-Conviction Pick Of Mine

Midstream companies are energy companies.

However, they do not benefit from potentially rising prices as much as upstream companies. That is due to their focus on infrastructure, which relies on throughput and related fees.

While this may keep capital gains subdued in times of rising commodity prices, midstream companies often come with elevated income and much less volatility. After all, they are not dependent on the price of the commodities they transport or process - at least not directly.

MPLX manages two segments: Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P). L&S generated roughly two-thirds of the total adjusted EBITDA.

MPLX LP

Moreover, roughly 65% of the company is owned by Marathon Petroleum (MPC), one of the biggest refinery companies (downstream) in North America.

MPLX LP

MPC also accounted for roughly half of MPLX's revenue last year.

While dependency on one major customer may be an issue for some, please be aware that this is a "special" relationship.

MPLX is the midstream segment of MPC. It's in MPC's best interest to see MPLX thrive.

MPC cannot just switch to a competitor, as MPLX owns the infrastructure MPC needs to function (it's not like a real estate landlord being overly dependent on a major customer).

In general, I prefer these types of relationships, as they create better planning visibility for both upstream and midstream operators. That's also why I bought Antero Midstream (AM), which is entirely dependent on Antero Resources (AR).

Right now, everything is going in MLPX's favor.

Energy prices are elevated, which provides producers with the incentive to grow output if possible.

Meanwhile, the economy is strong enough to support demand.

Even more important, in general, midstream companies have become much more profitable. Before the pandemic, investment requirements were extremely high, as most companies were part of expanding America's energy infrastructure.

As oil and gas output growth is slowing down, the need for new infrastructure is subdued. This results in higher free cash flow from completed projects and lower capital requirements, boosting free cash flow.

Hence, since 2020, midstream companies have started to outperform the S&P 500, as displayed by the ratio between the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the S&P 500 below (including dividends).

Data by YCharts

Going back to MLPX, in 1Q24, the company reported $1.6 billion in EBITDA and $1.4 billion in distributable cash flow (money available for distributions).

Both numbers are 8% higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

MPLX LP

As we can see above, the company has a 1.6x distribution coverage, which bodes well for income safety.

After hiking its distribution by 9.7% on October 24, it currently pays $0.85 per unit per quarter. This translates to a yield of 8.3%.

If it weren't for its complex structure, I would have bought MPLX a while ago, as I believe the mix of income and growth is almost unmatched in this space.

With that said, as we can see below, over the past three years, MPLX has achieved a compound annual growth rate of nearly 8% in DCF.

We also see that after 2021, it has stepped up distribution growth, thanks to the aforementioned mix of more favorable industry tailwinds.

MPLX LP

The company also maintains a very healthy balance sheet, as it has consistently lowered its leverage ratio to 3.2x in 1Q24, supported by steady gross debt levels and improving EBITDA.

On top of that, the company also has a well-laddered maturity schedule, which protects it against elevated short-term refinancing needs - especially in the current environment of elevated rates.

MPLX LP

This balance sheet provides both support for its distributions and investments in growth.

For example, the company recently bought additional ownership interests in the Utica joint venture and a dry gas gathering system for $625 million. This acquisition is expected to drive growth in the Utica region, especially in the rich gas area.

I really like this move, as it puts more emphasis on natural gas, a segment I expect to enjoy higher production growth than crude oil - especially if we consider the rise in associated gas production (a result of maturing oil basins).

We continue to expect volume growth in the Marcellus as well as the Utica, where producers are targeting economically advantaged liquids-rich acreage. In the Permian basin, crude prices remain attractive and associated gas production continues to grow as producers execute drilling and completion activities. - MPLX 1Q24 Earnings Call (emphasis added)

In light of these comments, the company also entered into an agreement to combine the Whistler Pipeline and the Rio Bravo Pipeline projects into a new joint venture.

According to the company, this strategic move will expand its natural gas value chain, as it connects Permian supply to additional Gulf Coast demand.

Generally speaking, MPLX is really good at putting money to work, as it makes the case that it has a "peer-leading" return on invested capital.

This statement is correct, as the current number is north of 19%, much higher than the return of its much larger peer Energy Transfer (ET), and slightly higher than the ROIC of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), which has become the gold standard of reliability in its industry.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, investments in growth meet high demand, as MPLX believes global oil demand will see incremental demand growth of 1.2 to 2.0 million barrels per day over 2023 levels this year.

In the Marcellus Basin, the biggest natural gas basin in the United States, the company saw 10% higher volumes for gathering and 7% higher processing volumes.

This was driven by higher drilling and production activities and helped to boost adjusted EBITDA in its G&P segment by $44 million.

MPLX LP

Adding to that, the company's processing capacity in the Marcellus reached 6.5 billion cubic feet per day after the commissioning of the Harmon Creek II gas processing plant.

Meanwhile, in the Permian Basin, the biggest U.S. oil basin, MPLX is advancing new gas processing plants like Preakness II. This project is expected to come online in May 2024.

This is what was reported last year when the company made the decision to expand its footprint in the Permian (the Delaware Basin is a part of the Permian):

Preakness II with capacity of 200 million cfd is expected online in firsthalf 2024. MPLX also is planning to build Secretariat with 200 million cfd, its seventh processing plant in Delaware Basin. Startup is expected in secondhalf 2025. MPLX said Tuesday these new plants will bring MPLX processing capacity in Delaware Basin to 1.4 billion cfd. - PB O&G

This also bodes well for its valuation.

Valuation

The company's favorable outlook and investments in growth are expected to result in consistent operating cash flow ("OCF") growth.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, MPLX is expected to grow per-share OCF by 1% this year, potentially followed by an acceleration to 8% and 3% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

Currently, MPLX trades at a blended P/OCF ratio of 7.6x, which is slightly below its normalized multiple of 8.1x.

If the company maintains an 8.1x multiple, it has an implied fair price target of roughly $49, which is 19% above the current price.

Including its elevated dividend yield, this company has the potential to return 12-15% annually, making it one of my favorite high-yield stocks.

Takeaway

MPLX remains a top pick for me, as it offers a compelling mix of income and growth.

With an impressive 8.3% yield and consistent distribution hikes, MPLX has proven its stability and profitability.

The company's strategic investments, especially in natural gas infrastructure, position it well for future growth.

Meanwhile, its strong relationship with Marathon Petroleum and healthy balance sheet further add to its attractiveness.

The only turnoff for me is its MLP structure, which makes it too complex for me to own.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Elevated Income: With an impressive 8.3% yield and consistent distribution growth, MPLX offers attractive income opportunities.

With an impressive 8.3% yield and consistent distribution growth, MPLX offers attractive income opportunities. Strategic Growth: MPLX's focus on strategic investments, especially in natural gas infrastructure, positions it well for future growth.

MPLX's focus on strategic investments, especially in natural gas infrastructure, positions it well for future growth. Strong Relationship with Marathon Petroleum: The close relationship with Marathon Petroleum provides stability.

The close relationship with Marathon Petroleum provides stability. Healthy Balance Sheet: MPLX maintains a healthy balance sheet.

Cons: