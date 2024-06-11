undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is a bank holding company, in transition from its NYC focus to being a more national operator. Recently, the share price has seen a significant decrease over the last six months.

NYCB 6M Price History (Seeking Alpha)

Once trading around book value and boasting a 7% dividend yield, NYCB reduced its dividend not once, but twice in this period. Now trading at a major discount to tangible book value, one has to wonder if there's a good asset play here, and perhaps more.

Having looked at the new management, their plan, and the initial steps they've taken, I believe they will restore the stake of shareholders, making NYCB stock a Buy.

Brief Background

Prior to 2022, NYCB was just the ticker for New York Community Bancorp. In November of that year, it acquired Flagstar, which set some of the current issues into motion, namely the increased liquidity standards for the bank as a result of their M&A. During the first dividend cut, former CEO Thomas Cangemi explained:

Shortly after closing the acquisition of Flagstar Bank, we were presented with the unique opportunity to accelerate this transformation when we were selected by the FDIC to purchase certain strategically and financially attractive assets and liabilities of Signature Bank...The transaction also put us over $100 billion in total assets, placing us firmly in the Category IV large bank class of banks between $100 billion and $250 billion in assets and subjecting us to enhanced prudential standards, including risk-based and leverage capital requirements, liquidity standards...To this end, we are also building capital by reducing our quarterly common dividend to $0.05 per common share. We recognize the importance and impact of the dividend reduction on all of our stockholders and it was not made lightly.

The annual rate ultimately fell from $0.68 cents to $0.04. The selloff would have included income investors and those concerned with broader market trends regarding multifamily real estate, as MF loans account for the largest portion of NYCB's portfolio.

Some of the exodus might just be a response to the goofy mistake of underestimating minimum liquidity. Where some investors voted with their feet, others voted with their shares. Most of the Board of Directors and Executive Team are new faces and new names.

Executive Team as of May 2024 (Q1 2024 Company Presentation)

This cadre has a background from U.S. Bancorp (USB) and OneWest (FCNCA). The two most dominant personalities here are CEO & Executive Chairman Joseph Otting and Former Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Mnuchin, through Liberty Strategic Capital, led a group of investors that provided a $1 billion capital infusion into NYCB of common and preferred equity.

Q1 2024 was the first time this new team got to talk about recent results and its vision for the company, one that entails finishing the NYCB, Flagstar, and Signature merger process, as well as fixing defects that proceeded it. This is what will give us insight about their future and whether or not NYCB is investment-worthy.

Q1 2024 Results

So first, let's look at how NYCB performed financially in the midst of all of this. Net loss to common shareholders was $335M, or $0.45 per diluted share.

Income Statement (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

The negative earnings were primarily driven by provisions for credit losses that hurt net interest income, as well as higher opex. Importantly, the balance sheet did not change dramatically in terms of TBV, but the $1 billion capital raise I mentioned before did.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

While TBV per share was around $10 last year, the new equity (which included convertible preferreds) lowered this. Counting those, TBV per share is $6.33. If NYCB is an asset play, then there is room for a double on this alone. Of course, that requires us to agree with the TBV, which then requires us to believe in the loan portfolio.

State of NYCB's Loans

The new team has worked diligently to assess the true value and condition of the assets they have taken over. The process is still ongoing, but issues were found that have informed new management's priorities. CFO Craig Gifford summarized the audit as such:

That deep dive involved a lot of internal analysis as well as getting third party information about property valuations. And we've taken that information and considered the credit exposure in the portfolio. And I would say, it confirms the potential for credit loss that was previously disclosed in our materials.

He also spoke to the good news about repricing of the existing loans:

We've had very good success with repricing of our existing portfolio over the last 15 months. We had $2.1 billion of loans that have repriced. About a fourth of those have actually paid off at the repricing date and the other three-fourths have repriced up to current market rates and we've seen almost no delinquencies to-date. In other words, the borrowers have been able to cover that service in spite of the elevated level of interest rates.

Loan Portfolio and Review (Q1 2024 Company Presentation)

Seen above, nearly half of the portfolio is the MF loans, with the largest and riskiest ones being reviewed and more still to assess. CEO Joseph Otting gave his insights about the quality of these loans:

But as we say, the revenue is pretty solid in that space. I mean, there's very few vacancies...where there's been problems, really is how on the other side of the operating expenses have risen. People will tell you to buy a new HVAC system, it's 30% or 40% higher than what it was two years ago, hiring people to do work on site, interest rate resets just a lot of negative consequences on the expense side.

So cash flow situations are tighter, but the good news is that it doesn't appear to be for lack of business, just the squeeze of inflation.

Non-performing loans (Q1 2024 Earnings Release)

While non-performing loans and assets were both up between Q4 2023 and Q1 2024, both still accounted for a small portion of the book.

30 - 89 Days Past Due (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

Additionally, the number of loans 30 - 89 days past due had declined by $38M. Considering the lack of major delinquencies and new management's proactive steps in working on the portfolio before a big problem could materialize, I think the TBV per share we're given is dependable. It could fluctuate a bit as 2024 develops, as management believes there's more work to be done and that more challenges lie ahead, but none of them appear to be crushing. We will want to reassess in Q2 after they provide insight on their subsequent deep dives.

Future Outlook

If an asset play or turnaround story is to hold here, we need to think about the different forces that will help it, what will hurt it, and a timeframe for observing it. Let's start with a focus on the new team's incentives.

Convertible Preferred Issues

Mnuchin got a very lucrative deal for himself and his partners, particularly with attention to the Series B and Series C preferred shares, both of which yield 13% dividends and convert to common at rates of $2.00 per share (Q1 2024 Form 10Q, pg. 76). They also secured seven-year warrants with an exercise price of $2.50.

It's reminiscent of when Buffett bailed out Bank of America (BAC) in 2011, wherein he secured preferred dividends until he could convert attractively to the common shares. What's different here is that Buffett entrusted Moynihan to reform BofA and didn't intend to get his hands dirty. It still worked out great for Buffett, colleagues have taken a different approach. They have their hands on the wheel. They aren't riding the upside; they intend to drive it. Going forward, I think incentives are properly aligned between new management and NYCB shareholders.

Near-Term Rate Movements

With a lot of these loan portfolio stories, a key question is usually what happens if interest rates continue to rise, go down, or stay flat. Gifford provided some light on that for how they'd be affected in the near-term:

Our expectations with respect to rates that we built into these numbers follow the median rate forecast. We have about $4 billion a year over the next three years that we'll reprice and that's reflected in these numbers. We're actually relatively interest rate risk insensitive right now. We recently exited some pay-fixed swaps that moved us into a relatively flat neutral position.

Given this, I don't think this is going to be the decisive part of NYCB's future. Rather, I think it's going to be the operational improvements and better investment selection.

Short-Term Plan

Management provided bullet points for their near-term goals. Some of these items have already been discussed or implied by what I've covered so far, so let's highlight points 3 & 6.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

Otting reflected on his special confidence about the middle market opportunity:

Number three, we will begin to build a more robust middle market relationship banking franchise. Today we roughly have $20 billion in C&I loan outstandings in the portfolio that will create a really good basis for us to move forward and we see that business over $30 billion in the next three to five years. Just as a comment really I spent the vast majority of my career in this space. We successfully grew this business at US Bank under my leadership. We created that business at OneWest Bank in a very short order put billions of dollars of new loan outstanding attracted the right kind of talent. And I think that we will be able to do that here. And that will be one of the more successful areas of our story when we look to have a balanced balance sheet.

Many BDCs service the middle market. A frequent point they note are the higher yields and stronger covenants they get on those investments. Especially when we consider that some of the runoff needs to go elsewhere and not back into bad investments (like rolling into more office CRE), I think this is a good move.

Regarding point six, Otting said:

We are an organization with an 80% efficiency ratio. Most of this came from US Bank, where Jerry Grundhofer taught us how to squeeze nickels. And so it's in our culture in our DNA. And we will aggressively look at our cost structure and make determinations of how we will be able to bring that back in with industry standards.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

While they are projecting for further GAAP losses in 2024, getting costs down is part of their story for increasing EPS and (by extension) TBV. In other words, it's not merely a question of rescuing the loan portfolio, but also one of extracting more value from a better operation. This will help the asset play idea, but it does plant seeds for a turnaround into being a grower.

Medium-Term Plan

With that said, we shouldn't necessarily buy a stock for a two-year idea. The asset play is one side of the story, but there can be a growth story that emerges down the road.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

I think Points 1 & 3 will become clearer with time, but #2 is where I think management is showing some keenness that was not present in the business before. Otting spelled out how this will drive value for NYCB over time:

...when you look at kind of the legacy organization, it was kind of a monoline business where they focused on multifamily and then they raised high money market and CD rates to fund that...And if you ask most people, Ebrahim, who is your bank? Most people identify...with who their checking account is. And so, we have a strong baseline in our retail franchise to be able to grow off of those relationships. And then as we look to expand into the C&I business, usually if you can be important to the customer stack and usually in the middle market and the specialty industry business there's usually three to five banks. And if you can be important in that stack, you will usually get the relationship products and those will be deposits, cash management, derivatives, syndication activities...And that's where I think as we execute on that strategy, you'll get less interest-sensitive clients and more clients that are interested in supporting the overall relationship

Otting is clearly seeing what's not present and what he feels are tried-and-true methods to improve the financial performance of a bank, and while I'll let them prove that it can happen before I would bet on it, it is something to keep in mind down the road.

Main Risk

I believe the main risk here that would foil the thesis is the discovery of bigger problems as they audit their book. One of the analysts remarked:

Just a few items noted included the infrequency of reporting, expanding the use of independent credit analysis, reducing the reliance on internally created tools and just assessing staffing qualifications. Could you just help explain the situation you inherited? It does sound like the department was working entirely on manual spreadsheets had no defined reporting or guidelines.

Gifford mostly agreed in his response:

Yes. I think that probably the biggest indicator of the situation was just that there wasn't as much visibility to the developing situation in the office market and to a small degree, in the multi-family market and the impacts that, that would have on provisioning. So that ultimately passed through in the 10-K and the fourth quarter in a big reserve.

While they've started on the biggest items with the most risk, they didn't finish their probe, and more will come in Q2. It could be the case that some of the assets are much worse than previously believed or reported.

Conclusion

A turnaround story is down the road, but an asset play is here today. With a capital infusion to restore liquidity, and updated financials in the aftermath of the dilution and additional credit losses, shares of NYCB trade less than half the updated TBV per share.

With Otting and Mnuchin having righted the ship at a key moment and with their upside aligned with that of NYCB shareholders, I think there's long-term security you don't often get for banks that go through this. Moreover, the new team brings experience in improving banks, both the investments and the operations.

While there could be more problems with the book that hurt TBV, liquidity has been restored to avoid disaster. Additionally, all one has to do is not pay for a TBV per share that may not pan out. With the current price on the market just barely above $3 for a reported TBV above $6, there's some margin of safety here.

For those reasons, I think NYCB makes a very interesting Buy.