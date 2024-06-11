alvarez

Investment Thesis

As technical evidence of bottoming commodity prices expands, Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) may once again be headed in to a higher gas prices environment. Although the impact of higher gas prices on Cheniere Energy's financial statements is multifaceted and significant, influencing both its revenue and operational costs, the company can benefit if it manages to pass the costs onto its customers. As displayed on the graph below, the S&P GSCI index, reflecting commodity prices, compared to the S&P 500 index, reflecting equity prices, has reached levels last seen during the millennium tech bubble or 1970s Nifty Fifty stock bubble. With commodities such inexpensive relative to equities, it may be a question of time before the trend reverses and the prices of both correct at least to their historical mean value. Furthermore, natural gas prices are experiencing their second-highest contango since the 1990s, and history suggests natural gas prices tend to bottom after reaching a steep contango. Hence, higher prices of this critical Cheniere Energy's commodity may be just around the corner.

X.com X.com

Corporate profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a leading energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas development. Founded in 1996, Cheniere Energy has established itself as a pioneer in the LNG industry, becoming the largest producer of LNG in the United States and a key player in the global energy market. The company's assets include the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal in Texas, both of which are among the largest LNG export facilities in the world. Cheniere's operations encompass the entire LNG value chain, from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to storage, transportation, and delivery to international markets.

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the latest quarterly earnings call transcript, the management reported on sites developments and reiterated its commitment to generous share repurchase program:

During the first quarter, Zach and his team continue to make significant progress across our capital allocation priorities. In the first quarter, we repurchased over 7.5 million shares for approximately $1.2 billion. an all-time record quarterly amount for our company, which demonstrates our opportunistic approach to share buybacks. - Jack Fusco - President, CEO & Director The activity last quarter accelerated the progress on our 3-year $4 billion share repurchase authorization and our progress towards the cumulative 1:1 share repurchase to debt paydown ratio we have targeted. We have now deployed over 75% of the $4 billion 3-year buyback program in just 50% of the time and narrowed the gap between debt paydown and share buybacks by over $1 billion just in the last quarter. - Zach Davis - EVP & CFO But as we think about the buyback, basically, we guided everyone to over $10 billion would be deployed through '26 for debt paydown and buybacks, we're going to easily surpass that. - Zach Davis - EVP & CFO

YCharts

Financial analysis

From financial statements perspective, Cheniere Energy maintains a sustainable level of debt, which positively contributes to profitability (TTM ROE of ~90%). On the other hand, the company has borderline liquidity levels, with a current ratio at 1, which could create an issue if it further deteriorated. In greater detail, the business' liquidity has tumbled, particularly in the last few quarters, when both revenue and earnings per share have descended from all-time highs. I believe this slump is, however, only temporary and, going forward, the company's fundamentals are to stay on a positive trajectory.

YCharts YCharts

Valuation

Through the lenses of FAST Graphs forecasting calculator, the company's growth outlook appears bullish. Should the company's shares trade at price-earnings multiple of 22x in five years from now and Cheniere's operating earnings expand at an annualized growth rate of around 22 percent, the shares' fair price implies as much as 38 percent annualized upside potential. This is, however, probably the best-case scenario as the relative valuation multiple can stay suppressed at current levels, implying a considerably lower annualized upside potential.

FAST Graphs

DCF analysis

Plugging in LNG's financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company's shares show to be considerably undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 20 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and stable operating income margin of 25 percent assumption, the model's estimate of the intrinsic value of the stock comes at 800 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share of the company stands roughly at 767 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 15x. The reasons behind such high growth estimates are the company's favorable contract structure which secures the majority of production capacity yet being open to the price growth potential, strong demand outlook primarily in South and Southeast Asia and dominant market position enabling to capture any opportunities that have arisen. Historically, the company has grown at such rates and the momentum it has gained is likely to be intact.

Author's own model

Key risks

Investing in Cheniere Energy shares presents several key risks that potential investors should carefully consider. Market volatility and fluctuating natural gas prices can significantly impact revenue and profitability, as LNG prices are closely tied to global energy markets. Regulatory risks are also prominent, with changes in environmental regulations and international trade policies potentially affecting operations and market access. Additionally, the substantial capital expenditure required for LNG infrastructure projects can strain financial resources, and any delays or cost overruns can further exacerbate financial risk. Geopolitical risks, such as tensions in major LNG-importing regions, can disrupt supply chains and market stability. Lastly, the growing focus on renewable energy and decarbonization initiatives poses a long-term risk, as shifts towards greener energy sources could diminish demand for LNG.

The bottom line

To sum up, Cheniere Energy is an outstanding company with solid financials and generous capital allocation policy. Despite relatively volatile financials from one year to another, making it a very challenging for any financial modelling, DCF analysis as well as FAST Graphs forecasting calculator suggest a high margin of safety. With a PE ratio of 8, the company is a bargain with a lot of growth ahead.