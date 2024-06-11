thexfilephoto

Lately, I have been actively covering the MLP space, issuing rather bullish articles on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Enbridge (ENB), and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET).

Since my focus is on capturing enticing and, in the same time, financially de-risked dividends, MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has caught my attention (also thanks to the comments and suggestions by my followers).

In a nutshell, MPLX is one of the largest midstream MLP players out there, with a market cap of over $41 billion. The core operations of MPLX are quite conventional and in line with what the majority of MLPs do - i.e., owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, as well as providing fuels distribution services.

Coming back to the dividends, the FWD dividend yield of MPLX is 8.3%, which is 110 basis points above ET, 90 basis points above END and somewhat in line with what ET offers.

Interestingly, if we look at the chart below, we can see that the two highest yielding MLPs here (i.e., MPLX and ET) have been the ones which have actually delivered the highest total returns over the trailing three-year period. This is a bit counterintuitive, since the price appreciation should theoretically reduce the yield level (unless the dividends have grown accordingly, on which I will touch upon a bit later in the article).

YCharts

Here it is important to note that from my previously covered three MLPs, Energy Transfer has the highest debt profile, which is one of the key drivers in the yield difference from what Enbridge and Enterprise Products Partners offer. Optically, this might raise the question of MPLX's leverage and whether there are any risks that could stem from, say, forthcoming refinancings that, in turn, could put a downward pressure on the DCF (distributable cash flow) generation.

With this in mind, let me now explain why I have chosen such a bullish and dividend focused title for this article.

Thesis

In my opinion, MPLX is one of the greatest dividend investment cases in the entire MLP sector. Besides the fact that the FWD dividend yield is above the sector average - measuring against the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) yield -, it has the necessary characteristics for being considered extremely safe with a decent growth component attached.

There are three distinct reasons why I think so.

First, just as in most of MLP cases, the key business segments of MPLX are inherently defensive with cash flows linked to activities that are durable and associated with strong structural demand dynamics. In MPLX's case, the logistics and storage segment explains circa two thirds of the total EBITDA generation. Together with the gathering and processing segment, the total annual adjusted EBITDA for MPLX lands at $6.3 billion, which has been subject to a rather consistent growth. For example, historical 4-year CAGR of adjusted EBITDA stands at 6.4%, while the DCF has expanded by 7.7% (in CAGR terms over the comparable period). This means that MPLX has managed to optimize the CapEx spend and financing costs that have contributed to a positive delta between DCF and EBITDA.

Second, the balance sheet is very robust with a very favorable debt maturity profile. Currently, the total debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA stands at 3.2x, which is quite low compared to the sector peer levels and, especially, in the context of MPLX historical leverage statistics. The leverage has gone down from circa 3.9x in 2020 to 3.3x in 2023 and, in Q1, 2024, has continued to drop, reaching 3.2x.

MPLX 1Q24 Earnings Presentation

The debt maturity profile is well-laddered with relatively minor debt amounts expiring over the next 6 years, where the average principal amount is around $1.5 billion. Given the TTM adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 billion, the refinancing risk is extremely distant.

Furthermore, the combination of gradual debt paydowns and a fixed rate debt with so long maturity profile has allowed MPLX to keep the interest expense down. For instance, the difference between the total interest expense in 2020 and in 2023 is only $5 million, while the adjusted EBITDA has grown by ~ $1 billion over the same time period.

Third, given that MPLX generates about $5.3 billion in DCF from which $3.5 billion (based on an annualized Q1, 2024 dividend) is paid out to the shareholders, there is ~ $1.8 billion of retained cash flow that could be directed towards organic and / or inorganic growth opportunities. The historical annual maintenance CapEx has revolved around $150 million, which really does not move the needle in the process of retained capital allocation.

From this amount, the Management's estimate for 2024 is to allocate $950 million in organic growth capital, which after accounting for the maintenance CapEx leaves about $700 million in excess cash flows that could be directed towards further debt reduction or inorganic growth opportunities.

By assessing the Q1, 2024 earnings results, we can notice that MPLX has decided to step up its M&A game by starting to make some strategic transactions. During the first quarter, MPLX announced 2 transactions:

The acquisition of additional ownership rights in an existing JV and the dry gas gathering system. Combining the Whistler pipeline and the Rio Bravo pipeline project into a newly formed joint venture, which will allow MPLX to expand its natural gas value chain, connecting Permian supply to Gulf Coast demand.

The Management has not provided a concrete target acquisition amount that it would seek to execute during this year. So far, the aforementioned acquisitions have been quite small, leaving MPLX ample space for either incremental M&A moves or debt reduction activity.

Finally, here on the M&A effects, Mike Hennigan - Chairman, President and CEO - gave a nice color during the most recent earnings call, indicating that the acquisitions that MPLX has or plans to execute will add a direct impact on the mid-single digit growth EBITDA strategy.

The M&A activity that we do, even if it's on the smaller side, is not included or would be additive to our goal of driving for mid-single-digit growth. So we think of the mid-single-digit growth as our organic program in general and then when these other opportunities come up through inorganic opportunities like we just talked about, that would be additive.

The bottom line

MPLX offers a very enticing dividend play for yield-chasing investors, who want to have their current income streams underpinned by robust cash flows without losing the dividend growth component.

MPLX has the necessary fundamental characteristics to accommodate steadily growing dividends. This is not only enabled by the underlying business, which is based on inherently durable operations, but also by the fortress balance sheet, which in combination with high cash retention after debt, dividend and maintenance CapEx coverage allows MPLX to invest in further growth opportunities in a sustainable fashion.

MPLX is a buy for me.