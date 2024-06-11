Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is making tremendous efforts to improve its overall profitability. Case in point, 2024 is expected to see Roblox's free cash flow improve by 260% relative to 2023.

However, the issue here is that Roblox's bookings, a leading indicator of its revenue growth rates, have dipped below 20% growth rates.

For many growth investors, that's a pivotal cut-off. When a company's growth rates start to moderate below 20% CAGR, the market is generally unwilling to pay up for a growth story.

Hence, I question whether paying 38x next year's best-case free cash flow provides an attractive risk-reward for investors? Therefore, I'm sticking to the sidelines.

Rapid Recap

Back in February, together with its Q4 2023 results, I said,

Roblox delivered strong Q4 2023 results that positively surprised investors and caused its stock to jump 10%. However, as we appraise its prospects for the year ahead, I find myself uncertain of whether this business offers investors a compelling risk-reward. I understand its premise and promise. But when I look beyond its narrative, with a stringent focus on its financials, I find that Roblox doesn't compel me to separate myself from my capital to back this stock.

Author's work on RBLX

At the time, when I penned that previous analysis, the stock was heading higher. But in hindsight, it turns out that would have been a very good time to fade that price action.

Today, with the stock down 22% since my previous analysis, I am just as uncertain whether an investment in RBLX makes enough sense.

Roblox's Near-Term Prospects

Roblox is an online platform where people can create and play games created by other users. It's designed to connect a large global community, offering a space where users can interact. With features like dynamic avatars, Roblox aims to provide a fun environment for millions of users.

Roblox's near-term prospects look fair, supported by the growth in its user base. In Q1 2024, Roblox reported a 17% y/y increase in DAUs. Particularly notable was the 22% growth in users over 13 years old.

However, the key issue is its booking figures. Although the Q1 2024 bookings grew by 19% y/y, this figure was at the mid-point of the guidance range. The company identified several factors contributing to this shortfall. One major issue was the performance drag caused by the introduction of new technologies such as Dynamic Heads. These technological advancements, while intended to enhance the user experience, inadvertently led to performance issues that impacted user engagement and, consequently, bookings.

Additionally, Roblox's content velocity and discoverability faces hurdles. The platform's vast and diverse content ecosystem is a strength, and yet the velocity of new content entering the top ranks isn't always optimal. Roblox has since made several enhancements to its search and discovery system, aiming to better highlight and promote new content.

Given this balanced background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Roblox is Expected to Grow Revenues by 27% Y/Y

RBLX revenue growth rates

On the surface, Roblox continues to deliver exactly what it sets out to do. Grow its topline by more than 25% y/y in 2024. The problem here is that its booking figure doesn't quite live up to its revenue guidance.

Let's get more specific. Together with its Q4 2023 results, RBLX's booking guidance pointed to $4.280 billion. Then, 90 days later, its bookings figure was downward revised to $4.1 billion at the high end of its range.

In practical terms, this means that Roblox's bookings this year will in the best-case scenario grow by 19% y/y. Recall, bookings are a forward indication of a company's revenue growth rates.

If a company's bookings grow slower than its revenue, this indicates that, at some point in the future, there will be a gap in the revenue that needs to be addressed.

And to further complicate matters, once a company's revenue growth rate starts to dip below 20% CAGR, that company is no longer viewed by investors as a growth story. And this means that the premium that investors are willing to up for a "growth stock" starts to compress as that company struggles to live up to its narrative as a growth stock.

Given this context, let's discuss its valuation.

RBLX Stock Valuation -- 38x Next Year's Free Cash Flow

On the positive side of the thesis is that RBLX's balance sheet has ample flexibility. More specifically, RBLX holds approximately $1.2 billion of net cash and cash equivalents (note that this figure doesn't include its $1 billion of long-term investments, as that could take a while to free up. Even though, it's a positive contribution to the bull case).

On the downside, although RBLX is expected to generate nearly $450 million in free cash flow this year—a 260% year-over-year increase from 2023—there are concerns about the sustainability of such growth. Much of this increase is driven by a rise in bookings or deferred revenues.

Simply put, the market always tries to anticipate a company's future free cash flow. If Roblox's bookings growth slows, it will limit the company's ability to significantly grow its free cash flow. Even if Roblox's free cash flow increases by 30% year-over-year to around $600 million in 2025, it would still be valued at approximately 38 times next year's best-case free cash flow.

This multiple strikes me as overpriced, for a company whose bookings, a leading indicator of revenue growth rates now point to less than 20% CAGR.

The Bottom Line

While Roblox is making significant strides in improving its profitability, with an expected 260% increase in free cash flow for 2024, its bookings growth has slowed to below 20%.

This slowdown raises concerns about its long-term revenue growth, and the market's willingness to pay a premium for its stock.

Paying 38x next year's best-case free cash flow seems risky given these moderating booking growth rates. Hence, I am opting to stay on the sidelines, cautious about the balance between risk and reward of investing in Roblox.