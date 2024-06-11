imaginima

Thesis

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) looks undervalued and looks good for the long term. However, MRC is facing issues like destocking, which is affecting their growth. MRC can be volatile in the short term due to flat growth expectations for FY24. The first quarterly results were poor, and till the time the gas utilities sector faces headwinds, I think MRC can be risky. So despite the valuation and solid long-term growth prospects, I rate MRC as a hold.

About MRC

MRC distributes infrastructure products & services like pipes, valves, piping components, and oilfield and industrial supplies to diversified end-markets like gas utilities and pipeline and transmission infrastructure. MRC has 14 regional distribution centers, 27 valve & engineering centers, and 107 service centers worldwide. Its 83% of revenues come from the United States, 4% from Canada, and 13% from international operations. MRC is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and was founded in 1921.

Growth Drivers

MRC serves three major sectors:

Downstream industrial & energy transition [DIET], which accounts for 31% of the company’s revenue.

Gas Utilities, 35% of the company’s revenue.

Production transmission & infrastructure [PTI], 34% of the company’s revenue.

MRC has a presence in several end-market sectors, so the potential for growth is high here. First, looking at the gas utilities sector, the natural gas consumption in the U.S. has increased by 4% annually since 2018. Also, the household natural gas distribution market is growing and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2028 and reach a market size of $240.6 billion. So, MRC has huge potential in this aspect. Additionally, aging America’s gas infrastructure is a tailwind for the company that will fuel its growth in the long term. So, the opportunities in the gas utilities sector are huge.

Now, about the second sector, which is DIET, I see a lot of potential in it. The climate crisis is one of the alarming issues at this time. Governments are focusing on carbon reduction. So, energy transition projects and investments in these projects are rising. The global investment in the energy transition reached $1.77 trillion in 2023, which is huge. Also, compared to 2022, the investment grew 17% in 2023. So, this transition and growing investments toward clean energy will benefit MRC and can create many opportunities for them to boost their revenues.

So I believe gas utilities and DIET sector will be the major growth driver for MRC.

Recent Financial Performance

MRC announced its Q1 FY24 results on 8TH May 2024. The Q1 FY24 sales were down by 8.9% compared to Q1 FY23. Poor performance in the gas utilities, DIET, and PTI sectors led to a decline in sales. Gas utilities segment revenues were down 10% due to MRC’s customers reducing product inventory levels. PTI segment sales were down 11% because of lower-line pipe sales. DIET segment sales declined due to non-recurring projects.

The gross profit margin was unchanged in Q1 FY24. The net income fell to $19 million in Q1 FY24 from $34 million. The results don't justify the potential of MRC. I know the results aren't good, but they are justifiable. MRC is facing a couple of issues that are impacting them, like high interest rates and customer destocking issues in the gas utilities sector. Interest rates have remained unchanged for a while now, and there are high speculations of rate cuts later this year, which would be positive for MRC. But the destocking can hurt them for a while. Their customers are working through their excess inventory. The guidance provided by MRC shows that they are expecting close to no growth in FY24 owing to the destocking in the gas utilities sector. However, I believe these issues are temporary and will only affect them in the short term. The long-term prospects of MRC look attractive. However, we cannot ignore the issues even if they might be short-lived because the issues can increase the volatility in MRC's stock price.

DCF Analysis

Now, let's take a look at the valuation part. I created a DCF model that will give us a fair idea about MRC's valuation. I predicted its revenues and net income for the next five years. For the first year of revenues, I expect flat growth due to destocking issues, and the guidance of management is also flat. But I expect recovery from the second year, and considering the sectors it serves, I am optimistic about its growth. So, for the second year, I assumed a growth of a little over 7.5%. To be honest, I am being quite modest here because its gas utilities sector revenue has grown at a 9% CAGR between 2019-2023, and the DIET sector also has good potential to grow. So, MRC can grow at a higher rate than my assumption. But it is my style to assume for the worst when valuing a company. For the third year, I assumed a 12.5% growth rate, which is a little above its three-year revenue CAGR of 11.9% as I think driving investments in the clean energy transition can drive its revenue growth, and for the last two years, I assume a slight dip in growth as with growing opportunities MRC can face competition. So for the years 4 & 5 a constant growth of 10%.

For the net income margin, I decided to go ahead with its performance from the previous financial year. So, the expected margin is around that number. I am quite modest here in terms of assumptions, which I believe is also the right approach when valuing a stock. That being said, their future growth can be higher than my assumptions. I went ahead with a discount rate of 10% in the case of MRC due to the expected volatility. After all the assumptions, the terminal value came at $907 million and after adding the FCF value its equity value came at $1.4 billion. After dividing the equity value by the 85.1 million outstanding shares, the fair value per share comes to $15.9. MRC is trading at a price of $12.64. So, the DCF model shows that MRC is undervalued by 26%.

Technical Take

The price is moving in a range of $6.5-$14. The price has three beautiful touchpoints at the upper range. It shows sellers are active around the upper range, and an uptrend can only be seen if the price breaks the upper range, i.e., $14. Also, within the range, there is a support line that the price is following. The support offered by the support line is at $10.5. So now we know the important levels, and if the price breaches any of these levels, a trade can be planned accordingly. If the price breaks the upper range, a long trade can be initiated, and if the support is broken, a short trade can be planned. Taking into account the recent results and the guidance, I believe the price can be a little bearish, and we can expect volatility in the near term. I think the price can reach support because the stock has formed three red candles after reaching the upper range. So, personally, I wouldn’t encourage you to trade in this stock due to expected volatility.

Final Take

The long-term growth prospects of MRC look attractive. We can see good growth in the coming years, and MRC is undervalued at current levels. However, we cannot ignore the short-term headwinds. I believe there might be volatility in MRC’s share price due to the expected ordinary financial performance in FY24 due to the struggling gas utilities sector. So, taking this into account, I rate MRC as a hold for now. However, once the interest rates go down and the headwinds in the gas utilities pass away, I think MRC can be an attractive opportunity.