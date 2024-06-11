What's Next For Canadian Bank Stocks

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.57K Followers

Summary

  • Key trends in the latest Canadian bank quarterly earnings.
  • Are credit losses nearing peak losses?
  • Outlook for the banking sector.

Cityscape Tokyo with investment theme background and stock market chart

MarsYu

Most of Canada’s big banks reported positive quarterly results, which helped to offset higher loan loss provisions. Monica Yeung, Vice President, Director and Portfolio Manager at TD Asset Management, discusses the outlook for Canada’s banking sector and the implications for investors.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.57K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TD--
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
TD:CA--
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
RY--
Royal Bank of Canada
RY:CA--
Royal Bank of Canada
BMO--
Bank of Montreal
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News