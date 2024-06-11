HYD: Strong Muni Bond ETF, Tax-Advantaged 4.3% Yield

MesquitaFMS/E+ via Getty Images

I last covered the VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) in late 2023. In that article, I argued that HYD's good tax-advantaged yield made the fund a buy. Since then, the fund has posted reasonably good returns, outperforming many other bond sub-asset classes before taxes. After-tax returns would look even stronger, although these would obviously vary.

HYD Previous Article

Right now, HYD offers investors a tax-advantaged 4.3% yield. Although the dividend yield itself is lower than that of most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, it is a reasonably good after-tax yield for most investors, especially those in higher tax brackets. As such, HYD remains a buy, and an interesting opportunity for investors in taxable accounts, and those facing higher taxes on their income.

HYD - Basics

Investment Manager: VanEck.

Underlying Index: ICE Broad High Yield Crossover Municipal Index .

Expense Ratio: 0.35%.

Dividend Yield: 4.27%.

Total Returns CAGR 10Y: 2.51%.

HYD - Quick Overview

HYD is a high-yield municipal bond index ETF, tracking the ICE Broad High Yield Crossover Municipal Index. Said includes all dollar-denominated, tax-exempt, municipal bonds in the market, subject to a basic set of liquidity, size, and maturity criteria.

HYD is well-diversified across states:

HYD

...and across industries:

HYD

Credit ratings for the fund's holdings are a mixed bag. Looking at rated bonds, the fund leans investment-grade, with significant investments in those rated BBB. Over 40% of the fund's portfolio is unrated, and these bonds tend to have below-average credit ratings. Overall, credit ratings seem evenly divided between investment-grade and non-investment grade, perhaps leaning the latter.

HYD

Notwithstanding the above, actual credit quality for the fund is high, as municipal bonds rarely default. Default rates are much lower than those of corporate bonds of comparable ratings.

HYD

HYD - Investment Thesis

HYD's investment thesis is quite simple, and rests on the fund's tax-advantaged 4.3% yield. Income from municipal bonds is almost always free from federal income taxes, and that is the case for HYD / its underlying bonds. Tax savings are dependent on the type of investment account used to invest (401k, personal investment portfolio, etc.), and on an investor's tax bracket. For some investors, these tax savings will be significant, for others, irrelevant.

HYD provides us with a simple table of taxable equivalent SEC yields, a standardized metric of a fund's underlying generation of income, for investors in different tax brackets. These figures might help us quantify these benefits.

HYD

A quick explanation of the table above.

For investors facing a 12% federal income tax rate, HYD provides equivalent after-tax income as a more traditional, taxable bond fund yielding 5.1%. For investors facing a 37% federal income tax rate, the figure rises to 7.1%.

In general terms, HYD's dividends are competitive for investors in the middle tax brackets, above-average for those in the higher tax brackets. High-yield bonds due offer higher yields without qualifications, but at significantly greater credit risk. Quick look at SEC yields for representative ETFs of the major bond sub-asset classes.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

HYD's tax-advantaged 4.3% yield provides more in after-tax income than most bond funds, at least for investors in higher tax brackets. This is a significant benefit, and the fund's core investment thesis. Said benefit is dependent on the circumstances of each specific investor, though, so some might not find these tax advantages to be all that relevant or impactful.

HYD - Other Considerations

Performance Track-Record

Returns for HYD and some of its peers are as follows.

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

HYD's performance track-record seems somewhere between adequate and good.

Compared to most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, the fund has outperformed since inception, and during the past twelve months. Medium-term performance seems much weaker, partly due to an above-average duration of 9.3 years, partly due to timing issues.

HYD

As is the case for most bonds, long-term returns are quite weak, as interest rates were lower in the past. Returns have improved these past twelve months, as interest rates have stabilized at a relatively high level. Prospective returns seem good, too, although much will depend on future interest rate policy.

The figures in the table above are before taxes, so do not consider or take into account the fund's potential tax advantages. HYD's returns would look stronger taking these into account, at least relative to its peers.

Although HYD's performance is nothing special, it seems good enough for me. Remember, the fund's most important benefit is its potential tax advantages, not its total returns. Extremely weak returns might imperil said tax advantages or be too high a price to pay for these, but adequate returns are fine, in my opinion at least.

Credit Risk

Although HYD's overall credit quality is reasonably good, the fund experienced above-average losses during early 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and most recent recessions. Losses were higher than expected and persisted for quite a while.

Data by YCharts

HYD's above-average losses were at least partly due to its weak credit ratings, actual default rates notwithstanding, but only partly. The fund underperformed high-yield corporate bonds too, and these are definitely riskier than HYD.

I'm genuinely unsure why the above happened, but markets do sometimes react irrationally, especially in the short term.

Interest Rate Risk

HYD's interest rate risk is higher than average, with the fund sporting a duration of 9.4 years.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

The above should lead to above-average losses when rates increase. This has not been the case during the current hiking cycle, with HYD slightly outperforming most bonds instead.

Data by YCharts

As is the case for the fund's credit risk/quality, I'm not entirely sure why performance differed from expectations. The tax advantages of muni bonds do increase as yields rise, which explains some of this, but probably not all (these issues are simply not all that impactful).

HYD's slight outperformance could also have been caused by higher-than-expected losses during the pandemic: prices simply returned to normal.

In any case, HYD has below-average credit risk and above-average interest rate risk, although performance has somewhat differed from these characteristics in the past.

Conclusion

HYD is a simple high-yield muni bond ETF. It offers investors a tax-advantaged 4.3% dividend yield, which might be of particular interest to investors in taxable accounts facing higher income tax rates. I rate the fund a buy, although its benefits are dependent on the specific circumstances of each individual investor.