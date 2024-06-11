Klaus Vedfelt

The cap-weighted S&P 500 index fund is a poor investment choice for long-term investors seeking broad market diversification. Cap-weighting creates concentration risk, which directly works against diversification. Furthermore, some studies suggest that cap-weighting itself is sub-optimal and may lead to reduced returns over long periods.

Cheap and Well-Known

There are, of course, various reasons to hold the SPY. The cap-weighted S&P 500 is arguably the most popular market tracking index. Owning a fund that passively tracks the index ensures that you will get ‘market returns’ and never underperform. Of course, you also will never outperform. However, studies in loss aversion highlight that the pain of losing is twice as strong as the joy of gaining. Therefore, investors may prefer to track the market and give up any possible outperformance in exchange for never feeling the pain of underperforming.

The other benefit of owning the SPY is the low gross expense ratio of 0.0945%. Cap-weighting lowers turnover and therefore reduces slippage and transaction costs. As the market capitalization grows or shrinks in a portfolio, it maintains its target weight.

Concentration Risk

Despite its popularity and low cost, there are reasons why a long-term investor should think twice before owning the SPY. The most obvious reason is that cap-weighting leads to concentration risk. Too few stocks make up the bulk of the performance, which goes against the principle of diversification. The following 2 charts highlight the weighting of the largest 10 and 50 stocks in the S&P 500 cap-weighted index.

With just 10 stocks or 2% of the holdings making up one-third of the index, this sorely lacks broad diversification. This is no longer a benchmark of how the average company is performing. Instead, an investor in the SPY is making some very heavy stock-specific bets. As well as focused sector bets.

Almost one-third of the index is in the Information Technology sector.

Also, consider the concentrated factor bet you are making based on size. According to the SSGA website, the median market cap in the S&P 500 is $33B. The average is $98B. However, the cap-weighted fund has a weighted average market cap of $949B. Nearly 1 trillion! Mega-caps are above $200B, and I argue that stocks over $1T should have a different designation altogether.

In addition to concentration risk, there is another reason why long-term investors may want to opt for a different weighting scheme.

Big or Expensive?

One might be inclined to assume that the biggest stocks are the biggest companies. But this is not necessarily so. Company fundamentals are what a company does, while a stock is how much people pay for that company. Consider the difference…

NVDA and AAPL have similar market capitalizations. Are both companies therefore similar in size?

AAPL has 4.8x the trailing sales as NVDA

AAPL has 5.4x the employees

AAPL has 2.6x the EBITDA than NVDA

The most expensive stock is not the same as the largest company. If you are looking for a weighting scheme that tilts toward the largest companies, you would look at a fundamentally weighted index that weighs positions based on fundamental factors such as earnings, sales, dividends, and assets. Apple is clearly a much larger company, but the investor price tag is similar to NVIDIA.

Consider the following thought experiment as to why cap-weighting might be a sub-optimal weighting scheme.

You have 2 identical companies. They have the same sales, earnings, and future earnings prospects.

For some reason, one of the stocks is trading twice as high as the other. Perhaps an investor posts cat memes and drives the stock up.

Perhaps an investor posts cat memes and drives the stock up. Even though the long-term prospects of these companies are identical, the cap-weighting investor will invest twice as much in the more expensive company than the cheaper one.

Now, this doesn’t mean that prices will quickly revert to their correct value. Markets are noisy, and prices may trade in what participants see as unreasonable for prolonged periods. Just think of GameStop and how the price action has little resemblance to what underlying fundamentals are doing. Yet, I also believe that the long-term performance of a stock over many decades will remove much of the market noise, where prices will eventually reflect something closer to true value. Therefore, while cap-weighting might outperform in certain periods, I don’t believe that it will continue to do so consistently.

This makes SPY a sub-optimal choice unless you believe that companies are always fairly and perfectly valued at all times based on risk and reward. But if you believe that, then you are free to close your eyes and randomly pick stocks for your portfolio without concern as your risk-to-reward scenario is always balanced out provided you hold 20 or 30 stocks.

Alternatives

So, what is the alternative? You can invest in an equal-weight index fund such as RSP. Increasing diversification and decreasing your risk of overpaying for a stock comes with a slightly higher expense ratio, though (0.20% expense ratio). You may also want to look at fundamentally weighted funds such as those offered by Schwab (e.g., SFLNX at 0.25% expense ratio) which attempt to weight towards large companies while removing the sub-optimal nature of cap-weighting.

Summary

To be very clear, I am not forecasting SPY's short-term future relative performance compared to an equal-weight S&P 500 index fund such as RSP. My case against the SPY is based on concentration risk in a few stocks and sectors, as well as the sub-optimal nature of cap-weighting. I believe that certain risks are higher in the SPY when compared to the alternatives.

The SPY has 500 constituents but is not well diversified. Future returns are focused on a handful of companies and for me, this is an unacceptable risk. Furthermore, the most expensive stock is not the same as the largest company. If you are looking for exposure to companies with the biggest economic impact, you should look at fundamental weighting. If your focus is diversification, then an equal-weight index might be more suitable.

Saving 0.20% in expense ratios over the alternatives does not balance out the increased risk of cap-weighting. While it may have worked well over the past 5 and 10 years, I do not believe that heavy bets on a few stocks is a sound long-term investment plan.

