EWA: Anemic Growth And Inflation Challenges Warrant Caution

Kutay Tanir/DigitalVision via Getty Images

An obvious question investors are facing when the market is at or close to an all-time high is what to do next. Momentum investors would likely start buying aggressively, as this is what their factor of choice is all about. For value factor enthusiasts, there are a few possible steps, and one of the options is to venture outside of the country to find discounts they will be comfortable with. For example, they might explore opportunities in a resource-rich, developed economy, and Australia immediately springs to mind. The country is a low-P/E haven with stupendous iron ore, copper, natural gas, and other resources. One of the exchange-traded funds that might be considered for comfortable exposure to that treasure trove is the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA), which was incepted in 1996 and now has $1.66 billion in net assets.

However, despite the hypothesis looking alluring, I would argue against buying into EWA at this juncture. There are a few issues I see.

First, economic growth in Australia has almost grinded to a halt, while there are nettlesome signs of inflation remaining too difficult to bring back to a desirable level. This is either neutral or bearish for the Australian dollar, but clearly not bullish. The AUD was the essential detractor from EWA's performance in the past.

Second, EWA has a fairly unconvincing track record, as it underperformed developed world equities from the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) over the past 10 years (June 2014–May 2024) by 84 bps in annualized return. It has also trailed the U.S. market proxied with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) since inception, delivering higher volatility and significant downside capture.

Let us review all these in greater depth below in the note.

Economic growth is stalling. Hawkish hints from the RBA

It has been a while since I discussed Australian equities. A lot has changed since March 2021, as the narrative both in the country and globally has shifted from the post-pandemic recovery and expansion bolstered by pent-up demand to its side effects, namely inflation. And inflation is still to be tamed, while the economy is hardly expanding.

Thankfully, at this juncture, the Australian economy is not contracting. Just yet. But it is growing anemically, if at all. To corroborate the recent GDP data presented by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on June 5, the nation delivered a 10 bps growth in the March quarter, owing to

subdued domestic demand as increased consumption expenditure was offset by a fall in total investment.

The market anticipated a 20 bps improvement.

Overall, the forecast from the World Economic Outlook (April 2024) published by the International Monetary Fund specifies an only 1.5% improvement in Australia's real GDP in 2024, which is 20 bps below that for the advanced economies group, 2.9x smaller than growth expected for the Asia and Pacific region, and 1.8x smaller than the growth rate for the U.S.

Returning to inflation, the data posted on May 29 show the CPI indicator was up 3.6% as it overshot 3.4% expected by the market. The culprit for this surprise was Housing, among others.

Compared to regulators in other developed economies, the Reserve Bank of Australia took a slightly milder approach to taming inflation. It did make more interest rate increases, with a total of 13 between May 2022 and November 2023. At the same time, the Fed has only 11 rate hikes from March 2022 to July 2023, but in a more aggressive manner, with the Federal Funds Rate now at 5.25% to 5.50%, while the official cash rate in Australia is only 4.35%. But the issue here is that more steps might be needed to send the CPI back to the target. At a Senate estimates hearing in Parliament House on June 5, the RBA Governor Michele Bullock made the following comments:

If it turns out, for example, that inflation starts to go up again, or it's much stickier than we think, we're not getting it down, then we won't hesitate to move and raise interest rates again... In contrast, if it turns out that the economy is much weaker than expected, and that puts more downward pressure on inflation, then we'll be looking to ease.

This theoretical hawkishness might offer some support for the Australian dollar, which has been performing rather sluggishly this year, similarly to the euro as it has declined by 2.94% vs. the USD (the euro is down by 2.45%), but in combination with stalling growth, this might translate into a stagflation situation, perhaps not an outright one (for context, in 1975, Australia's inflation surged to as high as 17.7% in March while GDP grew by only 1.3% for the year), but one serious enough to be interpreted by investors as a Sell signal, which is good neither for the national currency nor its stock market. That said, possible tailwinds do exist, with the copper demand being the essential one. Here, there are two key variables: the demand from semiconductor industry as artificial intelligence gains scale and the trajectory of the Chinese economy. That is why I am abstaining from creating a bearish thesis for EWA, or its peer Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) that tracks the FTSE Australia Capped Index, or the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA).

EWA returns: chronic underperformance, with FX among detractors

Unfortunately, investing in Australian equities via EWA means high volatility and consistent underperformance. To illustrate that, let us review the results delivered since its inception in 1996. To ensure an appropriate context, I added SPY and a couple of developed world equity ETFs, namely the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) and the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG). SPY was selected as a benchmark. The period is May 1996–May 2024.

Metric EWA EWJ EWG SPY Start Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 End Balance $71,636 $15,254 $47,932 $132,408 CAGR 7.26% 1.51% 5.74% 9.64% Standard Deviation 21.94% 17.89% 23.41% 15.51% Best Year 68.13% 60.88% 66.64% 33.48% Worst Year -47.95% -30.31% -43.48% -36.81% Maximum Drawdown -63.81% -57.84% -64.17% -50.80% Sharpe Ratio 0.33 0.05 0.27 0.53 Sortino Ratio 0.48 0.07 0.38 0.78 Benchmark Correlation 0.74 0.64 0.81 1 Upside Capture Ratio (%) 102.64 58.69 111.34 100 Downside Capture Ratio (%) 114.14 87.9 131.44 100 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

Over that period, EWA underperformed SPY, delivering substantially higher volatility. It captured a bit more upside, yet significantly more downside as well. And its maximum drawdown was one of the deepest in the group. However, it beat EWJ and EWG.

Nevertheless, what if we shorten the period? For instance, to December 2017–May 2024, as its peer FLAU was incepted in November 2017. Here, I also added FXA.

Metric EWA EWJ EWG FXA FLAU SPY Start Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 End Balance $14,377 $12,831 $11,316 $8,988 $14,864 $22,201 CAGR 5.74% 3.91% 1.92% -1.63% 6.29% 13.05% Standard Deviation 21.31% 15.14% 22.46% 10.18% 21.67% 17.58% Best Year 22.41% 20.32% 23.36% 9.50% 23.33% 31.22% Worst Year -12.02% -17.72% -22.20% -8.85% -10.16% -18.17% Maximum Drawdown -31.36% -28.85% -41.66% -22.77% -31.70% -23.93% Sharpe Ratio 0.27 0.19 0.1 -0.31 0.29 0.67 Sortino Ratio 0.39 0.28 0.15 -0.42 0.42 1.02 Benchmark Correlation 0.84 0.81 0.86 0.71 0.86 1 Upside Capture Ratio (%) 85.87 57.73 85.1 24.67 88.7 100 Downside Capture Ratio (%) 112.6 82.05 127.96 56.05 113.9 100 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

As we can see, both funds have significantly underperformed SPY, capturing a lot of downside but not much upside. At the same time, FXA delivered an -1.63% annualized total return, implying the AUD was the principal detractor from EWA's and FLAU's performance.

EWA portfolio composition

Tracking the MSCI Australia Index, EWA features 58 stocks. This is a fairly top-heavy basket, with the group of the main ten positions accounting for 59.7% of the net assets as of June 7. This is not unique to EWA. Rather, this is something typical for international ETFs. For instance, the iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) and EWG also have more than half of their net assets allocated to just 10 key positions.

Seeking Alpha

Speaking of the sector mix, financials occupy the top spot, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX ticker CBA) (OTCPK:CBAUF) being the key holding from the sector with an 11.1% weight.

Created by the author using data from EWA

With a 10.5% YTD return, this stock is responsible for a meaningful share of EWA's gains this year, together with National Australia Bank (ASX ticker NAB) (OTCPK:NABZY), its 4th largest holding with a 5.8% weight, which has appreciated by 14.2%. At the same time, BHP Group (BHP), a materials sector mammoth and its largest holding (11.97% weight), has detracted significantly as it has declined by about 14.5% on the NYSE. Overall, relatively inexpensive (an 18.56x P/E as per its website), EWA has significantly trailed the tech-heavy SPY since the beginning of the year.

Data by YCharts

Investor takeaway

EWA offers a nice assemblage of the major Australian companies, chief among them being banks. As past performance illustrates, EWA can deliver robust gains; for instance, it beat SPY every year in 2001–2007. In 2009, it outperformed SPY by a massive 41.77%. However, the 2010s were more of a lost decade for it, as it did better than SPY only in 2010 and 2012. The 2020s were not easier, as the ETF was ahead of the U.S. bellwethers only in 2022. I am skeptical about its potential at this juncture, as there are macro headwinds from sluggish growth to persistent inflation that are worth addressing. There is also another issue inherent to most but not all international equity ETFs: the burdensome expense ratio, which in the case of EWA stands at 50 bps, in stark contrast to FLAU's 9 bps. In this regard, the Hold rating is maintained.