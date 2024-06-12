4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

On Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN)(NEOE:AMZN:CA) Q1 earnings call, management was asked a question about their philosophy regarding returning capital to shareholders and investing for future growth. Since then, I have seen more investors discuss the possibility of AMZN following in the footsteps of Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) by implementing a dividend program. Management’s answer was exactly what I had hoped it would be, as they didn’t commit to anything regarding capital allocation, but they made it clear that AMZN would continue to invest in their growth opportunities while eliminating some of their debt load. I love dividends, but that is the last thing I want to see from AMZN at this point. GOOGL and META were at completely different stages of their business cycles, while AMZN is still deploying massive amounts of capital toward its CapEx to compete in the future of cloud infrastructure, A.I., and e-commerce. I have been a long-time AMZN shareholder, and AMZN looks more inexpensive today than almost any time I can remember on a fundamental level. After dissecting the numbers and looking at the momentum in AMZN’s underlying business, I think it’s one of the best buys in the tech industry. I plan on adding to my position when opportunities present themselves, as I want to own more of AMZN. I believe they will be more important to the economy and generate larger amounts of profitability in the future over the next several years than they are today.

Seeking Alpha

Following up on my previous article about Amazon

Back in February, I wrote an article discussing why AMZN could reclaim its all-time highs (can be read here). Since then, shares have appreciated by 8.07%, which has outpaced the S&P 500’s return of 7.05% over the same period. AMZN finished 2023 having rightsized their free cash flow [FCF] on a trailing twelve-month basis (TTM) as it was no longer in the red while maintaining their CapEx allocations. The operating margin continued to improve, and AMZN looked as if its difficulties during the inflationary period were behind them. Now that Q1 2024 results are in the books, I wanted to update my investment thesis because shares of AMZN look inexpensive compared to their forward consensus estimates. I will outline why I think AMZN is one of the best long-term investments in the technology sector throughout this article.

Seeking Alpha

Risks to investing in Amazon

While AMZN is one of the largest companies, there are still significant risks to investing in them. First is the FTC, as Lina Khan, who was appointed the Chair of the FTC in 2021, wrote a full dissertation in The Yale Law Journal called Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox (can be read here). After reading the paper, it’s clear what Lina Khan’s position on AMZN was, and in September of 2023, the FTC sued Amazon for illegally maintaining a monopoly. With an election less than 6-months away, it’s a crap shoot as to which political party will be in power or if a change would result in a different outcome regarding the FTC and AMZN. Regardless of who is at the helm, there will always be a risk of lawsuits from the FTC as AMZN continues to grow or, even worse, a breakup of its businesses. Outside of the FTC, AMZN faces competitive risks across the board from other big box retailers, cloud infrastructure providers, and content services. If AMZN doesn’t continue to innovate and maintain its pricing competitiveness, it could lose market share in cloud infrastructure, and if their delivery times trend in the opposite direction, consumers could start to utilize other e-commerce services rather than making AMZN their prime provider. Outside of their control is the macroeconomic environment, which has already been proven to impact their numbers. If inflation and oil prices trend higher, it could put significant pressure on their operating margins as the cost of revenue and operational expenses could increase. Investors should conduct just as much due diligence on AMZN as they would any other stock, as there is no guarantee they will maintain their dominance or that shares will continue to appreciate.

Amazon delivered an explosive Q1 to start off 2024, and I am impressed with their underlying financial trends

AMZN delivered a top and bottom line beat when they released their Q1 2024 earnings to start off the new fiscal year. AMZN’s revenue grew 12.5% YoY as they delivered $143.3 billion, which was $750 million more than the consensus estimates. AMZN produced $0.98 in EPS, which was $0.15 more than the street was looking for. There is a lot to unpack as North American sales increased 12% YoY to $86.3 billion, International sales increased 10% YoY to $31.9 billion, and AWS grew by 17% YoY to $25 billion. AMZN continued its dominance in e-commerce as more than 2 billion units arrived either the same or the next day globally. This is one reason why AMZN remains a top retailer in 2024. Individuals are placing a tremendous amount of importance on delivery times, and throughout the month of March, AMZN delivered almost 60% of its orders in the 60 largest U.S. metro areas either the same or the next day. Unless I needed something immediately, I would pay a slightly higher price to have it delivered to me the same or the next day if buying it in person was outside of walking distance. I think there is greater relevance to time as a commodity, and that is where AMZN is capitalizing. On an international level, AMZN delivered 75% of its items in London, Tokyo, and Toronto either the same or the next day.

AMZN launched a grocery subscription model for unlimited deliveries over $35 from Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and other local food retailers that can be accessed by Prime members in more than 3,500 towns and cities across America. AMZN is also expanding its footprint across cloud infrastructure as they are planning to allocate $10 billion toward 2 new data centers in Mississippi. AMZN is bringing new regions online to Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Over the next several years, AMZN is projecting that it will allocate more than $10 billion in investments within Saudi Arabia and Mexico to capture more international market share. AMZN is also becoming one of the largest advertising outlets as they generated $11.82 billion in advertising sales during Q1 2024, which was a 24% YoY increase.

Steven Fiorillo, Amazon

There were periods in 2022 and 2023 when I went from being very bullish on AMZN to neutral. I was concerned about AMZN’s ability to generate profitability from its e-commerce division, their low margins, and that AWS was the only segment that was profitable for several quarters. From Q4 2021 through Q4 2022, AMZN’s largest operating margin was 3.15%, and they only exceeded a 3% margin once in this period. My concerns were that AMZN’s cash from operations was declining while its CapEx increased during a period where inflation and macroeconomic factors were eating away at their margins. Over time, AMZN started to turn this around, and in Q1 2024, they really showed elevated levels of execution.

AMZN’s financials are trending in the correct direction after a difficult period for investors. On a TTM basis, AMZN’s cash from operations declined QoQ for 5 consecutive quarters until Q2 of 2022. In Q3 2021, CapEx almost exceeded cash from operations on a TTM basis, and from Q4 2021 through Q4 2022, the amount of capital allocated toward CapEx actually exceeded their cash from operations, creating negative FCF for an extended period of time. The important thing is that management had the foresight to allocate capital during a tough economic environment, and since Q2 2022, their cash from operations on a TTM basis has increased QoQ for the past 7 consecutive quarters. AMZN has also boosted its operating margin as it went from the low single digits to the mid-single digits, and for the first time in the past several years, AMZN posted a quarter that exceeded a 10% operating margin. This was also the first quarter on a TTM basis since Q3 2020, where AMZN’s FCF exceeded their CapEx.

Steven Fiorillo, Amazon

AMZN has been flexing its muscles with the amount of FCF its able to generate. In true AMZN fashion, they allocated more capital to CapEx then the cash from operations they were generating for 5 of the last 11 quarters. AMZN has spent $165.98 billion on CapEx since September of 2021, and it’s paying off in spades. In Q4 of 2023, AMZN generated $27.88 billion in FCF as they produced $42.47 billion in cash from operations. This was a YoY increase of 121.58% in FCF. Looking at Q1 of 2023, AMZN generated -$9.42 billion in FCF, while they are starting 2024 off with $4.06 billion of FCF as their cash from operations increased by 2.97%. There is a clear trend developing as AMZN generated negative cash from operations in Q1 2022, then produced $4.79 billion in Q1 2023 and delivered $18,99 billion in Q1 2024. AMZN’s cash from operations and FCF production is trending upward without impacting the amount of capital being allocated to CapEx. This is very bullish to me as AMZN has the ability to continue outspending their competition on CapEx to build out their business segments while delivering levels of profitability investors have never witnessed.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Shares of Amazon look inexpensive on a forward basis

Amazon historical TTM Net EPS and P/E Ratio (click here for link)

MacrosTrends

Anyone who has followed AMZN for a long period of time knows that AMZN has always traded at a large premium to its earnings and in some cases, a huge premium for a company that wasn’t actually profitable. While some may think AMZN was unprofitable coming out of the dot-com bubble, there was a period in 2013 where their TTM EPS was negative, and this happened again in 2014 and into 2015. From Q3 2014 – Q2 2015, AMZN’s EPS was negative on a TTM basis. The last time that AMZN produced negative EPS on a TTM level was as recently as Q4 2022. Over the past 14 years, AMZN has traded at a P/E when profitable that exceeded 1,000, and having a P/E that was over 100 or in the 80s or 90s has been a common occurrence. Just recently, at the close of Q1 2023, AMZN had a P/E of 245.93, and at the end of Q2 2023, AMZN’s P/E still exceeded 100. The market has always given AMZN a favorable multiple, and now that they are pumping out the FCF, I think AMZN is going to shatter its all-time highs over the next several years.

When I look at the forward earnings for the Magnificent Seven, I am more bullish on AMZN than I have been in the past. This is the first time that I have seen AMZN in the middle of the pack on a forward earnings basis. AMZN closed at $187.06 and is expected to generate $4.53 of EPS in 2024, placing its forward 2024 P/E at 41.29. Over the next 2 years, AMZN is expected to grow its EPS by 63.36% as they are expected to add $2.87 of earnings and produce $7.40 of EPS in 2026. This puts AMZN at a forward multiple of 25.28 based on their 2026 projected earnings. Outside of Tesla (TSLA), which is expected to grow earnings by 76.38% over the next 2 years, no other company in the Magnificent Seven has forecasts for as much growth as AMZN, not even Nvidia Corporation (NVDA). It’s entirely possible that AMZN exceeds expectations, and if they do the narrative may shift into a large bull thesis as analysts may increase price targets given AMZN’s historical history and the amount of EPS growth they are producing. There are many investors who loved AMZN on a forward P/E basis that was much larger than today’s projections, and some may even consider AMZN cheap at all-time highs, considering it’s trading at a lower forward valuation than Microsoft (MSFT), TSLA, and NVDA.

I also look at the price to FCF because I don’t like forming an investment thesis on one profitability metric. I also like to see how the market is valuing companies compared to their peers from an FCF perspective. Today, AMZN has produced $45.7 billion in FCF over the TTM and trades at 42.60 times its FCF. This is interesting given the upward trend that AMZN has established over the past year in its cash from operations and FCF being produced. While the cheapest Magnificent Seven stock on a price-to-FCF methodology is Meta Platforms (META) at 25.75x, AMZN is actually trading at a lower price-to-FCF valuation than MSFT, NVDA, and TSLA. If AMZN’s FCF trend continues on its current trajectory, then we could see its valuation start to compete with Alphabet (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) in the future.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

It’s an exciting time to be a shareholder of AMZN, and while my cost basis is significantly lower than where AMZN is trading, I wouldn’t be opposed to adding to my position. AMZN is one of those stocks I plan on holding for decades, as 8 analysts are projecting AMZN will exceed $1 trillion of revenue in the 2029 fiscal year. The lowest YoY earnings growth rate analysts are projecting for AMZN over the next 6 years is 17.45%, and during this period, AMZN’s revenue is expected to grow by at least 9.68% YoY. I think AMZN looks inexpensive at all-time highs and is trading at the lowest forward earnings multiples I have seen since becoming a shareholder. I think there is a lot of shareholder value to be unlocked and that the market will continue to reward AMZN as it works its way to becoming the first company to generate $1 trillion in annualized revenue.