National CineMedia: 2024 Looks Like A Write-Off

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.99K Followers

Summary

  • National CineMedia emerged from bankruptcy in 2023 with a clean balance sheet but weak business fundamentals.
  • The company's guidance for Q2/2024 suggests 2024 will be a major down year compared to 2023 for NCMI's ad business.
  • The main issue is a weak film slate, which is outside of NCMI's control.
  • Investors looking for an industry rebound in 2025 may find better value in beaten-down theater chains.

Empty movie theater

Andersen Ross/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In February, I wrote a cautious update on National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Although the company was operating with a clean balance sheet after emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2023, National CineMedia's

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.99K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NCMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NCMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NCMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News