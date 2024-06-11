SweetBunFactory

BTDR CLSK CORZ BITF MARA Jan. - Apr. average BTC mined ~292 ~687 ~907 ~303 ~915 May (post-halving) BTC production 184 417 448 156 616 Post-halving percentage -/+ (based on May production updates) -37% -39% -50% -48% -32% Click to enlarge

Most Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners have released their first monthly production updates (May CY2024) post the Bitcoin halving event. At this point in the cycle, I believe it is paramount for investors to monitor miners with the best operating efficiency and who are the least impacted by the halving event. Since May's Bitcoin production report started pouring in, miners' monthly Bitcoin production has dropped by an average of around 47% compared to their monthly average since the start of the year, during pre-halving months (i.e. January to April). Marathon Digital (MARA) shows a 32% drop in BTC produced, Bitfarms (BITF) saw a 48% drop, Core Scientific (CORZ) saw around a 50% drop, and CleanSpark (CLSK) witnessed around a 39% drop in production. One of the miners least impacted by the halving (following the first monthly production update since halving) is Bitdeer (NASDAQ:BTDR). Bitdeer reported a 37% drop in monthly mined Bitcoin, producing 184 BTC compared to its pre-halving average of around 292 BTC.

Bitdeer diversifies its operations by offering AI cloud solutions as well as Bitcoin cloud mining. Cloud mining fractionalizes access to Bitcoin mining. Users from anywhere in the world can visit the Bitdeer website and purchase a desired amount of mining hashrate on a desired hardware without the need to worry about setting up or maintaining mining hardware or software. Bitdeer is one of the two publicly traded miners that offer Bitcoin cloud mining. The other publicly traded miner that offers cloud mining services is BitFuFu (FUFU); both firms have early ties to BITMAIN. Bitdeer was a spin-off of BITMAIN's cloud mining division, which was headed by BitFuFu's now co-founder Leo Lu. BitFuFu is a lesser-known miner. I recently covered BitFuFu here on Seeking Alpha.

Bitdeer is one of the few miners with a data center presence in North America, Europe, and Asia. In the U.S., Bitdeer operates data centers in the Quincy region of Washington State, Texas, as well as in Tennessee. The company's Europe mining operation is based in Norway, where it runs a data center in Molde and another in Tydal. Last August, Bitdeer commenced mining operations in Bhutan, South Asia, after completing a 100MW data center there. Bhutan's renewable hydropower energy generation is a key element for the nation's economy, and Bitcoin mining is a top agenda for the nation's government. The Himalayan kingdom keeps ramping up its energy capacity for Bitcoin mining. Bitdeer has the strongest miner footing in Bhutan, and this means a lot to Bitdeer's global expansion strategy and long-term sustainability goal.

Q1 operations update (Bitdeer)

Bitdeer's financials are strong and operational highlights show steady growth. Total hashrate increased from 18.3 exahash in Q1 CY23 to 22.5 exahash in Q1 CY24. Q1's reported revenue came in at $119 million - a 64.6% YoY growth. The company's net income came in at $0.6 million - an outstanding improvement over Q1 CY23's $9.5 million in net losses. The profitable bottom line was driven by a $34.1 gross profit. The company also incurred a $14.1 million one-off incremental development expense related to a proprietary mining chip it is producing.

Bitdeer has a strong balance sheet, with about $118 million in cash and cash equivalents and around $26 million in crypto holdings. Net assets exceed total liabilities, indicating a positive equity position and a very healthy financial cushion. Total assets are around $691 million and total liabilities are around $300 million as of Q1 CY24.

Data by YCharts

Total expenses in Q1 were $33.6 million, of which about 63% was taken up by R&D expenses. Bitdeer is heavy on R&D and about 25% of the company workforce is focused on R&D. Why is Bitdeer spending heavy on R&D? The company plans to launch some of the most efficient mining rigs based on Bitdeer's in-house chip and software technologies. The mining chips called the SEAL and the mining rigs called SEALMINER will be released based on a roadmap, and each release will be more energy-efficient than the previous. This is an ambitious endeavor for a Bitcoin miner, and this makes Bitdeer even more attractive. Bitdeer seems to have the highest R&D-to-sales ratio currently among publicly traded Bitcoin miners; my perusal of trailing twelve-month financials among miners shows Bitdeer is currently spending more in that regard.

SEALMINER Roadmap (Bitdeer)

The results of the substantial R&D spending are becoming evident - at least going by updates from Bitdeer. The company's proprietary SEAL01 chips (the first batch of chips) integrated into SEALMINER A1 mining machines have an efficiency of 18.1 J/TH, while the wall-mount power consumption of the SEALMINER A1 is expected to be between 20J/TH and 23J/TH. Wall-mount power consumption considers the overall power consumption of the mining machine, including not just the energy consumed by the SEAL01 chip, but also other components such as cooling systems, and control boards. SEALMINER A1 machines will be deployed at Bitdeer's own facilities first later this month for field-testing, after which mass production and delivery of the SEALMINER A1 mining rigs will kick off in Q3 this year, according to Bitdeer's SEALMINER roadmap. Going by current mining rig stats, Bitdeer's inaugural miner falls slightly behind the latest miners released by Canaan (CAN) and BITMAIN in terms of energy efficiency. Canaan's A1466I maintains an efficiency of around 19.5 J/TH. BITMAIN's hydro-cooled S21 miners maintain an efficiency of around 16 J/TH, while the air-cooled S21 maintains an efficiency of around 17.5 J/TH.

Second-gen SEALMINER machines, expected to be mass-produced in Q4 this year, will be equipped with the SEAL02 chips and will be more energy efficient than the inaugural SEALMINER A1, according to BITMAIN. The chips are expected to have an efficiency of 14 J/TH, while the rigs will maintain an efficiency between 15 J/TH and 16.5 J/TH. A third-gen of Bitdeer's proprietary miners and chips are expected to be mass-produced and delivered in Q2 next year, with the rigs maintaining an efficiency between 11 J/TH and 12 J/TH. A later release slated for Q2 2025 and expected to be mass-produced in Q4 2025 will feature the SEAL04 chip and the rigs will operate at an efficiency between 5.5 J/TH and 6 J/TH.

Looking beyond the intended sales of these miners, potential market penetration challenges, and the competition Bitdeer will face from existing mining rig manufacturers, Bitdeer's venture into proprietary hardware manufacture makes it one of the most vertically integrated Bitcoin miners at the moment. As a proprietary maker of its own mining equipment, Bitdeer will have the advantage of being able to control certain variables. The backwards integration will help the company plan better and evade some supply chain disruptions; this is great for the company's strategic timings, as Bitcoin mining is a time-sensitive business.

Bottom Line

What makes Bitdeer an attractive miner is its continuous efforts at being a vertically integrated miner and the obvious market advantages this gives the company. Bitdeer holds great prospects. The financials look very healthy. If they can achieve the 5 J/TH efficiency with the SEAL04 chips slated for mass production in Q4 next year (according to their roadmap), that would be a massive achievement. I believe that this announced chip and rig production roadmap has not been priced in yet into BTDR. As seen in the chart above, BTDR has greatly underperformed most of its peers in price return in the 1-year time frame.

May '24 P/H ratios (theminermag.com)

The company has one of the lowest price-to-hash ratios among Bitcoin miners at $45.37 per TH/s. The price-to-hash (P/H) ratio is a Bitcoin miner-specific metric that takes into account a miner's Enterprise Value and its realized hashrate to determine how much an investor pays per share for every TH/s of Bitcoin mined. The lower the P/H ratio, the more undervalued the stocks appears compared to peers.