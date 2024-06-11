hapabapa

Investment thesis

My previous rating downgrade for Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) aged well as the stock declined by almost 10% over the last three months while the broader market grew. A lot of developments have happened since my last coverage and today I want to update my analysis. From the long-term perspective, I remain bullish about PLTR's growth prospects. The company continues to deliver strong revenue growth and operating leverage, its balance sheet is a fortress, and the management works hard to improve its offerings. On the other hand, my valuation analysis suggests that the valuation is too generous even for a shining company like Palantir. Therefore, I reiterate a "Hold" rating for PLTR.

Recent developments

PLTR released its latest quarterly earnings on May 6, surpassing revenue and EPS estimates. Solid revenue growth momentum accelerated a bit with a 21% YoY growth. The adjusted EPS expanded from $0.05 to $0.08 YoY.

Seeking Alpha

Palantir's impressive operating leverage was one of the key reasons why I am generally bullish about the stock. The gross margin expanded from 79.5% to 81.7% YoY. The operating margin did extremely well with a YoY expansion from 0.8% to 12.8%. Strong operating leverage enabled PLTR to generate $83 million free cash flow [FCF] during the quarter. On the other hand, if we deduct a $126 million stock-based compensation [SBC], the last quarter's FCF becomes negative. Nevertheless, PLTR's balance sheet is a fortress with a $3.9 billion cash pile and almost no debt. The company's financial flexibility is its fundamental strength because it increases the potential to fuel organic growth, acquisitions, and investing in innovation.

Seeking Alpha

The next quarter's earnings release is scheduled for August 7. Consensus estimates forecast quarterly revenue to be $653 million, 22.5% higher than in Q2 2023. Accelerating revenue growth again is a bullish sign. On the other hand, despite the projected sequential top-line increase, the adjusted EPS is expected to remain at the same $0.08 level. The sentiment around Q2 earnings is quite positive with seven upward EPS revisions over the last 90 days.

Seeking Alpha

I think that robust sentiment is fueled by strong momentum in the company's revenue from Commercial segment, a crucial driver while revenue from Governmental contracts decelerated notably compared to 2022-2023 levels. On the other hand, Governmental revenue is still in double digits and recently the company won a large $480 million defense contract for AI system prototype.

Seeking Alpha

The company's Commercial revenue stream is likely to sustain strong growth momentum as PLTR continues expanding its business partnerships. Over the last two weeks, there were two notable announcements, one with the power management company Eaton (ETN). Second notable Commercial announcement was that Tampa Digital Hospital now deploys Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform [AIP].

In April, Palantir and Oracle (ORCL) announced that they team up to provide cloud and AI solutions to clients. The agreement will shift Palantir Foundry's workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Gotham and AIP will be deployable across Oracle's distributed cloud. The partnership might be quite synergetic, considering Palantir's disruptive offerings and Oracle's scale and robust momentum in cloud. Oracle has been aggressively boosting its R&D spending in recent years, which indicates the robust commitment to innovation from PLTR's new technological partner.

Data by YCharts

The only warning sign from the fundamental perspective that I see is that PLTR might be close to achieving its full operating leverage capacity. Despite revenue expected to grow by almost 12% between Q3 2024 and Q4 2023, the EPS is expected to remain at the same level. This might indicate that at this point PLTR's potential to further drive the economies of scale effect is low, and to drive more EPS expansion, a consistent 20% YoY revenue growth is not sufficient.

Compiled by the author

On the other hand, the expected EPS stagnation while revenue grows might be explained by the aggressive share count growth. This means that the outstanding share count growth is expected to increase in line with the top line. This is not very good for investors as well because due to dilution there will be no positive effect on shareholders' value despite solid revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

To conclude, I remain bullish about Palantir from the secular perspective. There are likely much more reasons to be positive than bearish signs. But the last time I simulated my valuation analysis, it revealed overvaluation. Therefore, before making a final recommendation, let me update my valuation analysis.

Valuation update

Palantir's stock price grew by 48% over the last twelve months, outperforming the broader U.S. market. YTD dynamic is also solid with a 35% rally. However, the last three months' momentum is quite weak.

Seeking Alpha

Palantir's valuation ratios are extremely high with a 151 forward P/E ratio and around 20 P/S ratio. Long-term forward P/E is also high, which likely indicates overvaluation. All in all, the lowest possible "F" valuation grade from Seeking Alpha Quant looks fair.

Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, PLTR's valuation ratios were sky-high even when the discounted cash flow [DCF] model showed undervaluation. Therefore, I must update my DCF calculations to cross-check. I am using an 8.7% WACC recommended by valueinvesting.io. I rely on consensus revenue estimates for my DCF, which are projected for the entire next decade. The projected revenue CAGR is 17%, sound for a company with robust AI exposure. PLTR's TTM FCF ex-SBC margin is 3.13%, which I use for the base year. Given the company's strong operating leverage, I project an aggressive 250 basis points yearly FCF expansion.

Author's calculations

The stock is 17% overvalued, even with a relatively soft WACC and aggressive FCF margin expansion assumptions. Therefore, the stock is still overvalued and there is room for the price to decline further.

Risks to my cautious thesis

The AI momentum is still strong and even accelerating, which we saw from Nvidia's stellar latest quarterly report. As a heavily AI-exposed company, the stock might trade overvalued for longer. New breakthroughs in the technology like we saw the one in respect of generative AI in early 2023 might boost a new rally in PLTR, which my readers might miss out due to my cautious stance.

As recent developments show, PLTR continues getting governmental contracts worth of hundreds of millions of dollars. As AI-capabilities deeper penetrate in different domains, governments across the developed world might boost spending on technology and PLTR's government contracts might become larger and drive faster revenue growth. This will lead to upgrade in long-term revenue growth projections and the fair value will adjust higher as well.

Bottom line

To conclude, PLTR is still a "Hold" at this share price. Despite all recent bullish developments, I think that there is a very limited upside potential when the stock trades with a 17% premium to its fair value.