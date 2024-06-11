bopav

As micro and small caps have languished for 2 years now, the pain has grown for those who did not manage positions and position sizing well. For those who can get over the short-term hurt, I have never seen better long-term opportunities in select micro-cap companies.

We are a few weeks away from the annual Russell 2000 rebalancing. This is often the biggest trading day of the year as dozens of stocks get added to the index.

The Russell 2000 inclusion list has been getting updated each of the past 3 weeks. The final inclusion will occur at the close on June 28th. There is minimal change week to week, but a few companies will be added to the inclusion list and some will be removed. So, at the edges, there is room for switching.

5 of the micro caps I am buying or own are currently on the Russell 2000 inclusion list for month end. I covered more about the companies in a previous piece titled Microcaps To Buy Ahead Of Possible Russell 2000 Inclusion. Today, I'll add quick notes on the companies currently on the Russell 2000 inclusion list.

Forced ETF Buying

When stocks are added to an index, there is by rule "forced buying" by ETFs and mutual funds that track that index. The most well-known forced buying occurs when the S&P 500 (SPX) adds stocks to its ranks.

Over time, the impact of S&P 500 inclusion has shrunk dramatically. This likely comes from two things. First, the indexes actively attempt to diffuse the impact of index inclusion. Second, many analysts, including me, believe that is likely due to investors front running the inclusion.

S&P 500 Inclusion (Dow Jones & Morningstar)

Russell has deliberately given investors lead time to adjust to coming inclusions and deletions. Therefore, each stock added or deleted from the index could see price movement impacted before or after the inclusion date and in varying degrees.

I try to find logic in the mathematical impact. Thinking algorithmically, it is logical to consider the float of a stock, the demand from the index and the short position of an issue. Stocks with heavy short positions, a low float and substantial demand from the index funds seem poised to do best in the short term.

I also take a contrarian view that stocks that move early, might not continue to move late, and that stocks that fail to move early, very well could move later. In the long term, the market is a weighing machine based on how well a company does.

As such, I am looking for companies with long positive ramps for their businesses, are out of favor now, have a low float and in many cases are heavily shorted now.

I have been using the Cantor Fitzgerald Russell inclusion calculator to see about how many shares of "forced buying" there will be in each issue from ETFs and other index funds. It's pretty enlightening.

Aemetis (AMTX) Is A Double Position

Aemetis is on the Russell 2000 inclusion list. Cantor says expect 4.5-5 million shares in forced buying. The short interest in the stock right now is large at about 5.5 million shares (according to Fintel) on a float of 44 million with about 25 days to cover.

Aemetis is my top pick because it...

is out of favor now.

has a low float.

is heavily shorted.

has a bright future from high-demand for SAF, renewable gas and biodiesel, as well as, carbon capture, all of which are tax incentivized.

I did a more full write-up on the stock here:

Aemetis Grows, Pays Down Debt, Promises More To Come In 2024

Aemetis is a double position for me at over the typical 7-8% threshold. My net cost per share after option trades and premiums received is below $1. I expect to hold most of my Aemetis long-term as it builds out its SAF and renewable diesel refinery in northern California. I will selectively sell covered calls on steep rallies and potentially trim if the stock gets above about $2 billion in market cap before it is producing SAF.

Spire Global (SPIR) Is A Full Position

Spire Global is on the Russell 2000 inclusion list. Cantor says expect about 3 million shares of forced buying. The short interest right now is about 2.23 million shares on a float of 24.32 million shares with about 9 days to cover.

I like Spire Global because...

it has corrected after a secondary with higher conversion prices.

has a low float.

is moderately shorted.

has a bright future in unique RF satellite observation and data analysis.

I interviewed the CEO around last Labor Day when we "backed up the truck" on this stock at about 40% lower prices.

Interview With Spire Global CEO Peter Platzer (Video & Transcript)

I currently have a full 3-4% position and rate the stock a strong buy for intermediate to long-term investors. My cost basis is below $5, so I expect to hold the majority of the position until space stocks become popular and have a steep rally. At that point, I'd look to monetize some of the profits with trimming the position and selling covered calls.

American Superconductor (AMSC) Is A Double Starter Position

American Superconductor is on the Russell 2000 inclusion list. Cantor says expect about 4.6 million shares of forced buying. The short interest has shrunk to 1.85 million shares on a float of 37 million shares for 2 days to cover. The stock has rallied in since the initial inclusion list came out a few weeks ago.

I like American Superconductor because...

it is rallying on momentum right now.

has a low float.

has a very bright future as it helps optimize the getting smarter and cleaner grid.

I currently have a double starter, or a bit over 1%, in AMSC shares. My cost basis is about $16. I anticipate taking some profits on the next leg up in the stock and holding the rest of the shares long-term. I also anticipate trading back in on the inevitable dips in clean energy stocks. I do like it long-term, though, as clean energy and a smarter grid are both secular trends. So, I have a core position to keep long-term and possibly add to. I also plan a trading position.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Is A Double Starter Position

Applied Optoelectronics is on the Russell 2000 inclusion list. Cantor says to expect about 5 million shares of forced buying. The short interest is large at about 10 million shares on a float of 39 million shares for about 13 days to cover. The stock has remained mired since initial inclusion list.

I like Applied Optoelectronics because...

the stock has a consolidating pattern that appears ready to breakout.

has a low float.

is heavily shorted.

they are carving a leadership positions in secularly positive industries of optical components and lasers used in telecom, wireless, sensors and data centers.

Insiders and analysts are both showing bullishness on the stock.

I currently have a double starter, or a bit over 1%, in AMSC shares. My cost basis is about $12. I will add to this position on execution at the business or a share price that starts to rally on public attention. This is a position I expect to pyramid up so that I can take some profits later at higher levels. I rank the stock a buy for new investors.

QuickLogic (QUIK) Is A Starter Position

Quick Logic is on the Russell 2000 inclusion list. Cantor says to expect about 1.8 million shares of forced buying. The short interest is moderate at about 1.3 million shares on a float of 14 million shares for about 13 days to cover. The stock has trickled lower since initial inclusion list, erasing some of its gains from the past year.

I like QuickLogic because...

the stock has a low forward PEG ratio of 1.26

the stock pattern suggests a reversal higher soon.

is heavily shorted with a very low float.

is in a secularly positive industry in AI semiconductor platforms for voice and sensor processing. QuickLogic's eFPGA for AI hardware acceleration and pre-processing is integral to SoCs (system on a chip).

I have only a starter position in this stock, but intend to add to it this week or next ahead of the inclusion. The company is profitable, growing, and I think likely to announce a large order soon. I can see this company being acquired at a 2-3 times higher price sooner than later.