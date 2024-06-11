Buying These Microcaps Into Potential Russell 2000 Inclusion

Summary

  • Annual Russell 2000 rebalancing presents long-term opportunities in select micro-cap companies.
  • Forced buying by ETFs and mutual funds upon index inclusion can impact stock prices.
  • Five micro-cap companies currently on the Russell 2000 inclusion list show potential for short-term gains and long-term growth.
  • Microcaps can experience extreme volatility, both up and down, so, mind your risk tolerance and ability to sleep with price action.
As micro and small caps have languished for 2 years now, the pain has grown for those who did not manage positions and position sizing well. For those who can get over the short-term hurt, I have never seen better long-term opportunities in

Kirk Spano has managed money since the 1990s while avoiding all 3 major crashes for accredited investors and families. His boutique investment firm consults to hedge funds, private equity, businesses and charities. His passion is helping hardworking people make more money with less risk. Kirk is the leader of the investing group Margin of Safety Investing which features his stock and ETF focus lists, trade alerts, option selling for income and macro analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMTX, SPIR, AAOI, AMSC, QUIK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

